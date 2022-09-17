Read full article on original website
Unsolved Death Of Masseuses Exposes Police CorruptionJeffery MacOak Grove, KY
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Campbell, KY
Local Record Label To Release First AlbumArtists Restoring Culture ( ARC Exhibit)Hopkinsville, KY
rewind943.com
Hopkinsville is headed for moonshine & bourbon greatness!
Not only is Hopkinsville know for the Kelly–Hopkinsville encounter, for livestock, tobacco, for the production of globally recognizable products such as Krusteaz products, Ghirardelli brownie mix, Cracker Barrel biscuit mix, Red Lobster Cheddar Bay biscuit mix, SunFlour corn meal and flour, but it’s making it’s way to moonshine and bourbon greatness!
whvoradio.com
Trigg Marching Band ‘Ready to Fly’ With 2022 Program (w/PHOTOS)
The Trigg County High School Marching Band began its season with a second-place finish among the Class 2A bands at the Ohio County Marching Band Invitational last weekend. Andrew Mroch has been the band director at Trigg County High for 24 years and says this year’s program is entitled ‘The Caged Bird Sings.’
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville’s Hancock Wins Coveted 2023 ‘Distinguished Young Woman’ Crown
With a record $15,000-plus in scholarships delivered and 15 young ladies representing all five local high schools, the Distinguished Young Women of Christian County capped the organization’s best-ever weekend late Sunday by crowning Hopkinsville High School’s Hadley Hancock its Class of 2023 “Distinguished Young Woman.”. A comprehensive...
whvoradio.com
Natural Gas Pipeline Coming For Todd, Christian, Trigg, Lyon, Caldwell Counties
Running from Guthrie along the Kentucky-Tennessee state line and all the way to Lamasco, a 53-mile natural gas pipeline is on the way for the Pennyrile — one that could forever change the region’s industrial profile. During a Wednesday morning visit to the Logan-Todd Regional Water Commission and...
whvoradio.com
Trigg’s ‘Food & Music Festival’ Sees 300 To 400 Visitors
By sunset this past Saturday afternoon, more than 400 people had stopped by the West Cadiz Park — all of them taking in wonderful weather and the sounds and smells of the annual Trigg County Food & Music Festival. From 10 AM until 5 PM, visitors were treated to...
whvoradio.com
Planning Continues For Hopkinsville Christian County Academy Re-bid
Christian County School administrators are continuing to meet weekly to prepare to re-bid the Hopkinsville Christian County Academy building project. After bids that were nearly double initial estimates were rejected by the Christian County Board of Education in July, the board voted to hire Alliance Construction to manage the project. Superintendent Chris Bentzel says they will continue have weekly meetings for the next few months to help bring the project in line with estimates and funding.
whvoradio.com
Missing Woman Located In Tennessee
A woman who was reported missing in Hopkinsville Monday has been located. Christian County emergency management says 45-year-old Amy Marie Green has been located and is safe in Tennessee. No other information has been released.
whvoradio.com
Ninth Annual Todd County Bale Trail Begins September 24
The Todd County Chamber of Commerce has announced the start of the Ninth Annual 2022 Bale Trail — set to begin September 24. More than 60 residents, businesses and organizations across the county have committed to and completed sculptures made of rolls, bales and loose hay. These efforts attract tourists from several states, and the program garnered statewide attention in 2021 when it was awarded the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce “Events Excellence” Award.
whvoradio.com
Hoptown Harvest Fest Planned This Weekend
Downtown Hopkinsville will be busy with activities Friday night and Saturday for the annual Hoptown Harvest Festival. Hopkinsville Main Street Director Holly Boggess says there is a lot of excitement for this weekend’s events. Boggess says Friday night will feature a nice meal. She adds full harvest fest activities...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged In Tennessee Vehicle Theft
A Hopkinsville man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday morning for a theft of a vehicle in Tennessee that happened in 2020. Hopkinsville Police say they arrested 44-year-old Anthony Bumpers on Lafayette Road on a warrant out of Smyrna Tennessee for theft of a motor vehicle. On December 12th, 2020...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Crash Sends Man To Hospital
A man was taken to the hospital after a wreck on South Main Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a man was southbound when a medical problem caused him to lose control of his van and hit a trailer on the side of the road. The man was...
whvoradio.com
Clarksville Man Charged After Hopkinsville Traffic Stop
A Clarksville man was charged with trafficking drugs and possession of a firearm after a traffic stop on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say 19-year-old Deartis Sykes was stopped for speeding and during the stop admitted to having a firearm in his waistband. After a check...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville’s Miller Named 2023 National Merit Scholar Semifinalist
One of Christian County’s scholastic stars learned Wednesday that he’s been recognized one of roughly 16,000 semifinalists for the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. Hopkinsville High School’s Quinn Miller is one of 15 seniors from Western Kentucky University’s Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science tabbed for this highly-selective pool of candidates.
whvoradio.com
Trigg County Chamber Hosting Community Shred Day
Businesses and individuals in Trigg County who need to dispose of old documents of papers with sensitive information can participate in the community shred event September 24. Trigg County Chamber Membership Director Beth Sumner says the event will be held in a new location Saturday. Sumner says businesses and individuals...
High school consolidation in 1959 marked a major change for Christian County students
Snapshots in Time, a column exploring the history of Hopkinsville and Christian County through old photographs, is published monthly, usually on the third Monday. It is written by Alissa Keller, the executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and inspired by the photograph collection of Christian County Historian William T. Turner. Explore more Snapshots in Time.
westkentuckystar.com
Wanted Princeton man nabbed in Caldwell
A wanted Princeton man was arrested in Caldwell County on Tuesday. Deputies said 21-year-old Juan Rosales was served with a McCracken County District Court Warrant and taken to the Caldwell County jail. Rosales was wanted on charges of fleeing or evading police, speeding 26 miles per hour or more over...
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In West 18th Street Crash
A woman was injured in a wreck on West 18th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 11 am a car was eastbound on West 18th Street when an SUV on High Street collided with the car. The crash pushed the SUV into a utility pole before...
14news.com
Madisonville rejects bids for new fire training center
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Madisonville is going back to the drawing board in the quest for a new fire training center. The city council rejected all three bids it has received for the project thus far, saying those bids came in much higher than anticipated. Both construction...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Damaging Hospital Door
A Hopkinsville man was charged with criminal mischief after an incident at Jennie Stuart Health Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 20-year-old Jaymare Peterson was in the hospital waiting room when he attempted to run out of the hospital and damaged a mechanical door causing around $2,000 in damage. He was...
kttn.com
Six Mongols Motorcycle Club members found guilty of racketeering conspiracy, including murder
A federal jury convicted six Tennessee men Friday for racketeering conspiracy and other charges involving murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking, and other crimes, all stemming from their involvement with the Clarksville chapter of the Mongols Motorcycle Club (Clarksville Mongols). The seventh man from Kentucky, who was not a member of the...
