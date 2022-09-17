ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Connecticut

Road Closed After Car Crash With Injuries in Killingly

Injuries are being reported in a car crash on Westcott Road in Killingly and drivers are being asked to avoid the area, police said. The two-car accident happened at about 2:10 p.m. Connecticut State Police said there are injuries, but the extent is unknown at this time. Westcott Road remains...
KILLINGLY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Motorcyclist Dead After Colliding With School Bus in Torrington

A motorcyclist is dead after he collided with a school bus in Torrington on Wednesday morning, police said. Authorities said the crash happened in the area of Torringford Street and Greenwoods Road at about 6:15 a.m. Dispatchers said LifeStar was called to pick up a patient from the accident. The...
TORRINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Woman killed in Plymouth crash that left two people trapped in burning vehicle

PLYMOUTH – A Watertown woman was killed over the weekend when police say she veered into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle head-on. The crash – which was reported Sunday around 12 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Kellogg Avenue – left two people trapped in the second vehicle, which caught on fire. Before first responders could arrive, good Samaritans helped get them out of the burning vehicle and to safety.
WATERTOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Dead After Crashing Into Tree in Watertown

A person is dead after getting into a motor vehicle crash in Watertown Tuesday afternoon, police said. Authorities were called to the area of Litchfield Road and Plungis Road at about 11 a.m. for a reported one-car crash. Responding officers found a car that had crashed into a tree. The...
WATERTOWN, CT
New Britain Herald

Man wanted in Meriden shooting found at Berlin motel

A man wanted in a Meriden shooting was found at a Berlin motel this week. Meriden police said Luis Delgado, 33, was spotted Monday, around 11:30 a.m., in the parking lot of the Rosebud Motel on the Berlin Turnpike. Police were there after receiving two anonymous calls indicating he was staying there.
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Dead, Multiple Injured After Multi-Vehicle Crash in Ledyard

A woman is dead and several others are injured after a multi-car crash in Ledyard Tuesday evening, according to police. Officials said they were called to a reported three-car crash with injuries on Route 12 at the intersection of Oakridge Drive at 4 p.m. Responding officers were told one of...
LEDYARD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Injured During Broad Daylight Shooting in New Haven

A person was taken to the hospital with injuries after a shooting on Lilac Street in New Haven Wednesday afternoon. Police said a person was shot and hospitalized with injuries, but the extent is unknown. The shooting is under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Motorcyclist killed in New Haven crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Guilford man was killed Monday afternoon when the motorcycle he was driving crashed, throwing him off the bike. Connecticut State Police said the crash happened around 2:40 p.m. Mohammad Kareem Halabi, 20, was traveling the Route 34 outbound connector to I-95 Northbound on a Kawasaki Ex650M.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

47-Year-Old Killed After Being Ejected In East Plainville Crash

A 47-year-old Connecticut man was killed after being ejected during a single-vehicle crash. The incident took place in Hartford County around 2:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, in East Plainville. According to Connecticut State Police, Kendall Alston, of Windsor, was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle eastbound on Route 72 in Plainville when...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Hartford police identify 18-year-old killed in double shooting

All eyes on the Fed on interest rate decision, a data breach, and Zuckerberg losses. That's your morning business report. An eagle fishes local river, bear rifles through trash, and another bear runs through a river. Those are the stories trending on September 21st. 51 attorneys push to stop robocalls.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven fatal hit-and-runs are 'devastating in our community,' mayor says

NEW HAVEN — In an effort to raise traffic safety awareness, city officials on Wednesday highlighted the recent arrests of two people in connection with fatal accidents. New Haven Police Capt. Rose Dell, head of the department’s Motor Unit, discussed the arrests of Charles Artis, charged in connection with the September 2021 death of Michael Santiago, and Timothy Toliver, charged in connection with the November 2021 death of Stephen Rediker.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Route 94 culvert replacement stops traffic only in Hebron

There has been some public confusion over how traffic in Glastonbury and Hebron will be affected by the replacement of the culvert that carries Route 94 over Foot Sawmill Brook in Hebron. “Route 94 will be closed from September 18, 2022 to November 19, 2022,” the state Department of Transportation...
HEBRON, CT
FOX 61

1 killed, 1 injured in Rocky Hill crash

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — One person is dead and another seriously injured in a single car crash on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill on Sunday. Connecticut State Police said around 3:50 p.m. Eralda Xhaxha, 32, of Enfield was driving north on I-91 just south of Exit 24 when, for an unknown reason, the car swerved across the center and right lanes on to the shoulder. The car then hit the wooden sound barrier and crashed through, coming to a stop.
ROCKY HILL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Officer Injured After Approaching Dirt Bike Riders in New London

A New London police officer was taken to the hospital after being hit by a dirt bike rider that was reportedly driving erratically Friday night. Officials said the they were called to Colman Street at about 9:50 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of dirt bikes and ATV riders driving erratically around the city.
NEW LONDON, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Hartford man killed in confrontation at Vermont apartment

BRATTLEBORO, V.T. — Police say a Hartford man was shot and killed last month during a confrontation at a Vermont housing complex. The alleged shooter in the case has not been charged, but claimed he shot 32-year-old Michael R. Ledbetter Jr. after the Connecticut resident tried to force his way into his home on Aug. 19. He is facing federal drug and gun offenses in connection with the incident.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WTNH

WATERTOWN, CT
WTNH

LEDYARD, CT

