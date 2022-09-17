Newport News parks along James River waterfront to join forces with $6.7M project

Sunset at Victory Landing Park in downtown Newport News, VA; behind the Victory Arch. Posted by Jerry Gammon/Daily Press/TNS

Two city parks are better than one.

Victory Landing and Christopher Newport parks are next to one another along the James River waterfront.

But the city is working on a project, known as the James River Strand, to connect the two with a multi-use walkway. It also wants to create a better view of the river that’s been obscured by brush and trees.

“These two distinct parks are alongside one another, but not connected in a way that encourages guests to experience both parks,” Vice Mayor Saundra Cherry said at a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday. “The James River Strand project connects the two, making both more accessible and engaging to visitors.”

Cherry noted that Victory Landing Park was the site of the city’s Fourth of July celebration, as well as various concerts and events. She also described Christopher Newport Park as “an oasis in our city.”

The $6.7 million project will also include the creation of an outdoor amphitheater with terraced lawn seating, hardscape areas, lighting, and electricity to support small-scale performances and special events.

Mayor McKinley Price said the project is a key part of the city’s plan to revitalize the city’s downtown area and encourage more people to live and work in Newport News.

Carolina Marine Structures began construction in August, and the project’s estimated completion date is July 2023, city project manager Carolyn Bowman said. As a result, Christopher Newport Park is closed for one year to accommodate construction. Victory Land Park remains open.

Additionally, 26th Street is closed to vehicles and pedestrians from West Avenue to the cul-de-sac at the end of the street. For information on Newport News parks, visit www.nnparksandrec.org .

Josh Janney, joshua.janney@virginiamedia.com