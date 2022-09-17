Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Chuckie Robinson catching for Reds on Wednesday
Cincinnati Reds catcher Chuckie Robinson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Robinson will catch for right-hander Chase Anderson on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Connor Seabold and Boston. Austin Romine returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Robinson for 5.6 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Austin Barnes catching for Dodgers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Barnes will catch for right-hander Dustin May on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and Arizona. Will Smith returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Barnes for 11.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Trayce Thompson batting sixth for Dodgers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Thompson will start in center field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and Arizona. Cody Bellinger returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Thompson for 11.9 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Connor Joe joining Colorado bench Tuesday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Connor Joe is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants. Yonathan Daza will move to left field in place of Joe while Randal Grichuk starts in center field and bats sixth. Daza has a $3,100 salary on Tuesday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Franmil Reyes batting fourth for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Reyes will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. Jared Young moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Reyes for 9.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Titans' Malik Willis replaces Ryan Tannehill at quarterback in Week 2
The Tennessee Titans have put Malik Willis in at quarterback for the third quarter of their Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills. Tannehill was struggling mightily in Week 2 as the Titans limped out to a 34-point deficit, and with the game more or less already out of reach, the team decided to give the third-round rookie a chance.
numberfire.com
10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets Heading Into Week 3
It was another wild Sunday of NFL action. Here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads based on everything we know so far. (I'll stick to players rostered on no more than 60% of Yahoo teams and also list some other viable pickups who may be available in shallower leagues or relevant only in deeper leagues).
NFL・
numberfire.com
Buccaneers sign Cole Beasley to practice squad
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed wide receiver Cole Beasley to their practice squad on Tuesday, ahead of Week 3's game against the Green Bay Packers. Beasley joins the Buccaneers practice squad amid a plethora of injuries to Tampa's starting wide receivers, and a potential suspension for Mike Evans. It remains to be seen if Beasley will be called up to the roster for Week 3, but if he is, he could immediately see targets with the Buccaneers incredibly shorthanded on offense.
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Wil Myers taking over first base for Padres on Wednesday
San Diego Padres utility-man Wil Myers is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Myers will man first base after Brandon Drury was rested at home versus Cardinals' right-hander Miles Mikolas. numberFire's models project Myers to score 8.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
numberfire.com
Michael Hermosillo sitting for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Michael Hermosillo is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Hermosillo will move to the bench on Wednesday with Christopher Morel starting in center field. He will bat ninth versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. numberFire's models project Morel for 8.9...
numberfire.com
Giants rest J.D. Davis on Wednesday night
San Francisco Giants utility-man J.D. Davis is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Davis will watch from the bench after LaMonte Wade Jr. was named San Francisco's starting first baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 171 batted balls this season, Davis has accounted for a 16.4% barrel rate...
numberfire.com
Luis Gonzalez in right field for Giants on Wednesday night
San Francisco Giants outfielder Luis Gonzalez is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Gonzalez will take over in right field after Mike Yastrzemski was benched in Coors Field. numberFire's models project Gonzalez to score 10.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Joc Pederson batting third for Giants on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Pederson will operate left field after Austin Slater was shifted to center and Lewis Brinson was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus Rockies' right-hander German Marquez, our models project Pederson to score 18.8...
numberfire.com
Seattle's Adam Frazier operating second base on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners utility-man Adam Frazier is batting seventh in Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Frazier will man second base after Dylan Moore was rested in Oakland. In a matchup against right-hander James Kaprielian, our models project Frazier to score 9.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes catching for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Gomes will catch for right-hander Marcus Stroman on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. Alfonso Rivas moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gomes for 7.4 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Nick Senzel sitting for Reds on Wednesday
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Senzel is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Senzel will move to the bench on Wednesday with Alejo Lopez starting at second base. Lopez will bat eighth versus right-hander Connor Seabold and Boston. numberFire's models project Lopez for 9.7...
numberfire.com
Will Brennan batting seventh for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Brennan is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Brennan will start in right field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Lance Lynn and the White Sox. Owen Miller moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Brennan for 6.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Corbin Carroll hitting second in Arizona's Wednesday lineup
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is starting in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Carroll will man left field after Stone Garrett was benched versus Dodgers' right-hander Dustin May. numberFire's models project Carroll to score 10.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,400.
numberfire.com
Arizona's Alek Thomas taking over right field on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Thomas will operate right field after Jordan Luplow was given the night off at home. In a matchup versus right-hander Dustin May, our models project Thomas to score 7.9 FanDuel points at the salary...
numberfire.com
Evan Longoria out of San Francisco's Wednesday lineup
San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria is not starting in Wednesday's game against Colorado Rockies. Longoria will sit after Jason Vosler was announced as San Francisco's starting third baseman at Coors Field. According to Baseball Savant on 172 batted balls this season, Longoria has produced a 12.2% barrel rate...
Comments / 0