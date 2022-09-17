ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Woman accused of stealing mother's car & possession of drugs, arrested

By Madelyn Werder
 4 days ago
A 23-year-old woman was arrested after reportedly stealing her mother's car according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

According to the report, a CCSO deputy saw a red Hyundai Elantra that was driving in an “erratic pattern”. The deputy ran it through the system and it came back as a stolen vehicle.

A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Essence Hutto. In the CCSO report, Hutto was reportedly combative with deputies which is what got her placed in handcuffs.

Deputies found that the vehicle was stolen earlier Friday morning. According to the report, the vehicle belonged to Hutto’s mother who reportedly believed that her estranged daughter stole the car.

The mother arrived at the scene and stated that her daughter was homeless so she allowed her to come home to do laundry a few days before the car was stolen.

The mother stated that one morning she woke up and the car was gone along with the spare key.

The mother said that she wants to press charges.

According to the CCSO report, Hutto states that she never stole the car and that it belonged to her.

When the deputy searched Hutto’s things in the front seat, a red straw with a white powdery substance with residue was found along with burnt tinfoil.

While Hutto was being taken into custody, a bag of cocaine was found in her bra.

Hutto was charged with grand theft auto, possession of controlled substances, smuggling controlled substance into a corrections facility, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

