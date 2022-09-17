Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The news of the KCPD being investigated by the Department of Justice followed an indictment of a former Kansas detectiveCJ CoombsKansas City, KS
The Argyle Building built for commercial use in 1906 was repurposed into luxury apartments in 2014CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 1925 building of the ACME Cleansing Company on Gillham Road in Kansas City was reborn in 2019CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early yearsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs vs La Chargers: Winners and Losers from Week 2Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
numberfire.com
Austin Barnes catching for Dodgers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Barnes will catch for right-hander Dustin May on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and Arizona. Will Smith returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Barnes for 11.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Chuckie Robinson catching for Reds on Wednesday
Cincinnati Reds catcher Chuckie Robinson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Robinson will catch for right-hander Chase Anderson on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Connor Seabold and Boston. Austin Romine returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Robinson for 5.6 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Franmil Reyes batting fourth for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Reyes will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. Jared Young moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Reyes for 9.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Trayce Thompson batting sixth for Dodgers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Thompson will start in center field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and Arizona. Cody Bellinger returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Thompson for 11.9 FanDuel points on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Giants rest J.D. Davis on Wednesday night
San Francisco Giants utility-man J.D. Davis is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Davis will watch from the bench after LaMonte Wade Jr. was named San Francisco's starting first baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 171 batted balls this season, Davis has accounted for a 16.4% barrel rate...
numberfire.com
Nick Senzel sitting for Reds on Wednesday
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Senzel is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Senzel will move to the bench on Wednesday with Alejo Lopez starting at second base. Lopez will bat eighth versus right-hander Connor Seabold and Boston. numberFire's models project Lopez for 9.7...
numberfire.com
Connor Joe joining Colorado bench Tuesday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Connor Joe is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants. Yonathan Daza will move to left field in place of Joe while Randal Grichuk starts in center field and bats sixth. Daza has a $3,100 salary on Tuesday...
numberfire.com
Seattle's Adam Frazier operating second base on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners utility-man Adam Frazier is batting seventh in Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Frazier will man second base after Dylan Moore was rested in Oakland. In a matchup against right-hander James Kaprielian, our models project Frazier to score 9.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes catching for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Gomes will catch for right-hander Marcus Stroman on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. Alfonso Rivas moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gomes for 7.4 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Joc Pederson batting third for Giants on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Pederson will operate left field after Austin Slater was shifted to center and Lewis Brinson was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus Rockies' right-hander German Marquez, our models project Pederson to score 18.8...
numberfire.com
Giants starting Jason Vosler at third base on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants third baseman Jason Vosler is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Vosler will take over the hot corner after Evan Longoria was rested on the road against Rockies' right-hander German Marquez. numberFire's models project Vosler to score 11.9 FanDuel points at the salary of...
numberfire.com
Matt Thaiss hitting sixth for Angels on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Angels first baseman / catcher Matt Thaiss is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Thaiss will start behind the plate after Max Stassi was rested in Texas. In a matchup against right-hander Dane Dunning, our models project Thaiss to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary...
MLB・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Luis Gonzalez in right field for Giants on Wednesday night
San Francisco Giants outfielder Luis Gonzalez is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Gonzalez will take over in right field after Mike Yastrzemski was benched in Coors Field. numberFire's models project Gonzalez to score 10.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
numberfire.com
Corbin Carroll hitting second in Arizona's Wednesday lineup
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is starting in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Carroll will man left field after Stone Garrett was benched versus Dodgers' right-hander Dustin May. numberFire's models project Carroll to score 10.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,400.
numberfire.com
Cubs' Christopher Morel batting ninth on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs infielder Christopher Morel is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Morel will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. Michael Hermosillo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Morel for 8.9 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Nelson Velazquez sitting for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Velazquez will move to the bench on Wednesday with Patrick Wisdom starting in right field. Wisdom will bat sixth versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and Miami. numberFire's models project Wisdom for 11.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Stone Garrett sent to Diamondbacks' bench on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Stone Garrett is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Garrett will take a break after Corbin Carroll was named Arizona's starting left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 40 batted balls this season, Garrett has accounted for a 10% barrel rate and a...
numberfire.com
Wil Myers taking over first base for Padres on Wednesday
San Diego Padres utility-man Wil Myers is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Myers will man first base after Brandon Drury was rested at home versus Cardinals' right-hander Miles Mikolas. numberFire's models project Myers to score 8.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
numberfire.com
Sean Bouchard batting ninth for Rockies on Wednesday
Colorado Rockies infielder Sean Bouchard is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Bouchard will start in left field on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Logan Webb and the Giants. Yonathan Daza moves to the bench. Bouchard is batting 0.182 this season in 42...
numberfire.com
Nick Fortes catching for Marlins on Wednesday
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Fortes will catch for left-hander Jesus Luzardo on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Cubs. Jacob Stallings returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Fortes for 7.1 FanDuel points...
Comments / 0