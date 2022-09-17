ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

MMAmania.com

Paddy Pimblett: A Conor McGregor fight would be 'biggest PPV in the history of the UFC'

In the minds of some, Paddy Pimblett is on a Conor McGregor-like rise to fame. While McGregor has been sidelined healing from his gruesome broken leg injury suffered in July 2021, Pimblett has been flawless in the Octagon, winning his first three fights. Upon his arrival, like McGregor, “The Baddy” blew the roof off the building when earning a stellar first round knockout in his debut (watch highlights). Since then, his star has only grown even larger and been boosted thanks to his follow-ups coming at home in London, England.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Hasbulla swings on UFC champ, smashes his face with messy burger (Video)

Alexander Volkanovski hosts his own cooking show titled “Cooking with Volks” and typically invites fellow fighters and local celebrities to join him for a meal. This week’s offering features pint-sized social media sensation Hasbulla, who recently joined the Aussie on the UFC roster. I’m not sure why...
UFC
MMAmania.com

Anderson Silva reveals his one problem with Dana White: 'He has never fought MMA in his life'

Anderson Silva is free from Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) shackles and isn’t afraid to express it. For 14 years, Silva was one of the most notable names on UFC’s roster, working under the promotion’s president, Dana White. The two had always gotten along and respect is still there at present ... but “The Spider” does have one specific issue with his former employer.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Joe Rogan has Dana White clause in his UFC contract — 'If Dana leaves, I'm gone'

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan expects to remain at the commentary desk for the foreseeable future, which may be a blessing or a curse, depending on how you rate the performance of the former “Fear Factor” host. But if the day comes that UFC President Dana White sets sail — or is forcibly removed (not likely) — then Rogan will bounce with him.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Scott Coker: 'Dialogue' with Nate Diaz has begun for potential move to Bellator

The Nate Diaz free agency is about to get very interesting. Throughout 2022, the younger Diaz brother had essentially been begging for his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) release. The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 5 winner went as far as to once highlight Bellator specifically as a place he wants to fight for. Eventually, Diaz received one final bout offer against Khamzat Chimaev atop UFC 279 two weeks ago (Sept. 10, 2022).
UFC
MMAmania.com

Yoel Romero: Israel Adesanya 'literally just ran away' in fight, disagrees with claims of making it boring

Yoel Romero and Israel Adesanya are probably just going to have to agree to disagree on who’s to blame for their fight’s lack of entertainment value. UFC 248 in March 2020 was the promotion’s last event before the world shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. In the event’s headliner, the Middleweight crown was “fought” over between Adesanya and Romero in one of the sport’s most lackluster title tilts.
UFC
MMAmania.com

First UFC featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie reveals pregnancy

Germaine de Randamie will be a mother come March 2023. “The Iron Lady” announced the news of her pregnancy earlier today (Tues., Sept. 20, 2022) via Instagram and had the following to say. “Woohoooo we can finally scream it from the top of our lungs,” de Randamie said. “WE...
UFC
MMAmania.com

Cory Sandhagen welcomes possible Henry Cejudo fight, but expects him to 'cherry-pick' in final run

Cory Sandhagen finds himself in an interesting spot atop the Bantamweight ranks after UFC Vegas 60. “The Sandman” fought in his third UFC main event this past weekend (Sat., Sept. 19, 2022), defeating Song Yadong via fourth round technical knockout (watch highlights). Sandhagen utilized violent slicing elbows to gash Song and ultimately get the doctor’s stoppage victory. Now, he firmly plants himself as a fixture in the division’s top 5 with some options going forward.
UFC

