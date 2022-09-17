ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chino Hills, CA

Mater Dei's Elijah Brown, Ayala's Bryan Wilson keep delivering victories

By Eric Sondheimer
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

If a quarterback is judged by a team’s wins and losses, then Elijah Brown of Santa Ana Mater Dei and Bryan Wilson of Chino Hills Ayala need to be wrapped in foam and preserved, protected and worshipped.

Mater Dei is 22-0 with Brown as a starter since his freshman year. Ayala is 19-1 with Wilson. Yes, they receive lots of help, but their leadership, guidance and poise under pressure keep leading to victories.

No. 1 Mater Dei improved to 5-0 on Friday night with a 42-14 win over Hawaii Mililani. The Monarchs relied on their ground game, with Jordon Davison gaining 128 yards and Nathaniel Frazier 100 yards. Brown threw two touchdown passes and the defense got two sacks from sophomore linebacker Nasir Wyatt.

Wilson directed Ayala (5-0) to a 20-19 victory over rival Chino Hills in what is known as the Battle for the Bone. Ayala stopped a two-point conversion with 48 seconds left to preserve the victory, its fifth straight in the rivalry series.

City Section impact: Standout receiver Jaden Rattay of Los Angeles Lincoln broke a finger during his team's first game. He was finally healthy Friday. He touched the ball four times. He caught two touchdown passes, returned a punt 68 yards for a touchdown and made an interception during a win over Mendez.

Eagle Rock (5-0) put itself right in the middle of the possible Open Division playoff field with a 37-22 victory over Granada Hills. Anthony Leon had an interception, scored on a 50-yard run and returned a punt 56 yards. Two-way line starter Jacob Bernal was dominant. Eagle Rock and Franklin (4-0) are on a collision course to meet Oct. 30 at Eagle Rock.

"This has turned into a special team," Eagle Rock coach Andy Moran said.

Rising: Redondo Union is 4-0 under first-year coach Keith Ellison after a 42-13 win over Paramount. Quarterback Christian Hunt has 10 touchdown passes this season with no interceptions.

Yorba Linda is 5-0 after a 33-14 win over Simi Valley. Quarterback Reyn Beal is playing mistake-free football and the defense keeps getting better and better.

Gardena Serra keeps playing tough teams and getting better. The Cavaliers (3-2) won their third consecutive game, rallying from a 14-0 deficit to defeat Westlake Village Oaks Christian 20-14. Cincere Rhaney rushed for 211 yards. Serra is still making too many mistakes at the quarterback position, but coach Scott Altenberg said, "We're working through things."

Showdown time: Thousand Oaks is known for its very enthusiastic student section, so beware when the unbeaten Lancers (4-0) host unbeaten Newbury Park (5-0) on Friday. The Lancers won their Canyon League opener over Oak Park 28-14. And their quarterback, Travis Endicott, was the quarterback at Newbury Park last season.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

UCLA Receives Another “BOOM!"

On Tuesday, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. That’s the second “BOOM!” UCLA has received since Saturday. For a look at the 2023 prospects UCLA has offered, GO HERE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ocsportszone.com

OC high school football schedule for week five, Thursday through Friday

All games 7 p.m. unless noted. Banning vs. Pacifica at Bolsa Grande, 7:30 p.m. Calvary Chapel vs. Saddleback at Segerstrom, 7:30 p.m. Aliso Niguel vs. Fountain Valley at Huntington Beach. Beckman vs. Irvine at Irvine Stadium. Northwood at Portola. El Modena at San Juan Hills. Bolsa Grande vs. Godinez at...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
ocsportszone.com

Five Orange County teams earn No. 1 rankings in CIF boys water polo polls

Five Orange County high school boys water polo teams are ranked No. 1 in their divisions in this week’s CIF boys water polo polls announced Monday. In Division 1, JSerra is first and Mater Dei second. San Clemente is first and Dana Hills second in Division 2, Irvine first and Portola second in Division 3, Crean Lutheran first in Division 4 and Buena Park top ranked in Division 5.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chino Hills, CA
Football
City
Granada Hills, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Football
Santa Ana, CA
Sports
City
Chino Hills, CA
City
Simi Valley, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Football
City
Newbury Park, CA
Local
California Football
City
Yorba Linda, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
City
Santa Ana, CA
Local
California Sports
State
Hawaii State
247Sports

ESPN FPI predicts final nine games of USC’s season

Ahead of its Week 3 win over Fresno State, USC said its offense lacked one thing: Trust. The Trojans ranked among the top-10 teams nationally in points per game and total offense, though their firepower wore off in the second half of their 41-28 win at Stanford. USC had three field-goal attempts after it had five first-half touchdowns, which its players and coaches attributed to a lack of conviction in their system.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Ellison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#American Football
The Hollywood Reporter

A Private Members Club Opens in L.A.’s Historically Black West Adams Neighborhood

Dreamed up and co-founded by former Georgetown undergraduate classmates Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen, The Gathering Spot is a private membership network designed as a place for connectivity and community building. “It’s like a think tank and a country club, minus the elitism,” Wilson, CEO of the company, tells THR. More from The Hollywood ReporterSterling K. Brown on Flexing Comedic Chops in 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul': "It Was Exhausting"Box Office: Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Scares Up $44M Opening'Nope' Review: Jordan Peele's Rapturous and Suspenseful Sci-Fi Ride “We’re used to being tolerated in spaces and not celebrated within them. So what is it like...
LOS ANGELES, CA
oc-breeze.com

Coast Guard locates 66-year-old missing diver near Channel Islands

The Coast Guard located a 66-year-old man on September 19 that was reported missing from a dive boat near the Channel Islands. Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles – Long Beach Command Center watchstanders received a call from the fishing vessel, Otravez, reporting a man had gone missing from the vessel. The vessel was conducting dive operations near Channel Islands, when one of the crewmembers noticed the missing diver and contacted the Coast Guard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Thrillist

The 10 Best Barcades for Gaming and Drinking in LA

In the scheme of things, videogames have not been around very long—relative to games like, say, Mancala or Cuju, they are a recent phenomenon. But they are already old enough to generate wave after wave of nostalgia, and for whole cottage industries to spring up around that nostalgia. Perhaps the best thing to come from it, though, is the advent of the barcade, a cool bar bolted onto an old-school arcade.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
oc-breeze.com

Former dean of USC’s Social Work School agrees to plead guilty to bribery for funneling $100,000 payment to secure County contract

The former dean of the University of Southern California’s school of social work has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge that she bribed longtime politician Mark Ridley-Thomas by funneling $100,000 he provided from his campaign account through USC to a nonprofit operated by his son to obtain a lucrative county contract, the Justice Department announced today.
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

Lawsuit, Because California is Failing Our Students Yet Again

On December 5, 2017 the advocacy law firm Public Counsel representing students and teachers from three poorly-performing schools - La Salle Avenue Elementary in Los Angeles, Van Buren Elementary School in Stockton, and the charter school Children of Promise Preparatory Academy in Inglewood - sued the State of California in Los Angeles County Superior Court for failing to live up to its obligation to teach basic reading in Ella T. v. State of California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
431K+
Followers
70K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy