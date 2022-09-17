Read full article on original website
Monmouth Park shows gains in handle for 2022; Lopez, Gonzalez capture titles
OCEANPORT – Monmouth Park showed a 25.2% increase in total handle and a 16.07% increase in on-track handle, while Paco Lopez won his ninth riding title and Claudio Gonzalez earned his first training title as the Jersey Shore thoroughbed track closed out its 77th season on Sept. 18. Total...
News Transcript Datebook, Sept. 21
• The meetings of the Freehold Borough K-8 School District Board of Education originally scheduled for Oct. 10 and Oct. 24 have been cancelled. The board will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Park Avenue Complex, 280 Park Ave. The meeting will be held in person and remotely. On the day of the meeting, go to www.freeholdboro.k12.nj.us for instructions on how to call into and participate in the meeting.
News Transcript On Campus, Sept. 14
Kutztown University, Kutztown, Pa., announced that 306 students will be part of the university’s Honors Program in 2022-23. Freehold residents Christina Hoff and Samantha Mikos will participate in the program. The program provides high-achieving students with opportunities to engage in scholarship, leadership and service. Honors students select specially designed honors courses, course-by-contracts, independent studies and internships to earn honors credit. Students are required to complete 30 hours of community service before graduation. In addition, Christina is a member of the 2022 Kutztown University Marching Unit, which entertains fans at all home football games, select away games, marching band festivals and competitions, professional sporting events, parades and campus spirit building activities.
Freehold Township providing health services to neighboring towns
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — Officials in Freehold Township will continue to provide public health services to Manalapan and begin to provide public health services to Tinton Falls. During a meeting on Sept. 20, the members of the Township Committee passed separate resolutions authorizing the execution of shared services agreements with Manalapan and Tinton Falls for public health services.
Monmouth County News Briefs, Sept. 14
Brookdale Community College has announced that President David M. Stout, Ph.D., has been named to ROI-NJ’s Influencers: Higher Education 2022 list. Each year, ROI-NJ lists the presidents with the greatest influence and impact on their schools and within the business community. Brookdale serves more than 20,000 students at its...
2022 Archives and History Day will be held at Brookdale on Oct. 1
Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon has announced that Professor Richard Veit will be the featured speaker at the county clerk’s 27th annual Archives and History Day event to be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at Brookdale Community College, Lincroft. Residents of all communities are...
Manalapan planners consider application for Woodward Estates
MANALAPAN — Testimony is scheduled to resume at the Manalapan Planning Board’s Sept. 22 meeting on an applicant’s proposal to construct a townhouse development and an age-restricted apartment building on Millhurst Road. Woodward Estates Inc. is seeking preliminary and final major subdivision approval and preliminary and final...
Driver in fatal Freehold Township crash receives moving violations summonses
More than two months after three members of the same Marlboro family died in a motor vehicle collision on Route 9 in Freehold Township, the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident remains ongoing. Marlboro residents Masoud B. Salib, 61, Hanaa I. Salib, 52, and Mark M. Salib, 21, died...
These worms jump and they are a threat to forests
Imagine digging in your garden and seeing an unusual looking worm near the surface. You reach out to move it and suddenly it thrashes violently and flies through the air!. It sounds crazy, but that is the behavior of an invasive earthworm that is causing concern among ecologists in the northeast.
New Jersey DEP urges residents to check trees for beech leaf disease
Officials at the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) are urging New Jersey residents to check trees on their property for signs of beech leaf disease and to report their findings to the New Jersey Forest Service, DEP Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette announced. Beech leaf disease was first detected...
Woodward Road driveway a key point in Manalapan retail center plan
MANALAPAN – Access to a proposed retail center at the corner of Route 33 west and Woodward Road continues to be a focus of attention for the members of the Manalapan Planning Board. Testimony on an application that has been filed by the Stavola Asphalt Company continued at the...
Manalapan Police Beat, Sept. 7
The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Aug. 20 at 5:32 p.m., a Manalapan resident reported that unknown individuals gained access to a Devon Drive residence and were subsequently involved in a physical altercation with the resident. The individuals who entered the residence were described as wearing face masks and gloves. The suspects fled the area in a black, mid-size sport utility vehicle. Minor injuries were sustained as a result of the incident. Patrolman Everett McNulty handled the report.
News Transcript News Briefs, Aug. 31
The Manalapan Zoning Board of Adjustment is scheduled to hear an application at its Sept. 1 meeting from Scalps Micropigmentation, LLC, as the applicant, and RST Corp., as the applicant/owner, for variance relief to operate a medical tattoo facility in a building at 348 Route 9 North, Manalapan. According to...
Monmouth Regional chamber announces Athena Leadership Award finalists
The Monmouth Regional Chamber of Commerce has announced the finalists, representing communities throughout New Jersey, for this year’s Athena Leadership Award and Athena Young Professional Leadership Award. A luncheon is planned for Nov. 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jumping Brook Country Club Neptune, where the...
Trio of stakes races, BBQ and N.J. craft beer festival on tap Monmouth Park
OCEANPORT – Three $100,000 stakes races and the popular BBQ and New Jersey Craft Beer festival will highlight the four-day Labor Day weekend of racing at Monmouth Park starting on Friday, Sept. 2. The stakes schedule for the holiday weekend gets underway Saturday with the $100,000 Violet Stakes for...
Veterans Music Fest will be held at Marlboro municipal complex Sept. 10
MARLBORO — The New Jersey State Veterans Chamber of Commerce will host a Veterans Music Fest from noon to 9 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Marlboro municipal complex, 1979 Township Drive, Marlboro. The festival welcomes residents of all towns to attend and to enjoy an afternoon and evening of...
Freehold Borough officials adopt ordinance to advance metered parking
FREEHOLD — The members of the Borough Council have appropriated $720,000 to fund capital improvements related to the institution of metered parking in Freehold Borough. During a meeting on Sept. 6, council members adopted a bond ordinance that will appropriate $720,000 for use by the Borough Parking Utility, which manages the town’s parking operations. The appropriation consists of $684,000 in bonds or notes and a down payment of $36,000.
Manalapan planners approve subdivision of property for two homes
MANALAPAN — The Manalapan Planning Board has granted preliminary major subdivision approval to an applicant who plans to construct two homes on a Tennent Road property. During a meeting on Aug. 25, Chairwoman Kathryn Kwaak, Daria D’Agostino, Todd Brown, Township Committeeman Jack McNaboe, Township Committeeman Barry Jacobson, Steven Kastell, John Castronovo and Richard Hogan heard the application filed by Anthony Mazzei regarding property at 314 Tennent Road.
Residents will gather on Sept. 18 for annual Marlboro Day event
MARLBORO – Residents will come together to celebrate their community when the 38th annual edition of Marlboro Day takes place from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Marlboro Municipal Complex, 1979 Township Drive. Activities and events have been planned for multiple age groups. There will be rides...
Sponsored: 6 Tips for Choosing a Bariatric Surgeon
You’ve done some weight loss research and decided that you want to meet with a bariatric surgeon to learn more. So how do you choose the right one? Here are six things to consider in narrowing down your search, according to Val Prokurat, MD, DO, a bariatric surgeon at CentraState Medical Center in Freehold, NJ.
