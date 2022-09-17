Live coverage: No. 3 Montana visits Indiana State to close out nonconference schedule

Read full article on original website
Related
406mtsports.com
It's all business for Portland State during this week's trip to play Montana
MISSOULA — Portland State’s trip to Missoula in 2018 was a memorable one for head coach Bruce Barnum and the Vikings. They stunned then-No. 14 Montana with a 52-yard field goal in the closing seconds for a 22-20 win, their first win inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium since 1987. The Thursday night before the game, they stopped at Wolf Lodge Steakhouse in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, where they were treated to a surprise.
406mtsports.com
Q&A with Portland State beat writer Joe Terry ahead of Montana's Big Sky opener
MISSOULA — Portland State is off to a 0-2 start but has played two FBS teams. The Vikings nearly upset San Jose State in their season opener before falling 21-17. They followed up that loss with a 52-6 defeat against FBS Washington. The Vikings face their first FCS opponent...
406mtsports.com
Scoreboard: High school soccer boxscores (Sept. 20)
HAMILTON: Goals – Hannah Hughes 2. Assists – Taylor McCarthy 1.
Comments / 0