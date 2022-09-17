ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Shelby Jordan, former offensive lineman for Raiders, Patriots, passes away at 70

By Nexstar Media Wire, Emma McCorkindale
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=074RMG_0hzc57Uz00

CHICOPEE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Shelby Jordan, an offensive lineman who played for the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Raiders, died earlier this month, the Patriots announced Friday.

Jordan, 70, died on Sept. 9, according to the announcement.

Jordan played in 95 games with 87 starts at right tackle during his eight seasons with the Patriots. With the Raiders, Jordan was able to win a ring as a member of the Super Bowl XVIII Championship team in 1983.

Prior to his NFL career, Jordan led Washington University’s Division III Bears in tackles for three consecutive seasons before being named a Kodak first-team All-American during his senior year.

California high school forfeits football games amid assault investigation

The 1972 team captain and Bears MVP is considered the greatest defensive player in the history of the school, and in 1973, he was the first football player in university’s 150 year history to be drafted in the NFL.

He was initially a 7th-round draft pick by the Houston Oilers in 1973, but was dropped during training. He signed with the New England Patriots, eventually becoming a six-year starter at offensive tackle.

After retiring from the NFL in 1988, Jordan launched and directed a Los Angeles-based nonprofit economic-development corporation that provides affordable urban housing to help families and seniors.

In 2013, Jordan was also inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
DC News Now

$330K in drugs found after Frederick County drug bust

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigation department was successful in seizing more than 330,000 dollars of money and drugs. Deputies arrested 30 year old Jeffery Lynn Osborne Bowie. Bowie has been charged with several counts of possession with intent to distribute. “Through surveillance and receiving additional intel, we’ve […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Raiders Fan Photo

The champagne showers started way too early in Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon. With the Raiders up 16 late in the third, one Raiders fan celebrated a little prematurely; only to watch his team lose by six thanks to some Kyler Murray magic and an overtime walk-off TD courtesy of the Cardinals defense.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
CBS Boston

Julian Edelman takes offense to mention of potential Eagles dynasty

BOSTON -- Julian Edelman knows what a dynasty is. More than most.And though Edelman isn't contributing to any dynasties on the field right now, he's still out there defending the sanctity of the word "dynasty."Edelman showed that in the opening moments of Tuesday's episode of "Inside The NFL" on Paramount+. Off the top of the show, Hall of Famer Michael Irvin got awfully excited about the Philadelphia Eagles."If this team puts the right hand under center and the right hand on the steering wheel -- coach and quarterback -- then this team can seriously be considered a dynasty moving forward,"...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shelby Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Washington Dc#American Football#Chicopee#The New England Patriots#The Los Angeles Raiders#Washington University#Kodak#All American#Mvp#The Houston Oilers#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 3: Roll with the Raiders and Chiefs, other best bets

How was that for the second week of NFL football!?. It looked like March Madness on the gridiron with all the comebacks and buzzer beaters from last week. Baltimore and Oakland blew huge fourth-quarter leads, the Cowboys won a close one without Dak and the New York Giants are 2-0. Are you ready for some football? At this point, does the question even need to be asked?
NFL
DC News Now

Fights break out at county fair in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Saturday was only the second day of the Great Frederick Fair, and two fights broke out right in front of the main gate. “I saw a bunch of people running, kids running, and law enforcement, and I figured somebody was trying to get into a fight,” Brian McQuillen said. […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
DC News Now

Police: Driver clocked doing 136 in 55 mph zone

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A driver is scheduled to head to court in December after police said the driver was going more than 80 miles per hour above the posted speed limit near Dulles International Airport Saturday night. The Fairfax County Police Department said an officer from its Sully District Station stopped […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Two men dead after reported break-in, shooting in Hyattsville

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating a double deadly shooting that they described as a “targeted incident” Tuesday morning. Officers with the Hyattsville Police Department received a call about the incident at a home in the 5600 block of 30th Ave. around 12:15 a.m. When they got to the area, […]
HYATTSVILLE, MD
DC News Now

DC News Now

19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy