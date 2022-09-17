Read full article on original website
Titans' Malik Willis replaces Ryan Tannehill at quarterback in Week 2
The Tennessee Titans have put Malik Willis in at quarterback for the third quarter of their Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills. Tannehill was struggling mightily in Week 2 as the Titans limped out to a 34-point deficit, and with the game more or less already out of reach, the team decided to give the third-round rookie a chance.
numberfire.com
Buccaneers sign Cole Beasley to practice squad
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed wide receiver Cole Beasley to their practice squad on Tuesday, ahead of Week 3's game against the Green Bay Packers. Beasley joins the Buccaneers practice squad amid a plethora of injuries to Tampa's starting wide receivers, and a potential suspension for Mike Evans. It remains to be seen if Beasley will be called up to the roster for Week 3, but if he is, he could immediately see targets with the Buccaneers incredibly shorthanded on offense.
numberfire.com
Pederson: Jags will continue scheming up play for Christian Kirk
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said that the team will continue "coming up with game plans that help Christian [Kirk] get open." Kirk and quarterback Trevor Lawrence have demonstrated an impressive connection through the first two weeks of the season, something that Pederson noted the pair had worked on since the team's initial spring meetings. It's encouraging to hear that the team wants to continue scheming Kirk open, as that strategy has already paid dividends for the 1-1 Jags (as well as for fantasy football).
numberfire.com
Lions' D'Andre Swift (ankle) DNP on Wednesday but "feeling much better"
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 3's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Dan Campbell said the Lions gave Swift a breather on Wednesday as he continues to deal with an ankle injury suffered in Week 1. Swift is reportedly "feeling much better" than he was last week. Swift was productive in Week 2 but clearly limited, logging 87 total yards and a touchdown on just 7 touches. A return to a full practice on Thursday or Friday would be a great sign for Swift's workload in Week 3.
Raheem Mostert totals 79 yards in Dolphins Week 2 win over Ravens
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert recorded 11 carries for 51 rushing yards and caught all 3 of his targets for 28 receiving yards in a 42-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. What It Means:. After handling just six touches in Week 1, Mostert flipped the Dolphins...
numberfire.com
Seahawks' Geno Smith to see more opportunities moving forward
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith could be trusted with more opportunities in the passing game moving forward, according to Pete Carroll. Asked about Smith and the offense on Monday, Carroll said "After two weeks of watching Geno play, we don’t need to hold him back at all. Geno has got his game ready to go. We need to trust him and maybe give him more opportunities and stuff. We’ve been pretty solidly conservative, counting on running the football." After a surprise victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 1, Seattle stumbled to a 7-24 loss against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. Through two weeks they have managed just 24 total points, with Geno a combined 47 of 58 (81%) for 392 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception. The Seahawks face the Falcons in Week 3.
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football: 3 Things We Learned in Week 2
Perhaps more than anything, fantasy football is a game of adjustments. Season-long fantasy doesn't end at the draft, and smart managers learn to take the trends and data that each week of games offers and apply it to their roster decisions moving forward. This weekly piece will look at trends...
numberfire.com
Monday Night Football Betting: Will We See a Shootout Between the Vikings and Eagles?
The second game of our Monday Night combo pack sees two teams coming off of Week 1 victories, with the Minnesota Vikings traveling to Philly to take on the Eagles. Minnesota notched an impressive win over Green Bay Packers, and the Eagles held on to topple a feisty Detroit Lions team.
3 Fantasy Football Defensive Streamer Options for Week 3
If you’ve ever heard the notion that “all squares are rectangles, but not all rectangles are squares”, then you’re familiar with syllogisms. The syllogism was first defined in European writings by the legendary philosopher Aristotle back around 350 BCE. Essentially the idea is to present two true statements and then use logic and deductive reasoning to synthesize a greater truth out of them. For instance, the classic “All men are mortal, and Socrates is a man; therefore, Socrates is mortal” is a perfect example of a syllogism. Syllogisms can also hold negative propositions, however – as in our example at the top (this might be a contraposition? Help me out here if you’re a logic nerd, dear reader).
numberfire.com
Jameis Winston (back) limited participant in Saints' Wednesday practice
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (back) was limited during Wednesday's practice. Despite recent reports Winston was playing with four back fractures, the Saints' quarterback was able to practice in limited fashion on Wednesday. In a matchup against a Carolina Panthers' pass defense rated eighth per numberFire's power rankings, our models project Winston to score 15.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Hayden Hurst (groin) limited during Cincinnati's Wednesday practice
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (groin) logged a limited practice on Wednesday. With Drew Sample logging a DNP, Hurst could be in line for a full-time role against a New York Jets' pass defense rated 27th per numberFire's power rankings. With a 5.7 fantasy projection, Hurst is ranked as our TE16.
numberfire.com
Alvin Kamara (ribs) limited during Saints' Wednesday session
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (ribs) was a limited practice participant on Wednesday. Kamara's limited session is a good sign after the Saints' versatile running back was unable to play in Week Two. Expect Mark Ingram and Tony Jones to share touches if Kamara is inactive against a Carolina Panthers' rush defense rated 25th per numberFire's power rankings.
4 NFL FanDuel Studs to Target in Week 3
Spending your available salary in any DFS lineup on a stud can make or break your lineup. These high-salaried players will take up the majority of your budget, so it’s critical to carefully consider which ones you’ll want for each slate. Whether it’s trying to capture a safe floor in a cash game or chasing a huge game to help you win a tournament, nailing the expensive players is one of the keys to making winning NFL lineups on FanDuel.
numberfire.com
Tampa Bay's Chris Godwin (hamstring) absent on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (hamstring) was unable to practice on Wednesday. Godwin was among two Tampa Bay wideouts logging a DNP while Russell Gage, Scotty Miller, and Breshad Perriman were limited. With Mike Evans also suspended, expect a receiving group by committee if Julio Jones and Chris Godwin are inactive.
numberfire.com
Chargers' Justin Herbert (ribs) limited on Wednesday
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (ribs) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 3's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Herbert was, as expected, limited on Wednesday with a rib injury he suffered in last Thursday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Herbert is considered day-to-day and reportedly felt more comfortable today after doing some light throwing on Monday. Barring a setback, Herbert appears to be on track to face the Jaguars on Sunday.
numberfire.com
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 3 Thursday Night (Steelers at Browns)
We get an AFC North battle for this week's edition of Thursday Night Football as the Cleveland Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers. On FanDuel Sportsbook, the Browns are 4.5-point favorites in a game with a 38.5-point total. That makes the implied score 21.5-17.0. For those unfamiliar, single-game slates feature five...
numberfire.com
Covering the Spread: NFL Week 2 Monday Night Football Preview
Week 2's Monday Night Football slate brings two games to the table with the Buffalo Bills hosting the Tennessee Titans and the Philadelphia Eagles squaring off with the Minnesota Vikings. How should we bet both games at FanDuel Sportsbook? FanDuel's Ryan Williams and numberFire's Jim Sannes preview the two games, discussing their view of the games, any traditional markets they're betting, and which player props stand out to them.
numberfire.com
Buccaneers' Mike Evans' suspension upheld by NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans will be suspended for Week 3's game against the Green Bay Packers. Evans' appeal of his one-game suspension was denied on Wednesday, and he has now been officially ruled out of Week 3's clash with the Packers. Evans will return for Week 4's contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. With Evans unavailable and Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) both dealing with injuries, Tampa Bay's three-wide sets on Sunday might consist of Russell Gage, Breshad Perriman, and Scotty Miller.
numberfire.com
Super Bowl Futures Betting Update: Week 3
Round 2 of the 2022 NFL season is done and dusted. Patterns have already begun to emerge around the league, with some teams looking primed for a title challenge this season and others already looking like contenders for early picks in next year's NFL Draft. It's been weird, wild, and wonderful.
