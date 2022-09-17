ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hadley, NY

WNYT

No injuries after reported gas leak at Selkirk plant

SELKIRK – Multiple fire departments responded to a plant in Selkirk after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected there. It happened at Fabcon Selkirk on County Route 101 Tuesday morning. Albany County fire dispatch confirmed they were initially following up on a report of a gas leak. No...
SELKIRK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Bolt of lightning blamed for house fire

FULTON CO, N.Y. (News10)-Mother Nature delivered a frightening and devastating blow upon a Fulton County residence this weekend when a bolt of lighting sparked a fire. Igor Lensky captured the intensity of the flames on his cellphone. He grabbed the images and videos as he and his wife were driving from their camp to his […]
FULTON COUNTY, NY
Addison Independent

Firefighters rescue man from burning Route 7 home

FERRISBURGH — Firefighters helped an elderly resident escape from the first floor of a burning home off Route 7 in Ferrisburgh in the predawn hours of Tuesday morning. The man was safe, but the early-morning fire gutted much, if not most, of the farmhouse. Ferrisburgh Fire Chief Bill Wager...
FERRISBURGH, VT
mynbc5.com

Woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. — A Vermont woman has died after she was involved in a two-car crash in Rutland on Monday. Vermont State Police said Rea Pratt, 71, of Rutland was driving on U.S. Route 7 on Monday afternoon when she failed to stop at the intersection of East Pittsford Road.
RUTLAND, VT
WRGB

Duke's Gulch residents locked out, looking for answers

Almost two dozen residents of Duke's Gulch apartments in Waterford, NY were greeted with locked doors and "Do Not Occupy" signs on their doors on Wednesday. The Town of Halfmoon saying the owners of the property failed to address health and safety coding violations, telling the residents to leave in accordance with the building codes of the State of New York.
WATERFORD, NY
WNYT

Pair charged in Lake George attack

LAKE GEORGE – Two people have been charged for an attack in Lake George earlier this. Police say 23-year-old Nicholas Motta and 22-year-old Sean Lamando attacked someone on Canada Street on August 20. The victim suffered a severe head injury and a broken ankle. That person was taken to...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

SCSO responds to capsized boat on Mohawk River

Schenectady County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit responded to the Mohawk River near Schenectady County Community College for a person in a capsized rowing boat on the morning of September 17. A male, 58 was not wearing a life jacket and was found unresponsive in the water when police arrived.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Bond hearing for Sue Kelly rescheduled for next Tuesday

The fate of animals seized in an animal cruelty case in Fulton County will remain in limbo a bit longer. We told you yesterday, a bond hearing was pushed back to Thursday. It has now been rescheduled for next Tuesday. More than fifty dogs and other animals were seized from...
FULTON COUNTY, NY

