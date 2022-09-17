ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
National football post

Dabo Swinney, Clemson to use Ella Bresee’s words to inspire

Ella Bresee left an indelible mark on Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. Ella, 15, died last week from brain cancer. Her older brother, Bryan, is a standout Clemson defensive tackle, and Swinney led a contingent of players and coaches to her funeral in Maryland on Tuesday. Swinney told reporters Wednesday that...
CLEMSON, SC
National football post

College football picks: Clemson, Texas A&M, Florida

Clemson at Wake Forest (+7) Clemson remains undefeated early on this season, but they continue to disappoint bettors with a 1-2 record against the spread. Last week the Clemson defeated Louisiana Tech 48-20 but failed to cover as 33.5-point favorites. They’ve dominated this matchup with a13 straight wins against Wake Forest, but they’re only 7-6 ATS.
CLEMSON, SC
National football post

Bryan Bresee to be joined by 30-plus teammates, coach for sister’s funeral

Clemson standout defensive tackle Bryan Bresee returned to the team on Monday, one day before the funeral of his 15-year-old sister Ella, who died of brain cancer last Thursday. Bresee will fly home on Tuesday to attend the funeral in Gaithersburg, Md., along with more than 30 of his teammates...
CLEMSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy