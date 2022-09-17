Christian County School administrators are continuing to meet weekly to prepare to re-bid the Hopkinsville Christian County Academy building project. After bids that were nearly double initial estimates were rejected by the Christian County Board of Education in July, the board voted to hire Alliance Construction to manage the project. Superintendent Chris Bentzel says they will continue have weekly meetings for the next few months to help bring the project in line with estimates and funding.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 16 HOURS AGO