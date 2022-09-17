Read full article on original website
James Ackerman
James "Jim" R. Ackerman, age 80 of rural New London, passed away Sunday, September 18, at his residence. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
Conrad Rozeboom
Conrad A. Rozeboom, 94, of Murdock, passed away on September 17, 2022, at the age of 94. A celebration of life will be at 12:00 pm, Saturday, September 24th at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. Private burial will be at Bethany Reformed Cemetery in Clara City. www.hafh.org. Conrad “Con”...
6 hurt in crash near Clearwater
(Clearwater MN-) A minivan containing a family of 5 from Monticello and a pickup driven by an Alexandria man collided at a 4-way stop in Stearns County Sunday night. Upon impact, both vehicles rolled. The crash occurred at 8:26 p.m. at the intersection of County Roads 145 and 44, about 2 miles southwest of Clearwater. The two drivers, 36-year-old Jeffrey Huston of Alexandria, and 34-year-old Jason Noordmans of Monticello, as well as an adult passenger and 3 small children in Noordman's pickup were all hurt, with Huston and 3-year-old Taytum Noordmans being taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's department says it appears Noordmans did not stop for the stop sign and hit Huston's pickup on the passenger side.
Seed Harvesting with Master Gardeners of Kandiyohi County
What: Seed Harvesting with Master Gardeners of Kandiyohi County.
Body of missing Granite Falls man found Tuesday
(Granite Falls MN-) The Granite Falls Police Department is thanking everyone who helped locate a man who had been missing since Saturday. Unfortunately 26-year-old Jonathen Knutson was found deceased on Tuesday...more details are expected to be released later today. Knutson reportedly left his home around 2:44 Saturday morning and was last seen walking east on Ninth Avenue, near the railroad tracks. A search for Knutson took place using drones and search dogs, and yesterday afternoon the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Department posted on Facebook that Knutson's body has been found.
Wood Lake Battlefield Preservation Association "Mini-Symposium" (please rsvp by September 21, Event is Sept. 24th)
Wood Lake Battlefield Preservation Association "Mini-Symposium" 1 pm: tour the Wood Lake battlefield Monument and Battlefield Site with Board members. Please RSVP by September 21st...507-697-6147 (Renville County Historical Society phone number) or email woodlakebattlefield@yahoo.com, so they can have an accurate number for lunch. More info regarding activities going to be...
Willmar City Council to address land sale for Halal slaughterhouse, THC edible sales
(Willmar MN-) An Elk River company wants to buy land from The City of Willmar to open a Halaal animal slaughtering operation. The Willmar City Council will hold a hearing during Monday's meeting on whether to sell 2 lots in the Willmar Industrial Park to Clean Chickens and Company LLC. The sale price is $65,300. Willmar Operations Director Kyle Box says the site is on County Road 5 near the new FedEx facility...
Charges filed in massive pandemic fraud case with ties to Willmar
(St. Paul MN-) The U-S Attorney’s Office for Minnesota today announced federal criminal charges in what it calls the largest case of pandemic fraud in the U-S. 47 defendants are charged for their alleged roles in a $250 million fraud scheme that exploited the federally-funded Feeding Our Future child nutrition program during the COVID-19 pandemic. U-S Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says the defendants are charged across six separate indictments and three criminal informations with charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering, and bribery. Luger says the scam involved more than 125 million fake meals in the span of just over 20 months.
Pickup rear ends school bus in New London
(New London MN-) No one was hurt in a school bus-pickup truck crash in New London Tuesday morning. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says at 7:30 a.m. a pickup driven by 23-year-old Dylan Windingstad of Wyoming Minnesota rear ended a school bus that was stopped on County Road 40 near the Glacial Lakes State Trail. The bus had 21 kids on board and had it's red lights flashing and stop arm extended at the time. The crash disabled the pickup, no word on the extent of damage to the bus.
Local Law Enforcement apprehend detention center escapees
(Willmar, MN)-- Local law enforcement spent a few hours Wednesday morning searching for four escapees from a prison facility for juveniles in Willmar. Willmar Police Chief Jim felt says there were four juveniles that fled from the Prairie Lakes Youth Programs unit on the MinnWest Technology Campus. Three were apprehended in short order by PLYP staff along with WPD and Kandiyohi County Sheriffs Department personnel. A search continued for a fourth individual in southeast Willmar and he was located about an hour later, around 11:30 a.m. Felt did not report any injuries.
Benson City Council chooses Webb for next city manager
(Benson MN-) The Benson City Council has chosen Clarkfield City Administrator Christopher Webb to be the next Benson city manager. Webb, along with candidates Steve Barnett and Dan Coughlin were interviewed last week, and the city council chose Webb and offered him a contract, which he has accepted. The Benson City Council will vote on approval of the contract at their meeting this afternoon. Webb will replace longtime city manager Robert Wolfington, who retired in May. Barnett is the current South Dakota Secretary of State, and Coughlin is the former Olivia City Administrator.
Court appearance Monday for woman charged with stabbing woman in group home
(Morris MN-) A review hearing takes place Monday afternoon for 24-year-old Jessica Nazarian of Shoreview, accused of stabbing a vulnerable adult at a group home she worked at in Morris February 13th. The alleged victim suffered cuts to the face, neck and stomach and broken vertebrae. Nazarian is charged with 2 counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and 1 Count of 1st Degree Assault. Nazarian is currently being held in the Traverse County Jail on $500,000 unconditional bail and a review hearing is scheduled for Monday at 1:45 p.m.
Benson City Council approves contract for new city manager
(Benson MN-) The Benson City Council Monday night gave final approval to the contract for new City Manager Christopher Webb. Webb, currently the Clarkfield City Administrator, will begin his duties in Benson October 24th, relieving Benson Finance Director Glen Pederson, who has been filling in as city manager since Rob Wolfington retired in May. Webb was chosen last week after he, Steve Barnett and Dan Coughlin were interviewed by the city council.
