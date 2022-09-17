ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Accused Of Driving Drunk In Newburgh With 3 Children In Car

By Nicole Valinote
 4 days ago
A Connecticut man was charged after police said he drove drunk in the Hudson Valley with three children in the car. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A Connecticut man was charged after police said he drove drunk in the Hudson Valley with three children in the car.

A state trooper in Orange County saw an eastbound 2003 Ford Taurus on I-84 in Newburgh that was in violation of vehicle and traffic laws at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, New York State Police reported.

The trooper pulled the Ford over and spoke to the driver, identified as 36-year-old Litchfield County resident Segundo Chuquiloja, of Torrington, police said.

Police found that Chuquiloja did not have a valid driver's license and believed he was impaired by alcohol, according to the report.

The trooper also discovered that there were three children in the car, authorities said.

Chuquiloja was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, Leandra’s Law, police said.

State Police said Chuquiloja had a BAC of .13 percent.

He was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Newburgh Court on Monday, Oct. 17, authorities said.

Comments / 7

Deanna Flood
4d ago

where is the charge for driving with out a driver's license and more importantly where is the endangering the welfare of children and why wasn't cps called and the children handed over to the state until further investigated.????

Reply
6
Deanna Flood
4d ago

if it was me they pulled over no license, drunk with children in the vehicle I would not have been released. My kids would have been handed over to the state until further investigated. Drunk in the afternoon you darn well he's a drinker so before anyone says oh maybe the kids are with the mom or grandparents or whoever. The kids shouldn't be with them either they endangered the children just as much as he did because they obviously know he's an alcoholic and They know he doesn't have a license to Drive so whoever has custody of those children should also be charged. I feel sorry for those babies I pray that cps removes the children and does not return them until he goes to rehab and is a year clean and the parent who has custody of them goes to parenting classes and learns how to be a real responsible parent.

Reply(1)
2
 

