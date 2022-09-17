ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee to miss game after sister’s death

 4 days ago

Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee won’t play Saturday for No. 5 Clemson against Louisiana Tech as he remains away from the team following the death of his sister.

Ella Bresee, 15, passed away Thursday, 17 months after being diagnosed with brain cancer. The Tigers played in her honor against Furman last Saturday, wearing “Ella Strong” T-shirts.

The Bresee family traveled from their home in Maryland to Clemson for the game, but Ella had a medical emergency and was hospitalized, missing the game.

Bresee, 20, left the team to be with his family after the Tigers’ 35-12 win.

“Never did I think I would be sitting here today saying bye to you,” Bresee shared in a message announcing his sister’s death on social media. “I want to thank you for bringing happiness to not only me but so many people. You are the best sister a brother could ask for and I know for a fact heaven has gained a beautiful angel today.”

A celebration of Ella’s life is scheduled for Tuesday in Gaithersburg, Md.

–Field Level Media

