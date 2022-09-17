Papal Envoy to Ukraine Comes Under Fire in Zaporizhzhia

Vatican Media

The head of Pope Francis’ charity wing came under heavy fire in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Saturday, the Vatican said in a statement. Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Service of Charity, was delivering humanitarian aide and rosaries along with a Protestant bishop and Ukrainian soldier when he had to take cover to avoid getting hit. The Polish-born cardinal has traveled the world for Francis to deliver aid on behalf of the church. The Vatican said he was not injured and will next travel to Kharkiv to complete his work. It is his fourth mission to Ukraine. He crossed the front lines in a minibus to deliver aid to civilians stuck in “no man’s land” because “no one besides soldiers enter anymore,” Vatican media reported.

