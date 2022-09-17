Several people hospitalized, more than a dozen displaced after Lakewood apartment building fire, official says

Read full article on original website
9 people taken to hospital following multi-vehicle crash in Geauga County
Nine people were taken to Northeast Ohio hospitals following a serious three-vehicle crash in Middlefield Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Richmond Heights Fire Department seeks new ladder truck
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The cost of a fire ladder truck is not cheap. And, as the months go by, it will get even more expensive. Fire Chief Marc Neumann gave a presentation at Tuesday’s (Sept. 20) City Council Safety Committee meeting, during which he told of the need for the city to purchase a new ladder truck for the department at a cost of just under $1.2 million.
Man shot overnight near building on Cleveland Clinic’s main campus
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives investigated an overnight shooting that occurred outside on the city’s East side near the Cleveland Clinic’s main campus. The shooting was first reported at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday along East 100th Street near Euclid Avenue. Cleveland EMS said the male victim, believed...
Cleveland father leaves 4-month-old alone in running car: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On Aug. 22, a concerned passerby called police after discovering a small infant inside a running black Toyota Corolla parked in the Meijer parking lot on Broadview Road. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said upon discovering the child, they opened the unlocked door to make sure the 4-month-old was OK.
3-year-old boy in Warrensville Heights dies from gunshot wound, official says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A 3-year-old boy died in Warrensville Heights last week after he shot himself, city spokesman Jeffrey Gates said. Dontez Jones died in the incident that happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex on Clarkwood Parkway, near Northfield Road, Gates said. Officers arrived at the...
Driver leaves scene of crash; vehicle found to be stolen: Highland Heights Police Blotter
Officers responded to a 911 call at 5:16 a.m. Sept. 16 of a vehicle that went off the roadway down an embankment and came to rest upside down. A caller said a man emerged from the vehicle, but another occupant was left stranded inside of it. Responding officers and paramedics...
15-year-old rescued from Canton Township cell tower
A 15-year-old boy was rescued from a cell tower early Tuesday morning after he reportedly got stuck 190 feet above the ground, firefighters said.
Cleveland teen in stolen vehicle leads Parma police on chase, causes 3-vehicle crash
PARMA, Ohio — A 16-year-old male trying to escape from police in a stolen vehicle was caught Tuesday, but not before causing a three-vehicle crash in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood. The chase started at about 1:43 p.m. on Ridge Road near Pelham Drive when a Parma officer tried...
22 Lorain County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
ELYRIA, Ohio - Here are the Lorain County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 655 of the nearly 865 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Lorain County cited were...
Parma police asking for public’s help after dog stolen from yard
Parma police are asking for the public's help in searching for a dog stolen from a backyard.
43-year-old woman arrested for drunk driving, child in the car: Rocky River Police Blotter
On Sept. 5 several cars were broken into and purses stolen while people were exercising at a local fitness center. Neither were sure what time the theft occurred. On Sept. 6 at 11:15 a.m. officers responded to Marlen Jewelers after a theft was reported. A man left the store without paying for a gold chain that he took from the counter. The 46-year-old Bay Village man was found and arrested. He was advised he was no longer welcome at the store.
Tenant arrives home to find landlord sleeping in kitchen: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Sept. 2, police were dispatched to a Forest Edge Drive home after a resident discovered that her landlord was sleeping in her kitchen. The arriving officer talked to the landlord, who was advised that he would need to evict the resident if he didn’t want her living there anymore.
Man found shot dead in Akron parking lot
AKRON, Ohio — Police are investigating after a 34-year-old Akron man was found dead Sunday morning in a parking lot in the Cascade Valley area. Dartanian Howard suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. He discovered by someone who was playing at Elizabeth Park at about 9:40 a.m. in the area of Flowers Court and East Lods Street, police say.
16-year-old arrested following police chase, 3-vehicle crash in Parma
Parma police have arrested a 16-year-old after he reportedly gave chase in a stolen SUV and caused a three-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon.
Woman smokes marijuana with child in vehicle: South Euclid Police Blotter
Officers responded to a noise complaint Sept. 11 and found a woman inside a parked vehicle in her driveway. The Cleveland woman, 24, was smoking marijuana with her two-year-old daughter in the vehicle, and subsequently cited for child endangerment. Theft from vehicle: South Green Road. A woman reported Sept. 11...
Fleeing California shoplifters arrested in Macedonia: Parma Police Blotter
On Aug. 26, a Kohl’s employee called police after observing two customers stealing merchandise from the Ridge Road store. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said the shoplifters were fleeing the scene; however, later in the day, the California women were apprehended by Macedonia police for a similar crime. They were also charged in Parma.
License plate reader alerts police to car with stolen plates: Solon Police Blotter
At 1:35 p.m. Sept. 15, police were alerted by an automatic license plate reader that a car with a stolen license plate was passing through. An officer located the car stopped at a pump at the Circle K gas station, 29605 Aurora Road. Police detained the man by the car,...
City of Cleveland seeking consultants for new downtown lakefront master plan with broader scope than Haslam proposal
CLEVELAND, Ohio — In a drive to take full ownership of an effort to reshape highways, transit and public spaces on the downtown lakefront, the City of Cleveland announced Wednesday it is embarking on a new master plan for the area. The new planning process, on which the administration...
Caught on camera: thieves ram U-Haul truck into beauty supply store in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tuesday morning, a man drove a U-Haul truck into Beauty Plus store on 125th and St. Clair in Cleveland. Surveillance video captures the moment thieves back this U-Haul truck into the side of the salon just before 5, Tuesday morning. Owner, Gino Diab said, he was...
Cleveland business owners plan to sue city for losses due to construction
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some business owners on the city’s East side plan on suing the city after they said a construction project caused them to lose money. The businesses are located on East 105th Street in Glenville. Owner Kimberly Carter said the workers stopped working around this time...
