pittsburghsportsnow.com
Locked On Pitt: Nate Yarnell, Israel Abanikanda Step Up in Pitt Victory
Pitt took down Western Michigan 34-13 in a ugly game where freshman quarterback Nate Yarnell and running back Israel Abanikanda stepped up to lead the Panthers to victory. How much did Yarnell prove about his talent and ability in the victory? Is Abanikanda proving himself to be a lead running back in the future?
Die-Hards: First Road Game Snap Counts
It was a team effort to beat Western Michigan Saturday night at Waldo Stadium, but Pat Narduzzi was proud of the way his team embodied the oft-preached ‘next man up’ mentality. Nate Yarnell stepped in for his first college football action, Pitt weathered some prior and in-game injuries,...
Five Takeaways: ‘Next Man Up’ Mentality Guides Pitt Over Western Michigan
A win is a win, as Erick Hallett said following Saturday’s game against Western Michigan at Waldo Stadium. Pitt flew back home to Pittsburgh early Sunday morning with a 34-13 win over Western Michigan, a bit of redemption following last season’s debacle at what-was-then Heinz Field, and Pat Narduzzi felt like it was exactly the kind of performance he wanted to see from his team.
