Chris Daukaus vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik heavyweight banger shipped to UFC 282 on Dec. 10
Struggling heavyweight sluggers Chris Daukuas and Jairzinho Rozenstruik will look to blast their way back into the win column in a three-round bangfest set for the upcoming UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event, locked and loaded for Sat., Dec. 10, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. That’s according to...
Paddy Pimblett: A Conor McGregor fight would be ‘biggest PPV in the history of the UFC’
In the minds of some, Paddy Pimblett is on a Conor McGregor-like rise to fame. While McGregor has been sidelined healing from his gruesome broken leg injury suffered in July 2021, Pimblett has been flawless in the Octagon, winning his first three fights. Upon his arrival, like McGregor, “The Baddy” blew the roof off the building when earning a stellar first round knockout in his debut (watch highlights). Since then, his star has only grown even larger and been boosted thanks to his follow-ups coming at home in London, England.
Why did Khamzat miss weight? Former UFC champ, chronic scale failer explains ‘Borz’ bind
Former UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo also competed at flyweight, so he understands the agony of pushing your body to the absolute limit. He also understands what it’s like to fail spectacularly on the scale, having missed weight multiple times throughout his MMA career. That’s why the Olympic gold...
UFC ‘Contender Series’ results: Live stream play-by-play updates - Season 6, Ep. 9
Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) once again picks up the slack in an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)-free week with the penultimate episode of Season 6, starting as always at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+. As has become tradition for his season, all five of last week’s victors punched their...
Hasbulla swings on UFC champ, smashes his face with messy burger (Video)
Alexander Volkanovski hosts his own cooking show titled “Cooking with Volks” and typically invites fellow fighters and local celebrities to join him for a meal. This week’s offering features pint-sized social media sensation Hasbulla, who recently joined the Aussie on the UFC roster. I’m not sure why...
Anderson Silva reveals his one problem with Dana White: ‘He has never fought MMA in his life’
Anderson Silva is free from Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) shackles and isn’t afraid to express it. For 14 years, Silva was one of the most notable names on UFC’s roster, working under the promotion’s president, Dana White. The two had always gotten along and respect is still there at present ... but “The Spider” does have one specific issue with his former employer.
UFC signs top heavyweight, releases him a day later during chaotic UFC 280 lineup change
Ares FC heavyweight champion Slim Trablesi, 29, was expected to make his Octagon debut as part of the upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Oct. 22 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, taking over for Hamdy Abdelwahab to battle longtime heavyweight Parker Porter. But less than 24 hours after...
Yoel Romero intends on achieving double champ status in Bellator: ‘My goals are still the same’
Yoel Romero doesn’t appear to be eyeing retirement anytime soon. “The Soldier of God” closed out his chapter with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in a less than ideal fashion in 2020. Suffering three consecutive losses, Romero, 45, departed the promotion and signed with Bellator. A Middleweight contender for...
ADCC 2022 videos: Watch Gordon Ryan submit Andre Galvao, Amy Campos upset Gabi Garcia
It was a big weekend for jiu-jitsu phenom Gordon Ryan. After capturing gold in the men’s +99kg category, thanks to a submission win over former teammate Nick Rodriguez, the no-gi “King” finished grappling legend Andre Galvao in the men’s “Super Fight” to close the show.
Dana White reacts to Jose Aldo release, names top ‘Junior’ moment from storied UFC career
Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo, still considered by some fighters to be the greatest of all time in the 145-pound weight class, had a long and noteworthy career inside the Octagon, but one “Junior” moment stands above all others. At least for UFC President Dana White. “I...
Joe Rogan has Dana White clause in his UFC contract — ‘If Dana leaves, I’m gone’
UFC color commentator Joe Rogan expects to remain at the commentary desk for the foreseeable future, which may be a blessing or a curse, depending on how you rate the performance of the former “Fear Factor” host. But if the day comes that UFC President Dana White sets sail — or is forcibly removed (not likely) — then Rogan will bounce with him.
Dana White signs 17 year-old ‘Contender Series’ phenom Raul Rosas Jr. — ‘He’s special’
UFC President Dana White didn’t waste any time locking up 17 year-old bantamweight phenom Raul Rosas Jr., who improved to 6-0 with a unanimous decision victory over Mando Gutierrez at the promotion’s “Contender Series” proving ground last Tues. night (Sept. 20) inside APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Erin Blanchfield happy with ‘perfect’ Molly McCann matchup: ‘It would be great to beat her up now’
Erin Blanchfield has wasted no time in her professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. The 23-year-old Flyweight star in the making has been virtually flawless in her 10-fight career. With her lone loss coming via a controversial split decision loss to Tracy Cortez in Feb. 2019, Blanchfield has made rapid improvements since.
Midnight Mania! Team Khamzat member Reza Madadi responds to Khabib’s ‘no Muslims’ critique
Khamzat Chimaev may have won in dominant fashion at UFC 279, but he didn’t exactly make any fans in the process. Chimaev didn’t make a great impression on the Las Vegas crowd by missing weight terribly and then flipping them off at the weigh-ins, and his weight debacle has left his future at 170 lbs. uncertain.
Scott Coker: ‘Dialogue’ with Nate Diaz has begun for potential move to Bellator
The Nate Diaz free agency is about to get very interesting. Throughout 2022, the younger Diaz brother had essentially been begging for his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) release. The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 5 winner went as far as to once highlight Bellator specifically as a place he wants to fight for. Eventually, Diaz received one final bout offer against Khamzat Chimaev atop UFC 279 two weeks ago (Sept. 10, 2022).
Yoel Romero: Israel Adesanya ‘literally just ran away’ in fight, disagrees with claims of making it boring
Yoel Romero and Israel Adesanya are probably just going to have to agree to disagree on who’s to blame for their fight’s lack of entertainment value. UFC 248 in March 2020 was the promotion’s last event before the world shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. In the event’s headliner, the Middleweight crown was “fought” over between Adesanya and Romero in one of the sport’s most lackluster title tilts.
First UFC featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie reveals pregnancy
Germaine de Randamie will be a mother come March 2023. “The Iron Lady” announced the news of her pregnancy earlier today (Tues., Sept. 20, 2022) via Instagram and had the following to say. “Woohoooo we can finally scream it from the top of our lungs,” de Randamie said. “WE...
Cory Sandhagen welcomes possible Henry Cejudo fight, but expects him to ‘cherry-pick’ in final run
Cory Sandhagen finds himself in an interesting spot atop the Bantamweight ranks after UFC Vegas 60. “The Sandman” fought in his third UFC main event this past weekend (Sat., Sept. 19, 2022), defeating Song Yadong via fourth round technical knockout (watch highlights). Sandhagen utilized violent slicing elbows to gash Song and ultimately get the doctor’s stoppage victory. Now, he firmly plants himself as a fixture in the division’s top 5 with some options going forward.
Canelo vs GGG 3 PPV buys ‘a major disappointment’ after trilogy bombs, fails to break even
Boxing superstars Saul Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin settled their longstanding score in a third (and hopefully final) meeting atop the DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) event last Sat. night (Sept. 17, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with “Canelo” prevailing by way of unanimous decision. Their super middleweight trilogy...
