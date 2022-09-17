ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Wanted crypto developer Do Kwon is not in Singapore, police say

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore Police Force said late on Saturday the wanted crypto developer Do Kwon was not currently in the city-state.

The Singapore police would assist the South Korean police within the ambit of its domestic legislation and international obligations, the statement added.

Last week, a spokesperson for South Korean prosecutors said arrest warrants had been issued for six people, including Do Kwon, who were currently residing in Singapore.

