Meet the Sept. 28 SHE HUSTLES presenters, speakers and panelists
Savannah SCORE and The Creative Coast have announced the fall 2022 SHE HUSTLES presenters, keynote speakers and panelists. The Sept. 28 event will be the final SHE HUSTLES of the year and will offer new afternoon workshops to bring an educational component to the event. The afternoon workshop session will take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Coastal Georgia Center (305 Fahm St.) followed by an evening conference from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Clyde Venue (223 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.), both in Savannah.
The Camilla Foundation to begin providing mental health services to local youth
The Camilla Foundation was recently founded by a Licensed Professional Counselor in Statesboro, in response to the significant amount of people seeking out mental health services without the resources to pay a full (or sometimes even reduced) rate. Through this experience, she began to explore other ways to help people...
Our Girls Rock Too! Girls with Goals Conference inspires local girls
This past Saturday, September 17, local organization Our Girls Rock Too!, Inc., hosted its annual Girls with Goals Conference to empower their enrolled girls in achieving their career and personal goals through hard work, determination, and self-belief. The event was held at the Statesboro Family YMCA. Our Girls Rock Too!...
CTAE Spotlight: Bulloch students on the move with transportation, distribution, and logistics training
This will be a multi-part series highlighting some of the activities of students in Bulloch County’s Career Technical & Agricultural Education (CTAE) program. All information is provided by Bulloch County Schools. The purpose of Bulloch County Schools’ Career Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) program is to prepare students for...
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society names Memorial Health as the Presenting Sponsor for 2022 Light The Night event
The Savannah/southeast Georgia area of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), a global leader in the fight against cancer, has announced that Memorial Health has joined LLS’s 2022 Light The Night® campaign as the Presenting Sponsor. Light The Night, an annual fundraising event that aims to create a world without blood cancer, will take place on Friday, Sept. 30, at the Memorial Health Campus in Savannah.
CTAE Spotlight: Bulloch students busy building architecture and construction skills
This will be a multi-part series highlighting some of the activities of students in Bulloch County’s Career Technical & Agricultural Education (CTAE) program. All information is provided by Bulloch County Schools. The purpose of Bulloch County Schools’ Career Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) program is to prepare students for...
Zoning Moratorium Committee created by county to help guide process
Nine citizens have been selected by the Bulloch County Commission to serve on the Zoning Moratorium Committee. They have been charged with helping guide the process of updating the county’s comprehensive land use plan including zoning updates. They held their first meeting on September 12, 2022. On Monday, September...
Elizabeth James
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Ms. Elizabeth James. Ms. Elizabeth James, age 58, of Augusta, GA., passed peacefully on Monday, September 19, 2022 at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. She was a Bulloch...
Jariko T. Grant
On behalf of the Grant family, the Matthew H. Lovett & Son’s Funeral Home announces the passing of Mr. Jariko Grant, age 40, of Statesboro, Georgia, who passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and...
Statesboro Village Builders Initiative drop-in offers information and volunteer opportunities
As previously reported by Grice Connect, Mayor Jonathan McCollar is rolling out a new initiative to help target, reach, and support the developmental needs of our “at-risk” children and their families within Statesboro: the Statesboro Village Builders Initiative. The City held a drop-in informational session on Saturday, September...
GS Planetarium reopens to the public; Dark Side of the Moon returns Thursday
The Georgia Southern Planetarium is excited to announce that it has reopened for public events!. The planetarium is an immersive astronomy laboratory housed in the Department of Physics and Astronomy, within the College of Science and Mathematics. It is used to teach university courses and labs daily and as an independent study planetarium course for university students.
Zuzu African Acrobats celebrate Bantu culture and mystify crowds of all ages
The Performing Arts Center at Georgia Southern is excited to welcome the next show in their 20th Anniversary Season: Zuzu African Acrobats. This performance is on Thursday, October 12, at 7:30pm. Tickets are on sale now. Hailing from Tanzania, Zuzu African Acrobats celebrate the 2,000-year-old Bantu culture of East Africa...
Save the Date: YMCA will host festival and Trunk or Treat Oct. 29
The Statesboro Family YMCA will host its 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat on October 29 from 4-6pm, but this year it will be a family friendly fall festival!. Local businesses and organizations will host trunks to hand out candies and goodies, and the Exercise Science Club from Georgia Southern University will host a haunted house, as well as lawn activities.
Construction of 536 new homes approved by City Council
The Statesboro City Council met for their regular bi-monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20th. The council approved three new developments in the city of Statesboro that will add 536 new homes into the city. They include 396 new townhouses and 140 single family homes. More information and details on these new homes are included in the story below.
Patricia C. Finch
Patricia C. Finch passed away September 21, 2022 surrounded by her daughters after an extended illness. Patricia was born March 19, 1961 in Jacksonville, FL to Joseph Cunningham and Alice Virginia Flakes. “Tricia”, as many knew her, enjoyed working in the service industry for many years. She had the most...
Ninth Annual GreenFest event set for October 1 in downtown Statesboro
Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful and the City of Statesboro are gearing up for the ninth annual GreenFest in downtown Statesboro. The event will take place Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with sustainable fun for the whole family to enjoy. The goal of GreenFest is to educate...
Keebler Daniel Harville Sr.
Mr. Keebler “Keebie” Daniel Harville Sr., age 89, died on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. Mr. Keebler was born on September 1st 1933 in Bulloch County to the late Slydell Rufus Harville and Mildred Mary Buie Harville. He was raised and attended school in Nevils, GA.
Mark A Watkins
Mark A. Watkins passed away on August 29, 2022, at Memorial Health in Savannah after a short illness. Mark was born in St. Albans, West Virginia but moved with his family to Statesboro when he was 8 years old. He received his formal education in Bulloch County at Southeast Bulloch...
Goodbyes are hard at any age even at 91
This past week, I said my goodbyes to my grandmother Betty W. Grice. I have learned that goodbyes are hard at any age, even at 91. Betty was biologically my grandmother, but in life she was so much more than a grandmother to me. I called her Mama, because that is the major role she played in my life.
Bulloch NAACP to hold blood drive for Sickle Cell Awareness Month
The Bulloch chapter of the NAACP will hold a blood drive on Friday, September 30, from 1 to 5pm at the Agape Worship Center at 810 West Grady Street Ext. in Statesboro. The blood drive is in recognition of September being Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Month. More than 100,000 individuals in the U.S. are suffering from sickle cell disease, the majority of whom are of African descent.
