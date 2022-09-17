ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Newport News parks along James River waterfront to join forces with $6.7M project

By Josh Janney, Daily Press
Daily Press
Daily Press
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2abC63_0hzbzWYv00
Sunset at Victory Landing Park in downtown Newport News, VA; behind the Victory Arch. Posted by Jerry Gammon/Daily Press/TNS

Two city parks are better than one.

Victory Landing and Christopher Newport parks are next to one another along the James River waterfront.

But the city is working on a project, known as the James River Strand, to connect the two with a multi-use walkway. It also wants to create a better view of the river that’s been obscured by brush and trees.

“These two distinct parks are alongside one another, but not connected in a way that encourages guests to experience both parks,” Vice Mayor Saundra Cherry said at a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday. “The James River Strand project connects the two, making both more accessible and engaging to visitors.”

Cherry noted that Victory Landing Park was the site of the city’s Fourth of July celebration, as well as various concerts and events. She also described Christopher Newport Park as “an oasis in our city.”

The $6.7 million project will also include the creation of an outdoor amphitheater with terraced lawn seating, hardscape areas, lighting, and electricity to support small-scale performances and special events.

Mayor McKinley Price said the project is a key part of the city’s plan to revitalize the city’s downtown area and encourage more people to live and work in Newport News.

Carolina Marine Structures began construction in August, and the project’s estimated completion date is July 2023, city project manager Carolyn Bowman said. As a result, Christopher Newport Park is closed for one year to accommodate construction. Victory Land Park remains open.

Additionally, 26th Street is closed to vehicles and pedestrians from West Avenue to the cul-de-sac at the end of the street. For information on Newport News parks, visit www.nnparksandrec.org .

Josh Janney, joshua.janney@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport News, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Newport News, VA
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Newport
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily Press

Daily Press

Newport News, VA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online resource for Hampton Roads news and Virginia news, including coverage of Newport News, Hampton and beyond from Daily Press.

 http://www.dailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy