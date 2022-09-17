ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Sangaree Middle School students, staff return to building after report of smoke

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters told the Berkeley County School District it is safe for students and faculty to return to Sangaree Middle School after investigating a report of smoke in the building. District spokesperson Katie Tanner said the building was evacuated earlier in the afternoon. “Maintenence staff will respond...
LADSON, SC
Deputies investigating human remains found in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies are investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area. Deputies received a call about the discovery off Kent Road in rural Georgetown County at approximately 10:30 a.m. The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office said they were not immediately able to determine...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
Bicyclist killed in Goose Creek crash, police say

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is on the scene of a Wednesday night crash that left a bicyclist dead. It happened on Crowfield Boulevard across from Stratford High School. Police have not said what led up to the crash or when it exactly occurred. The...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
Georgetown Co. deputies hosting community forum on opioid, fentanyl crisis

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office will hold a community discussion addressing the opioid crisis in the area. The event, titled Sheriff’s Community Forum: The Opioid and Fentanyl Crisis in Georgetown County, will be hosted by Sheriff Carter Weaver, featuring expert speaking about medicine, law enforcement, schools and addition treatment. These […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
Philip Simmons
Deputies make arrest in deadly James Island shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies have arrested a man in connection to a fatal James Island shooting. Desmon Latrell Champagne, 29, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm in a violent crime. On Aug. 20, deputies were called to Grimball Road near Riverland Drive in reference...
CHARLESTON, SC
Colleton County man facing charges after officer-involved shooting

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The State Law Enforcement Division charged a Walterboro man accused of pointing a stolen gun at police during a November traffic stop. Rockell Jermaine Cummings, 28, is charged with possession of a stolen handgun, unlawful carrying of a firearm and pointing and presenting a firearm, according to SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich.
WALTERBORO, SC
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Active Shooter#Goose Creek High School#Berkeley High School
School bus hits student, crashes into building in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash involving a school bus in North Charleston sent seven people to the hospital Tuesday morning. Police say the bus struck a 15-year-old who was on the sidewalk and then crashed against the front of the Neighbor Store shortly before 8 a.m. The bus was turning onto Montague Avenue from Luella Avenue and lost control, North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Berkeley County deputies charge 2 teens after guns found at high school

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Two teenagers face charges after authorities discovered three handguns at Philip Simmons High School on Friday. The students are 16 and 17 years old, an incident report states. Their names were not released because of their age. A release from the sheriff’s office did not specify the charges the teens are currently facing.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Charleston, Berkeley Counties need workers for November election

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With the November election less than two months away, Charleston and Berkeley Counties are still looking to recruit people to become poll workers. “Nationwide there has been a decrease in the amount of poll workers that have been signing up to work elections,” Charleston County Board of Elections Executive Director Isaac Cramer said.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
North Charleston Police investigate weekend shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting. According to a report, officers responded Saturday night to the area of Dorchester Terrace and Dorchester Waylyn after hearing 10 to 15 shots. Officers say minutes later they received a call about a man at...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
NCPD: Man linked to string of North Charleston burglaries

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Officers with the North Charleston Police Department arrested a Dorchester County man on Tuesday in connection with a string of burglaries and car break-ins in North Charleston. According to NCPD, Eric Mack (35) is accused of burglarizing multiple businesses along Rivers Avenue between July and September. The following businesses were targeted: […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
New Awendaw middle and high school could be partially magnet

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - A potential new middle and high school in Awendaw has a chance to be a partial magnet school, and students from multiple parts of the district can be pulled to take part in a specialized curriculum. Charleston County School District Board Members and the people of...
AWENDAW, SC

