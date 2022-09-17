Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Road Closed After Car Crash With Injuries in Killingly
Injuries are being reported in a car crash on Westcott Road in Killingly and drivers are being asked to avoid the area, police said. The two-car accident happened at about 2:10 p.m. Connecticut State Police said there are injuries, but the extent is unknown at this time. Westcott Road remains...
NBC Connecticut
Motorcyclist Dead After Colliding With School Bus in Torrington
A motorcyclist is dead after he collided with a school bus in Torrington on Wednesday morning, police said. Authorities said the crash happened in the area of Torringford Street and Greenwoods Road at about 6:15 a.m. Dispatchers said LifeStar was called to pick up a patient from the accident. The...
Bristol Press
Woman killed in Plymouth crash that left two people trapped in burning vehicle
PLYMOUTH – A Watertown woman was killed over the weekend when police say she veered into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle head-on. The crash – which was reported Sunday around 12 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Kellogg Avenue – left two people trapped in the second vehicle, which caught on fire. Before first responders could arrive, good Samaritans helped get them out of the burning vehicle and to safety.
NBC Connecticut
Person Dead After Crashing Into Tree in Watertown
A person is dead after getting into a motor vehicle crash in Watertown Tuesday afternoon, police said. Authorities were called to the area of Litchfield Road and Plungis Road at about 11 a.m. for a reported one-car crash. Responding officers found a car that had crashed into a tree. The...
New Britain Herald
Man wanted in Meriden shooting found at Berlin motel
A man wanted in a Meriden shooting was found at a Berlin motel this week. Meriden police said Luis Delgado, 33, was spotted Monday, around 11:30 a.m., in the parking lot of the Rosebud Motel on the Berlin Turnpike. Police were there after receiving two anonymous calls indicating he was staying there.
NBC Connecticut
Woman Dead, Multiple Injured After Multi-Vehicle Crash in Ledyard
A woman is dead and several others are injured after a multi-car crash in Ledyard Tuesday evening, according to police. Officials said they were called to a reported three-car crash with injuries on Route 12 at the intersection of Oakridge Drive at 4 p.m. Responding officers were told one of...
NBC Connecticut
Person Injured During Broad Daylight Shooting in New Haven
A person was taken to the hospital with injuries after a shooting on Lilac Street in New Haven Wednesday afternoon. Police said a person was shot and hospitalized with injuries, but the extent is unknown. The shooting is under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.
Motorcyclist killed in New Haven crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Guilford man was killed Monday afternoon when the motorcycle he was driving crashed, throwing him off the bike. Connecticut State Police said the crash happened around 2:40 p.m. Mohammad Kareem Halabi, 20, was traveling the Route 34 outbound connector to I-95 Northbound on a Kawasaki Ex650M.
47-Year-Old Killed After Being Ejected In East Plainville Crash
A 47-year-old Connecticut man was killed after being ejected during a single-vehicle crash. The incident took place in Hartford County around 2:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, in East Plainville. According to Connecticut State Police, Kendall Alston, of Windsor, was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle eastbound on Route 72 in Plainville when...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Hartford police identify 18-year-old killed in double shooting
All eyes on the Fed on interest rate decision, a data breach, and Zuckerberg losses. That's your morning business report. An eagle fishes local river, bear rifles through trash, and another bear runs through a river. Those are the stories trending on September 21st. 51 attorneys push to stop robocalls.
Register Citizen
New Haven fatal hit-and-runs are 'devastating in our community,' mayor says
NEW HAVEN — In an effort to raise traffic safety awareness, city officials on Wednesday highlighted the recent arrests of two people in connection with fatal accidents. New Haven Police Capt. Rose Dell, head of the department’s Motor Unit, discussed the arrests of Charles Artis, charged in connection with the September 2021 death of Michael Santiago, and Timothy Toliver, charged in connection with the November 2021 death of Stephen Rediker.
Florida man seriously injured after being struck by car on Rainbow Road in East Granby
EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Florida man was seriously injured after being struck by a car in East Granby on Monday night just after 9 p.m., according to the state police. State police said a Hyundai Elantra driven by a Rhode Island woman was traveling on Rainbow Road Eastbound in the right lane of […]
Farmington officer severely injured in crash returns to work 1 year later
FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Farmington police officer who was injured during a chase returned to work Monday — almost exactly one year to the day of the crash that left him unable to walk. Officer James O’Donnell was pinned between the suspect’s stolen vehicle and his own cruiser after responding to a call about […]
Route 94 culvert replacement stops traffic only in Hebron
There has been some public confusion over how traffic in Glastonbury and Hebron will be affected by the replacement of the culvert that carries Route 94 over Foot Sawmill Brook in Hebron. “Route 94 will be closed from September 18, 2022 to November 19, 2022,” the state Department of Transportation...
1 killed, 1 injured in Rocky Hill crash
ROCKY HILL, Conn. — One person is dead and another seriously injured in a single car crash on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill on Sunday. Connecticut State Police said around 3:50 p.m. Eralda Xhaxha, 32, of Enfield was driving north on I-91 just south of Exit 24 when, for an unknown reason, the car swerved across the center and right lanes on to the shoulder. The car then hit the wooden sound barrier and crashed through, coming to a stop.
NBC Connecticut
Police Officer Injured After Approaching Dirt Bike Riders in New London
A New London police officer was taken to the hospital after being hit by a dirt bike rider that was reportedly driving erratically Friday night. Officials said the they were called to Colman Street at about 9:50 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of dirt bikes and ATV riders driving erratically around the city.
Waterbury mother files police report after further Waterbury bussing issues
WATERBURY, Conn. — Another school bus issue in Waterbury has resulted in the filing of a complaint with the Waterbury Police Department. The corner of West Main and Benham streets in Waterbury is where Melinda Marquez's young kids always get picked up and dropped off by their school bus. But Tuesday afternoon was different.
Register Citizen
Police: Hartford man killed in confrontation at Vermont apartment
BRATTLEBORO, V.T. — Police say a Hartford man was shot and killed last month during a confrontation at a Vermont housing complex. The alleged shooter in the case has not been charged, but claimed he shot 32-year-old Michael R. Ledbetter Jr. after the Connecticut resident tried to force his way into his home on Aug. 19. He is facing federal drug and gun offenses in connection with the incident.
