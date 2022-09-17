Read full article on original website
BBC
Steve Lansdown: Bristol owner calls on Premiership Rugby to generate more revenue
Bristol Bears owner Steve Lansdown says Premiership Rugby (PRL) must do more to increase revenues to help financially-struggling clubs. Wasps gave notice on Wednesday that they intend to appoint administrators. Meanwhile, Worcester have until Monday to prove they can keep going. "What PRL need to do is to really focus...
BBC
Darcy Swain: Australia lock banned for six weeks for Quinn Tupaea clear-out
Venue: Eden Park, Auckland Date: Saturday 24 September Kick-off: 08:05 BST. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website. Australia lock Darcy Swain has been banned for six weeks after his charge into the knee of Quinn Tupaea ruled the New Zealand centre out for nine months. Swain, 25,...
