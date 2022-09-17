A win is a win, as Erick Hallett said following Saturday’s game against Western Michigan at Waldo Stadium. Pitt flew back home to Pittsburgh early Sunday morning with a 34-13 win over Western Michigan, a bit of redemption following last season’s debacle at what-was-then Heinz Field, and Pat Narduzzi felt like it was exactly the kind of performance he wanted to see from his team.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO