Will Peter Pan Mini-Golf keep flying in modern Austin?
From awkward first dates to trips with the grandkids, Peter Pan Mini-Golf has given Austinites affordable entertainment from its perch on a small hill across the river from downtown for nearly 75 years — and its owners said they are in it for the long haul.
Austin restaurant named one of the best in America by NY Times
An Austin restaurant that pays homage to Guyanese and Caribbean cuisine was recently recognized by The New York Times as one of the best restaurants in the nation.
austinmonthly.com
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin this Weekend: September 22-25
Prepare to be amazed by the Venardos Circus, a Broadway-style traveling show that combines traditional acts with storytelling and performance. From acrobatics to daredevilry, this experience inside the classic red-and-white big top is sure to excite. The circus is in Austin for two weeks only, so snag tickets soon here. Sept. 21-Oct. 2, times vary, 10212 Menchaca Road.
Woke University of Texas Band Students Will Have to Wait Another Year to Skip the 'Eyes of Texas'
AUSTIN – The 'woke' band students who are refusing to play the University of Texas fight song the 'Eyes of Texas' will have to wait another year to join the Show band of the Southwest. It was announced during the wake of the culture war of 2020 that the school is looking to move on from the song after many claimed that the song had racist undertones. However they would not just cancel the song. Instead they would have a separate band that would consist of those who refused to play the song. This band was expected to go this fall but the University failed to hire a band director to lead this…
drippingspringsnews.com
Dripping Springs Elite cuts the ribbon after 5 years
Dripping Springs Elite Real Estate Professionals celebrated its 5th anniversary with a ribbon cutting ceremony last week, sponsored by the Dripping Springs Chamber of Commerce. Dripping Springs Elite started in 2016 with a small group of local realtors meeting to discuss not only the special nuances of helping clients buy...
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Austin 2022 Texas: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Austin 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Austin, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Austin as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
Everywhere Austin Chef Yoshi Okai Eats and Drinks on His Days Off
Sit down at Otoko in Austin, and you’ll meet Yoshi Okai. The fun-loving chef serves a unique tasting menu blending Tokyo-style sushi with Kyoto-style kaiseki in the 12-seat restaurant, and he also runs the attached izakaya, Watertrade, which serves bar bites alongside Japanese whiskies, sakes and cocktails. Born in...
Alright I’ll Say It: I Don’t Get the Texas Longhorns “T-Shirt Fan” Slam
I'm a huge college football fan. Sure, it's my job to watch and cover the Texas Tech football team, but even before I had this job I was a huge Texas Tech fan. Now, I grew up in Lubbock and attended dozens of Texas Tech football games and even more baseball games with some Dickey and Knight basketball games thrown in, but I did not go to Texas Tech.
Former Texas Longhorn and Super Bowl Champion Selling Austin, TX Mansion
Watching Earl Thomas play for the Texas Longhorns was incredible and he continued his success after being drafted in the 1st round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He was a huge part of the success of the legendary Legion of Boom defense that brought the Seahawks their only Super Bowl title but now Earl Thomas is selling his amazing Austin, Texas mansion.
fox7austin.com
Insect's sticky deposit leaves behind big mess for Austinites
AUSTIN, Texas - It’s gross, and it’s everywhere…in our yards, on our porches, lawn furniture, not to mention all over our cars. "Yes, has gotten pretty bad. It’s hard to see, especially at night," said South Austin resident Lourdes Zamarron. It’s called "honeydew", a euphemism for...
365thingsaustin.com
Rock The Park At Mueller Lake Park
Lay out a blanket and kick back at Mueller Lake Park to enjoy the first night of KUTX 98.9’s Rock the Park this fall! In addition, to live music and food trucks, Extragrams drag queens will perform between sets. Rock the Park is free to attend. They ask that you do not bring chairs, glass containers, or alcohol.
kut.org
That sticky stuff on your car isn't tree sap
There's a sticky residue covering driveways, garbage cans and, perhaps most annoyingly, cars in Austin neighborhoods these days. But the stuff falling from the canopies isn’t tree sap. The substance isn’t a sign of a sickly tree or “sap season,” as some have guessed. It’s actually a sugary liquid...
Austin Harry Potter house returning this fall, but not in time for Halloween
Austinite Joel Pace began the tradition back in 2017 as a way to cheer up his wife after she was diagnosed with breast cancer. From there, the display has expanded and allows people to drive by or walk over for a quick visit.
Here's Where To Get The Best Pizza In Austin
According to Yelp, this is the best pizza place in the city.
Austin startup developing lab-grown brisket earns national spotlight
CultureMap Austin – Brisket, a barbecue staple in Texas, is as synonymous with the Lone Star State as the Alamo and oil wells. An Austin company recently recognized as the state’s most innovative startup wants to elevate this barbecue staple to a new high-tech level. BioBQ is working...
universitystar.com
Community members push to rename alley after award-winning film
There's potential in an unnamed street that sits between the east 100 block of San Antonio Street and East MLK Drive, right across from the Hays County Courthouse. To some, it's nothing but another backstreet but for others, it's a street of history, art and a celebration of an award-winning film.
Texas BBQ Joint Fined $230K For Withholding Tips From Employees
The restaurant was awarding tips to managers, which is a violation of federal law.
Austin model alleges she had an affair with Adam Levine
University of Texas at Austin graduate Sumner Stroh, 23, posted a video on her social media Monday claiming to have had a relationship with the 43-year-old Maroon 5 front man.
LIST: Celebrities who live in the Austin area
Being the Live Music Capital of the World, you could say Austin has a knack for creating and attracting talent.
tigerdroppings.com
Fan Ran Onto Field During Texas Game and Attempted To Mount Longhorns Mascot Bevo
My point exactly. You’re killing your father Larry. Exactly. Like the two handlers did (rolleyes).
