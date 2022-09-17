Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle Just Getting Started Following Historic PerformanceAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe Mertens
A Florida judge sentences killer to boot camp for a few monthsJenifer KnightonMiami, FL
Florida Destination Makes List of Most Colorful Places in the United StatesL. CaneMiami Beach, FL
(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, FloridaEvie M.Dania Beach, FL
Related
numberfire.com
Connor Joe joining Colorado bench Tuesday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Connor Joe is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants. Yonathan Daza will move to left field in place of Joe while Randal Grichuk starts in center field and bats sixth. Daza has a $3,100 salary on Tuesday...
numberfire.com
Chuckie Robinson catching for Reds on Wednesday
Cincinnati Reds catcher Chuckie Robinson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Robinson will catch for right-hander Chase Anderson on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Connor Seabold and Boston. Austin Romine returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Robinson for 5.6 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Trayce Thompson batting sixth for Dodgers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Thompson will start in center field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and Arizona. Cody Bellinger returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Thompson for 11.9 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Franmil Reyes batting fourth for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Reyes will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. Jared Young moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Reyes for 9.0 FanDuel points on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Nelson Velazquez sitting for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Velazquez will move to the bench on Wednesday with Patrick Wisdom starting in right field. Wisdom will bat sixth versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and Miami. numberFire's models project Wisdom for 11.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Titans' Malik Willis replaces Ryan Tannehill at quarterback in Week 2
The Tennessee Titans have put Malik Willis in at quarterback for the third quarter of their Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills. Tannehill was struggling mightily in Week 2 as the Titans limped out to a 34-point deficit, and with the game more or less already out of reach, the team decided to give the third-round rookie a chance.
numberfire.com
Wil Myers taking over first base for Padres on Wednesday
San Diego Padres utility-man Wil Myers is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Myers will man first base after Brandon Drury was rested at home versus Cardinals' right-hander Miles Mikolas. numberFire's models project Myers to score 8.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes catching for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Gomes will catch for right-hander Marcus Stroman on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. Alfonso Rivas moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gomes for 7.4 FanDuel points...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Seattle's Adam Frazier operating second base on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners utility-man Adam Frazier is batting seventh in Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Frazier will man second base after Dylan Moore was rested in Oakland. In a matchup against right-hander James Kaprielian, our models project Frazier to score 9.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
numberfire.com
Will Brennan batting seventh for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Brennan is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Brennan will start in right field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Lance Lynn and the White Sox. Owen Miller moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Brennan for 6.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Giants rest J.D. Davis on Wednesday night
San Francisco Giants utility-man J.D. Davis is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Davis will watch from the bench after LaMonte Wade Jr. was named San Francisco's starting first baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 171 batted balls this season, Davis has accounted for a 16.4% barrel rate...
numberfire.com
Michael Hermosillo sitting for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Michael Hermosillo is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Hermosillo will move to the bench on Wednesday with Christopher Morel starting in center field. He will bat ninth versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. numberFire's models project Morel for 8.9...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Luis Gonzalez in right field for Giants on Wednesday night
San Francisco Giants outfielder Luis Gonzalez is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Gonzalez will take over in right field after Mike Yastrzemski was benched in Coors Field. numberFire's models project Gonzalez to score 10.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
numberfire.com
Nick Fortes catching for Marlins on Wednesday
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Fortes will catch for left-hander Jesus Luzardo on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Cubs. Jacob Stallings returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Fortes for 7.1 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Evan Longoria out of San Francisco's Wednesday lineup
San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria is not starting in Wednesday's game against Colorado Rockies. Longoria will sit after Jason Vosler was announced as San Francisco's starting third baseman at Coors Field. According to Baseball Savant on 172 batted balls this season, Longoria has produced a 12.2% barrel rate...
numberfire.com
Cal Raleigh behind the plate for Mariners on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is batting sixth in Wednesday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Raleigh will catch in Oakland after Curt Casali was given the night off against Athletics' right-hander James Kaprielian. numberFire's models project Raleigh to score 10.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Mickey Moniak operating left field for Los Angeles on Wednesday
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak is batting eighth in Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Moniak will take over left field after Jo Adell was given a breather on the road versus Rangers' right-hander Dane Dunning. numberFire's models project Moniak to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary of...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Dylan Carlson batting second in Cardinals' Wednesday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson is starting in Wednesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Carlson will patrol center field after Lars Nootbaar was given the night off in San Diego. numberFire's models project Carlson to score 7.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
numberfire.com
Yonathan Daza sitting for Rockies on Wednesday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Yonathan Daza is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Daza will move to the bench on Wednesday with Sean Bouchard starting in left field. Bouchard will bat ninth versus right-hander Logan Webb and the Giants. Bouchard is batting 0.182 this...
numberfire.com
Yasmani Grandal catching for White Sox on Wednesday night
Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Cleveland Guardians. Grandal will operate behind the plate after Seby Zavala was benched at home versus Guardians' righty Triston McKenzie. numberFire's models project Grandal to score 8.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Comments / 0