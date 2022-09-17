ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Transcript Datebook, Sept. 21

• The meetings of the Freehold Borough K-8 School District Board of Education originally scheduled for Oct. 10 and Oct. 24 have been cancelled. The board will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Park Avenue Complex, 280 Park Ave. The meeting will be held in person and remotely. On the day of the meeting, go to www.freeholdboro.k12.nj.us for instructions on how to call into and participate in the meeting.
News Transcript On Campus, Sept. 14

Kutztown University, Kutztown, Pa., announced that 306 students will be part of the university’s Honors Program in 2022-23. Freehold residents Christina Hoff and Samantha Mikos will participate in the program. The program provides high-achieving students with opportunities to engage in scholarship, leadership and service. Honors students select specially designed honors courses, course-by-contracts, independent studies and internships to earn honors credit. Students are required to complete 30 hours of community service before graduation. In addition, Christina is a member of the 2022 Kutztown University Marching Unit, which entertains fans at all home football games, select away games, marching band festivals and competitions, professional sporting events, parades and campus spirit building activities.
Freehold Township providing health services to neighboring towns

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — Officials in Freehold Township will continue to provide public health services to Manalapan and begin to provide public health services to Tinton Falls. During a meeting on Sept. 20, the members of the Township Committee passed separate resolutions authorizing the execution of shared services agreements with Manalapan and Tinton Falls for public health services.
Monmouth County News Briefs, Sept. 14

Brookdale Community College has announced that President David M. Stout, Ph.D., has been named to ROI-NJ’s Influencers: Higher Education 2022 list. Each year, ROI-NJ lists the presidents with the greatest influence and impact on their schools and within the business community. Brookdale serves more than 20,000 students at its...
These worms jump and they are a threat to forests

Imagine digging in your garden and seeing an unusual looking worm near the surface. You reach out to move it and suddenly it thrashes violently and flies through the air!. It sounds crazy, but that is the behavior of an invasive earthworm that is causing concern among ecologists in the northeast.
Manalapan Police Beat, Sept. 7

The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Aug. 20 at 5:32 p.m., a Manalapan resident reported that unknown individuals gained access to a Devon Drive residence and were subsequently involved in a physical altercation with the resident. The individuals who entered the residence were described as wearing face masks and gloves. The suspects fled the area in a black, mid-size sport utility vehicle. Minor injuries were sustained as a result of the incident. Patrolman Everett McNulty handled the report.
News Transcript News Briefs, Aug. 31

The Manalapan Zoning Board of Adjustment is scheduled to hear an application at its Sept. 1 meeting from Scalps Micropigmentation, LLC, as the applicant, and RST Corp., as the applicant/owner, for variance relief to operate a medical tattoo facility in a building at 348 Route 9 North, Manalapan. According to...
Freehold Borough officials adopt ordinance to advance metered parking

FREEHOLD — The members of the Borough Council have appropriated $720,000 to fund capital improvements related to the institution of metered parking in Freehold Borough. During a meeting on Sept. 6, council members adopted a bond ordinance that will appropriate $720,000 for use by the Borough Parking Utility, which manages the town’s parking operations. The appropriation consists of $684,000 in bonds or notes and a down payment of $36,000.
Manalapan planners approve subdivision of property for two homes

MANALAPAN — The Manalapan Planning Board has granted preliminary major subdivision approval to an applicant who plans to construct two homes on a Tennent Road property. During a meeting on Aug. 25, Chairwoman Kathryn Kwaak, Daria D’Agostino, Todd Brown, Township Committeeman Jack McNaboe, Township Committeeman Barry Jacobson, Steven Kastell, John Castronovo and Richard Hogan heard the application filed by Anthony Mazzei regarding property at 314 Tennent Road.
Sponsored: 6 Tips for Choosing a Bariatric Surgeon

You’ve done some weight loss research and decided that you want to meet with a bariatric surgeon to learn more. So how do you choose the right one? Here are six things to consider in narrowing down your search, according to Val Prokurat, MD, DO, a bariatric surgeon at CentraState Medical Center in Freehold, NJ.
