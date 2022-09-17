Read full article on original website
WNYT
Six apartments damaged in Schenectady fire
The American Red Cross is helping 16 people after a fire in Schenectady. The fire happened Tuesday on Congress Street. Six apartments were damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Car crashes into tractor-trailer in Glenmont
The Bethlehem Police Department is investigating a crash at the intersection of River Road and Glenmont Road. The crash involved a car and a tractor-trailer.
WNYT
No injuries after reported gas leak at Selkirk plant
SELKIRK – Multiple fire departments responded to a plant in Selkirk after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected there. It happened at Fabcon Selkirk on County Route 101 Tuesday morning. Albany County fire dispatch confirmed they were initially following up on a report of a gas leak. No...
Bolt of lightning blamed for house fire
FULTON CO, N.Y. (News10)-Mother Nature delivered a frightening and devastating blow upon a Fulton County residence this weekend when a bolt of lighting sparked a fire. Igor Lensky captured the intensity of the flames on his cellphone. He grabbed the images and videos as he and his wife were driving from their camp to his […]
Addison Independent
Firefighters rescue man from burning Route 7 home
FERRISBURGH — Firefighters helped an elderly resident escape from the first floor of a burning home off Route 7 in Ferrisburgh in the predawn hours of Tuesday morning. The man was safe, but the early-morning fire gutted much, if not most, of the farmhouse. Ferrisburgh Fire Chief Bill Wager...
Tanker rollover closes Route 346 in Petersburgh
A milk tanker rollover has closed Route 346 in Petersburgh. Traffic is being rerouted around the incident.
mynbc5.com
Woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. — A Vermont woman has died after she was involved in a two-car crash in Rutland on Monday. Vermont State Police said Rea Pratt, 71, of Rutland was driving on U.S. Route 7 on Monday afternoon when she failed to stop at the intersection of East Pittsford Road.
Rutland woman hospitalized after Route 7 crash
A Rutland woman was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after she allegedly ran a stop sign and crashed into a tractor-trailer on US Route 7.
WRGB
Duke's Gulch residents locked out, looking for answers
Almost two dozen residents of Duke's Gulch apartments in Waterford, NY were greeted with locked doors and "Do Not Occupy" signs on their doors on Wednesday. The Town of Halfmoon saying the owners of the property failed to address health and safety coding violations, telling the residents to leave in accordance with the building codes of the State of New York.
Fulton County Y delays opening due to power outage
The Fulton County YMCA was not able to open at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, due to a power outage affecting Harrison Street in Johnstown.
HAZMAT crews at Netherlands Village after lab equipment found
A large police presence was seen at the Netherlands Village apartment complex for several hours Monday.
WNYT
Pair charged in Lake George attack
LAKE GEORGE – Two people have been charged for an attack in Lake George earlier this. Police say 23-year-old Nicholas Motta and 22-year-old Sean Lamando attacked someone on Canada Street on August 20. The victim suffered a severe head injury and a broken ankle. That person was taken to...
SPCA looking for owner of dog found abandoned in Washington County
The SPCA of Upstate New York is looking for any information to help identify the owner of a dog that was found in Washington County. The SPCA named the Saint Bernard “Baloo."
Gang Assault arrests made in Warren County
Two Warren County men have been charged after an alleged gang assault in the village of Lake George.
Gloversville ESD warns bus routes could be canceled
Gloversville Enlarged School District (ESD) Superintendent David Halloran warned in a letter to parents Monday that bus driver shortages could force the district to cancel some bus routes in the near future.
Thetford woman severely hurt in Randolph motorcycle crash
Vermont State Police say Mariah Mears of Thetford crashed on Route 14 Sunday afternoon.
WNYT
Jury seated in case of Schenectady County man accused of killing foster son
The trial of Dequan Greene began Wednesday in Schenectady County. He previously pled not guilty to murdering his foster child in December 2020. NewsChannel 13 was told Wednesday that the jury had been seated, and opening statements were expected later in the day. Greene is accused of brutally beating the...
SCSO responds to capsized boat on Mohawk River
Schenectady County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit responded to the Mohawk River near Schenectady County Community College for a person in a capsized rowing boat on the morning of September 17. A male, 58 was not wearing a life jacket and was found unresponsive in the water when police arrived.
WNYT
Bond hearing for Sue Kelly rescheduled for next Tuesday
The fate of animals seized in an animal cruelty case in Fulton County will remain in limbo a bit longer. We told you yesterday, a bond hearing was pushed back to Thursday. It has now been rescheduled for next Tuesday. More than fifty dogs and other animals were seized from...
Bus driver woes continue for Saratoga County schools
Some school bus routes will be canceled in Saratoga County schools Tuesday, due to ongoing bus driver shortages in the Capital Region. Both Saratoga Springs City School District and Ballston Spa Central School District have announced cancellations.
