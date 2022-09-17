ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis paid an aviation company $615,000 to transport migrants by plane to Martha's Vineyard

By Sarah Al-Arshani
 4 days ago

Volunteers mingle outside of St. Andrews Episcopal Church. Two planes of migrants from Venezuela arrived suddenly Wednesday night on Martha's Vineyard.

Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

  • Two planes with 50 migrants arrived on Martha's Vineyard last week.
  • The planes were organized with the help of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who used state funds for the transport.
  • State records show that Florida paid an aviation company more than half a million dollars for the transportation, WTSP reported.

Florida paid an Oregon-based aviation company $615,000 using state funds to transport migrants on a plane from Texas to Martha's Vineyard, WTSP reported.

State records showed that Florida paid Vertol Systems Company Inc. less than a week before 50 migrants were recently flown to Massachusetts.

The flights were a coordination effort between DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, both of whom are Republicans who have sharply criticized the Biden administration's immigration policy.

The migrants landed on Wednesday with no warning, and Gov. Ron DeSantis claimed responsibility . The move was part of an effort to blame Democratic policies for unauthorized migration at the Southern US border and force so-called sanctuary cities to take responsibility for them .

"I think what we're continuing to do is use every tool at our disposal to insulate the state of Florida from the negative ramifications of [Biden's] reckless border policies. And, yes, that involves helping with transport," DeSantis said during a press conference.

DeSantis also said he intends to use "every penny" of the $12 million that Florida budgeted to relocate migrants, CNN reported.

"These are just the beginning efforts," he said. "We've got an infrastructure in place now. There's going to be a lot more that's happening."

d
4d ago

Still cheaper than all the freebies . Let the Sanctuary cities house qnd care for them. Martha's Vinyard already moved them out. God forbid we have Illegals on Martha's Vineyard!!!

22
World Without End
4d ago

Yes he did. But from where? Wasn't Florida. Who paid? It's a PR stunt for 2024. So he looks strong on immigration. I wonder how he is on the sick, disabled and elderly.

10
coperhead
4d ago

This is hilarious. I’m sorry I don’t even feel sorry for the immigrants. Go back to where you came from. We have enough to deal with.

14
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
