how is she pregnant when she just claimed two different stories, one she had a miscarriage then she claimed she lied and had a abortion, confused how she still pregnant lol
Congratulations! You're so blessed to be able to have children. I wish I could. It's been 11 years since I had an Ectopic pregnancy and have yet to be able to conceive again. Pray for me. I feel less than a woman. I wish people could understand what I feel.
How can she say she wants to make more children with her husband. When this baby is not her and John's real child. She had IVF. Besides she is the worst of all moms. She needs to have her children removed from her care. Put them up for adoption to where no family member can adopt them. The kids would be better of away from that horrible person.
Related
Nick Cannon Baby Mamas: Meet All The Women He’s Had Children With
Another Bundle Of Joy? Kelly Ripa Thought She Was Pregnant During COVID Lockdown
Nick Cannon Is Expecting Yet Another Baby & One Of The Moms Says He's Fathering 'Gen C'
Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 4, Looks All Grown Up As She Speaks Spanish
RELATED PEOPLE
Kelly Ripa Posts Sweet New Photo Of Kids Michael, 25, Lola, 21, & Joaquin, 19, All Grown Up
Wendy Williams Looks Unrecognizable As She Clutches Bodyguard's Arm During N.Y.C. Outing
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Katt Williams Explains Why He Believes Jaden Smith Might Have Derailed Will Smith’s Career
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are
'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass
Meghan Markle Cuddles Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, In Adorable Photo
Fans Think Khloé Kardashian Is ‘Wasting Away’ After New Miami Beach Photos Surface: ‘She's Gone Too Far’
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Tia Mowry Is Unapologetically Embracing Her Gray Hair
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Fall in Love Over and Over Again in ‘Meet Cute’ Trailer
Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition
Mark Wahlberg Gripes Again About 18-Year-Old Daughter Ella 'Doing Tattoos'
The Truth About Savannah Guthrie And Hoda Kotb’s Feud, According To A ‘Today’ Show Insider
Nick Cannon ‘to pay nearly $3M a year in child support’ & two baby mamas will rake in thousands more than the rest
E! News
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 62