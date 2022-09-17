Man Accused Of Driving Drunk In Newburgh With 3 Children In Car

A Connecticut man was charged after police said he drove drunk in the Hudson Valley with three children in the car. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A Connecticut man was charged after police said he drove drunk in the Hudson Valley with three children in the car.

A state trooper in Orange County saw an eastbound 2003 Ford Taurus on I-84 in Newburgh that was in violation of vehicle and traffic laws at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, New York State Police reported.

The trooper pulled the Ford over and spoke to the driver, identified as 36-year-old Litchfield County resident Segundo Chuquiloja, of Torrington, police said.

Police found that Chuquiloja did not have a valid driver's license and believed he was impaired by alcohol, according to the report.

The trooper also discovered that there were three children in the car, authorities said.

Chuquiloja was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, Leandra’s Law, police said.

State Police said Chuquiloja had a BAC of .13 percent.

He was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Newburgh Court on Monday, Oct. 17, authorities said.

