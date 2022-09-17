Read full article on original website
Related
Jags taking 'so what' approach to road skid, West Coast woes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No NFL team has fewer victories on the West Coast than the Jacksonville Jaguars. The franchise is 3-15 all-time in the Pacific Time Zone and winless when facing the Chargers on the road: 0-4 in San Diego and 0-1 in Los Angeles. It’s one of two losing streaks Jacksonville (1-1) hopes to end when it plays at the Los Angeles Chargers (1-1) on Sunday. The Jaguars also have dropped 18 consecutive road games, tied for the eighth-longest skid in league history. “That (junk) is done with and we’re moving forward,” veteran defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris said. “Everything we’re doing is completely different.”
High School Volleyball: Chargers swept by Pirates
LITTLEFIELD — Despite strong starts in all three sets, Ayden-Grifton suffered a 25-21, 25-19, 25-23 sweep at the hands of visiting Perquimans during a non-conference volleyball match Wednesday. The Chargers led all three sets in the early going, holding the lead into the middle portions of set two and most of the third set before suffering the three-set loss. For the Pirates, who moved to 10-1 with the victory, it...
Comments / 0