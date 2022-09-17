ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, AL

‘Loaded at the Top’ For Oxford’s Sunny King Classic

By East Alabama Sports Today
Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 4 days ago

Oxford, AL – Robinson-Stumpfig top a crowded leaderboard after first round of Sunny King Classic, 14 teams within three shots of the lead, tightest Friday since 2018

SKCC LEADERS RD1 TOT
Cody Robinson-Jack Stumpfig 55 -17
Jake Goggans-Rob Davie 57 -15
Randy Lipscomb-Dane Moore 57 -15
Garrett Burgess-Tanner Wells 57 -15
Taylor McCollum-Kyle Daugherty 57 -15
Jason Johnson-Landon Straub 57 -15
Ryan Howard-Chris Murphree 57 -15
5 teams at 58 -14

By Al Muskewitz

Cody Robinson and Jack Stumpfig came into their first Sunny King Charity Classic together with some specific, but lofty goals in mind. They want to shoot 13-under-par in each of the tournament’s three formats, which would give them a score that would win most Classics in the modern era. They were on the cusp of hitting their scramble goal at Silver Lakes with six holes to play Friday and then lightning struck to put them ahead of the game. They chipped in for consecutive eagles on Backbreaker 6 and 7 – their 15th and 16th holes of the day – and then closed with a birdie to finish at 17-under-par 55 and grab the opening round lead of the 43rd annual Classic.

The two out-of-state pros, who were formally the first team to register for this year’s field, might have shot the low score of the day, but there’s an army of top teams breathing down their necks. Six teams are tied at 15-under, five are tied at 14 and 14 teams are within three shots of the lead. It’s the tightest first-round leaderboard since 2018 when 10 teams were within two of the lead and 14 were within three. Last year, when the tournament finished in an historic playoff that lasted six holes, nine teams were within three shots of the lead after the first round. “It’s loaded at the top,” said Andrew Brooks, the reigning Calhoun County champion and one of the teams at 14. “That’s pretty impressive, and competitive,” tournament chairman Brett Key said. “I like it tight at the top, for sure.”

Robinson, 27, is a mini-tour player living in Ranburne who is about to move back to Tallapoosa, where his family runs a convenience store off the interstate. Stumpfig, 28, is Robinson’s former high school teammate and an internet teaching pro in Florida with several pro wins. “Our goal was 13-under each day and by the time were hole 12 I said were easily going to surpass this and then we go eagle-eagle right after that,” Robinson said. “That’s what made it extra special for us.”
On the eagle at 6 Stumpfig hit a driver over the water and Robinson chipped in from about 15 yards off the green. On the next one Stumpfig’s drive left the team about 160 yards out, then he hit a 9-iron just short of the green and chipped it into the hole. “We were yelling, going crazy,” Robinson said. “We let the whole course know it. It’s fun to have a good time.”

They needed every bit of the back-to-back eagles to hold onto the lead. Two of the 15-unders came out of the same group: Kyle Daugherty-Taylor McCollum and Garrett Burgess-Tanner Wells. Daugherty brought McCollum out of a self-imposed three-year golf retirement to replace 2019 champion Jacob Harper, who was battling to get through the first stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-school, just so they could “come after” the defending champions Ott and Dalton Chandler. Daugherty and McCollum eagled three of the four par-5s and had nine birdies. Burgess and Wells had 15 birdies. Goggans and Davie parred their first hole of the day then ripped off 10 birdies in a row, with Davie dropping most of them. “My putter was hot and then I had Jake and I knew if I missed it he would back me up,” Davie said. “We hit a few close and then kind of rode the train.” [*** read more ]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41SStx_0hzc4qes00
Cody Robinson (R) and Jack Stumpfig enjoy lunch after posting a 17-under-par 55 at Silver Lakes to take the Sunny King Classic first-round lead.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calhoun Journal

Quite an Encore for Oxford’s Sunny King Charity Classic

Oxford, AL – Wigington, Cole top Montenegro, Bussey in a four-hole playoff to win Sunny King Charity Classic that at least matched last year’s tournament in intensity SKCC LEADERBOARD x-Gary Wigington-Ty Cole 58 54 59 171 -43 Jesus Montenegro-Layton Bussey 58 55 58 171 -43 Brennan Clay-Jeremy McGatha 58 59 60 177 -37 Randy Lipscomb-Dane Moore […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

This Week’s Alabama High School Football Poll

Calhoun County, AL – Anniston is No. 5 in Class 4A and Piedmont No. 1 in 3A when the teams meet in this first Battle of the Bulldogs since 1948 Thursday at the Field of Champions. Piedmont will be looking for its first points in the all-time series with a quarterback (Jack Hayes) on the verge of another all-time state record.
ANNISTON, AL
gwinnettprepsports.com

North Gwinnett's Amber Reed commits to Jacksonville State

North Gwinnett senior Amber Reed committed Monday to the Jacksonville State University (Ala.) fastpitch softball program. Reed, a pitcher and first baseman, led the Bulldogs to the Class AAAAAAA state championship as a junior, earning Daily Post Pitcher of the Year honors after going 25-0-1 with a 0.93 ERA and 215 strikeouts in 151 innings. She also hit .449 with 12 home runs and 37 RBIs, and was named Georgia Gatorade High School Player of the Year, Georgia Dugout Club Player of the Year and Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Class AAAAAAA Player of the Year.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jack, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Ranburne, AL
State
Florida State
City
Oxford, AL
Oxford, AL
Sports
Shelby Reporter

Thompson, Clay-Chalkville set for battle of defending champs

It may not be a region game, but it doesn’t get much bigger than a showdown between the defending state champions in the two highest classifications in the state, and that’s exactly what we’ll get when Thompson hosts Clay-Chalkville at Warrior Stadium this Friday. The Cougars are...
WARRIOR, AL
wbrc.com

The Sound of the Valley begins a new era at Alexandria High School

ALEXANDRIA, Ala. (WBRC) - A new band director is no problem for the Sound of the Valley. A band with rich tradition and talented members is handling the transition period under first year director Michael Melton. “Not every band could handle what these students have dealt with since my arrival,”...
ALEXANDRIA, AL
wbrc.com

Hoover senior helps Team USA bring home baseball world championship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover senior, RJ Hamilton, helped Team USA bring home the 18U Baseball World Cup!. The U.S. defeated the Chinese Taipei to win gold in Sarasota! It’s the United States’ fifth gold medal in the last six World Cups at the 18U level. The Vanderbilt...
HOOVER, AL
thecitymenus.com

Ground Moves at 655 Columbia Drive in Carrollton

One business in Carrollton has spent the last years operating in an 1800-square-foot rental space directly off Adamson Square in Carrollton at Rome Street. Earlier this month the owner and operator of Crossfit Carrollton shared news of a future home for the company. The press release states, “The new GYM...
CARROLLTON, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Howard
comebacktown.com

No more Fox in Birmingham hen house

I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham. Fox deFuniak answered a question for me that I’ve...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Bike Night at the DarkHorse Saloon

Anniston, AL – On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 6:00 pm come out and join Bike Night at the Darkhorse Saloon in Anniston. Event by Hooligan Harley-Davidson. It’s Bike Night…again. Come on down to Darkhorse and have some ice cold adult beverages with the band and guests!!! Patrick Smith FULL BAND!! Country/Southern Rock musician out of Calhoun County, Alabama.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Dixie District Fall Convention 2022

Oxford, AL – On September 23rd and 24th the Dixie District Fall Convention 2022 will be held at the Oxford Performing Arts Center from 5:00 pm to 11:00 pm. The Dixie District BHS is hosting this event and tickets are available. Dixie District Fall Convention 2022. Who is the Dixie District BHS? The Dixie District supports barbershop chapters and quartets in eastern Arkansas and the southeastern states of Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, and Tennessee.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Ferns of Alabama with Dan Spaulding

Anniston, AL – On Sunday, September 25th the Anniston Museums and Gardens hosts Ferns of Alabama with Dan Spaulding at the Longleaf Event Center at 2:00 pm. Spend the afternoon with Anniston Museums and Gardens’ Curator, Dan Spaulding on Sunday, September 25 and learn why ferns are fantastic! This workshop features a hands-on session (with fresh fern fronds) to help understand the basics of ferns, followed by a presentation featuring information from Dan Spaulding’s book, “Ferns of Alabama.” Mr. Spaulding will provide handouts of all the information covered. After the program, explore the surrounding gardens. “Ferns of Alabama” will be available for purchase and the author will autograph upon request. This presentation is $10 per registrant and $5 for Anniston Museums and Gardens members. Pre-register through their facebook page or call 256-237-6766.
ANNISTON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jason Johnson#Korn Ferry Tour#Al Robinson Stumpfig
Calhoun Journal

10th Annual Venecia’s Foundation Crap Run 2022

Piedmont, AL – On Saturday October 1st be in Piedmont at 7:00pm to participated in the Crap Run. The hosts of this event has stated that, “It’s hard to believe this is our 10th Crap Run !It’s our largest event of the year! We have so many cool things planned this year as we celebrate our […]
PIEDMONT, AL
The Trussville Tribune

16 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Sixteen people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 13, 2022, and September 19, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
samford.edu

Samford Elects Six New Members to Board of Trustees

Six new members have joined the Samford University Board of Trustees. Amy Allen, Hon. Karon O. Bowdre ’77, J.D. ’81, Peter J. Clemens IV ’87, Rhega Gordon, Julie K. Jenkins and Steve Vinyard were elected on Friday, Sept. 9 during the Board of Trustees meeting. This is the second term for Bowdre.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Ford elected mayor in landslide vote

Photo: Craig Ford and family members gather for a photo shortly after Ford was elected mayor of the City of Gadsden last Tuesday (Sept. 20). Pictured from left: Ford wife Gwen, daughter Wells, daughter-in-law Erin. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger) For the first time in 16 years, a new mayor will inhabit Gadsden...
GADSDEN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Calhoun Journal

2022 Veterans Day Parade Planned in Anniston

Anniston, AL – The City of Anniston is honored to welcome back the annual Veterans Day Parade! The parade will start on November 11th at 2:00 pm. It will follow the same path as the annual Christmas Parade down Noble Street. Those interested in participating may contact event organizer, Linda Peters, at 256-591-3093 and/or CalhounCountyVeterans@gmail.com.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy