Deputies seeking info on deadly August 23 hit and run in Charleston County
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are still searching for the person who struck and killed a pedestrian last month in Charleston County. They need your help with any possible leads in the case. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to reports that a vehicle struck a person who was lying in […]
Sangaree Middle School students, staff return to building after report of smoke
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters told the Berkeley County School District it is safe for students and faculty to return to Sangaree Middle School after investigating a report of smoke in the building. District spokesperson Katie Tanner said the building was evacuated earlier in the afternoon. “Maintenence staff will respond...
Charleston County sheriff sued for breach of contract related to 2021 settlement
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A federal lawsuit filed this week alleges the sheriff of Charleston County failed to make good on several promises outlined in a 2021 settlement. When Rickie Biggs sued her employer, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, in 2018, she wanted to make sure that no one...
Deputies investigating human remains found in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies are investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area. Deputies received a call about the discovery off Kent Road in rural Georgetown County at approximately 10:30 a.m. The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office said they were not immediately able to determine...
Student struck by N. Charleston bus pushed classmate out of way before impact, school says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston High School student who was struck Tuesday morning by an out-of-control school bus is being hailed a hero. A Facebook post from North Charleston High School athletics states the 15-year-old student pushed a fellow student out of harm’s way just before the crash.
Bicyclist killed in Goose Creek crash, police say
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is on the scene of a Wednesday night crash that left a bicyclist dead. It happened on Crowfield Boulevard across from Stratford High School. Police have not said what led up to the crash or when it exactly occurred. The...
‘It’s time to go to work’: Georgetown Co. Sheriff looks to combat traffic accidents
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After the sheriff of Georgetown County apologized to citizens on Facebook Friday for not “responding properly” to speeding and traffic issues in the county, he is putting out a call for action to decrease traffic incidents. Sheriff Carter Weaver said traffic is not...
Georgetown Co. deputies hosting community forum on opioid, fentanyl crisis
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office will hold a community discussion addressing the opioid crisis in the area. The event, titled Sheriff’s Community Forum: The Opioid and Fentanyl Crisis in Georgetown County, will be hosted by Sheriff Carter Weaver, featuring expert speaking about medicine, law enforcement, schools and addition treatment. These […]
Deputies make arrest in deadly James Island shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies have arrested a man in connection to a fatal James Island shooting. Desmon Latrell Champagne, 29, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm in a violent crime. On Aug. 20, deputies were called to Grimball Road near Riverland Drive in reference...
Former CCSD Chief of Staff joins Orangeburg Co. School District as Asst. Superintendent
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Former Charleston County School District Chief of Staff Dr. Erica Taylor has been hired by the Orangeburg County School District as its new Assistant Superintendent for Communications, Business & Community Partnerships, OCSD announced on Monday. Taylor served with CCSD for nearly a decade. In...
Colleton County man facing charges after officer-involved shooting
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The State Law Enforcement Division charged a Walterboro man accused of pointing a stolen gun at police during a November traffic stop. Rockell Jermaine Cummings, 28, is charged with possession of a stolen handgun, unlawful carrying of a firearm and pointing and presenting a firearm, according to SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich.
Charleston Co. School Board chair responds to McMaster letter on assignment on gender identity
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The chairman of the Charleston County School Board issued a response Tuesday to a letter Gov. Henry McMaster wrote after saying he received calls and letters from parents concerned about an assignment. McMaster’s letter called on the school board to “restore and prioritize parental involvement in...
CCSO: Man arrested after deadly August 20 shooting on James Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they made an arrest following a deadly shooting on James Island. According to CCSO, Desmon Latrell Champagne (29) was placed into custody after the fatal shooting. On August 20, deputies responded to a bar along Grimball Road around 2 a.m. Deputies found Trever Heyward Jr. […]
School bus hits student, crashes into building in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash involving a school bus in North Charleston sent seven people to the hospital Tuesday morning. Police say the bus struck a 15-year-old who was on the sidewalk and then crashed against the front of the Neighbor Store shortly before 8 a.m. The bus was turning onto Montague Avenue from Luella Avenue and lost control, North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
Berkeley County deputies charge 2 teens after guns found at high school
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Two teenagers face charges after authorities discovered three handguns at Philip Simmons High School on Friday. The students are 16 and 17 years old, an incident report states. Their names were not released because of their age. A release from the sheriff’s office did not specify the charges the teens are currently facing.
Charleston, Berkeley Counties need workers for November election
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With the November election less than two months away, Charleston and Berkeley Counties are still looking to recruit people to become poll workers. “Nationwide there has been a decrease in the amount of poll workers that have been signing up to work elections,” Charleston County Board of Elections Executive Director Isaac Cramer said.
North Charleston Police investigate weekend shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting. According to a report, officers responded Saturday night to the area of Dorchester Terrace and Dorchester Waylyn after hearing 10 to 15 shots. Officers say minutes later they received a call about a man at...
NCPD: Man linked to string of North Charleston burglaries
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Officers with the North Charleston Police Department arrested a Dorchester County man on Tuesday in connection with a string of burglaries and car break-ins in North Charleston. According to NCPD, Eric Mack (35) is accused of burglarizing multiple businesses along Rivers Avenue between July and September. The following businesses were targeted: […]
New Awendaw middle and high school could be partially magnet
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - A potential new middle and high school in Awendaw has a chance to be a partial magnet school, and students from multiple parts of the district can be pulled to take part in a specialized curriculum. Charleston County School District Board Members and the people of...
Moncks Corner Man Charged In Fatal Shooting, Victim Identified
Leland Heyward Jackson, 56, has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The post Moncks Corner Man Charged In Fatal Shooting, Victim Identified appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
