Read full article on original website
Related
Former Honda of Toms River, NJ employee allegedly ran shell companies to rip them off
A former employee of the Honda of Toms River on Route 37 has been arrested and charged with stealing more than $1 million dollars from the dealership. The announcement of charges against a Beachwood resident for Money Laundering and Theft came from the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. Martin D'Amato, 37,...
Jersey Shore Shooting Injures 3: Prosecutor
Three people were shot in Asbury Park, authorities said. At approximately 7:21 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, Asbury Park police responded to shots fired in the 1500 block of Asbury Avenue, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey. Police found three male victims, who all sustained gunshot injuries, had...
Rock 104.1
Gloucester Twp NJ Police Search for Lowe’s Power Tool Thief
If you need power tools for that big project you've been contemplating, you can just go to the nearest store and take what you want without paying for the goods. But it seems that's exactly what one person did in South Jersey. And, he did it twice. Police in Gloucester...
Ocean Township, NJ Police charge Piscataway, NJ man with impersonating an officer
There are residents and drivers more alert it seems nowadays after reports over recent years of people impersonating police officers in Ocean and Monmouth Counties but across the state of New Jersey as well. It has become easier to potentially detect someone who is not an officer in any way...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ocscanner.news
ASBURY PARK: THREE SHOT AND INJURED
An investigation is underway to discover the cause behind a shooting that took place last night in Asbury Park which left three victims injured, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Wednesday. At approximately 7:21 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, members of the Asbury Park Police Department responded to a...
He “Destroyed their lives” — Voorhees, NJ, Man Sentenced for Scamming Elderly Couple Out of $70,000
A man from Voorhees who scammed an elderly Massachusetts couple out of nearly $70,000 has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty to nearly two dozen fraud and larceny-related charges. 35-year-old Rahul Alam was arrested in July 2021, and charged with scamming two senior citizens, both...
Ocean County Man Charged With Killing His Father To Remain Detained
LACEY – A Township man will remain detained after being charged for the murder of his father, police said. Justin Donaldson, 36, was charged with Murder in connection with the death of his father, David Donaldson, 67, also of Lacey Township. Around 4:35 p.m., on September 7, a concerned...
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: SHERIFF’S OFFICE ADVISES OF LARGE POWER OUTAGE
Power outage @ Seaside Heights Seaside Park and South Toms River-JCPL advised. No cause or restoration time provided.
IN THIS ARTICLE
54-year-old Pedestrian Killed in Vineland, NJ, Crash Late Monday Night
Officials in Vineland say a man from Ancora was killed late Monday night while walking along Delsea Drive. The accident happened just after 11:30 PM at the intersection with College Drive. A preliminary investigation by the Vineland Police Department determined Devon C. Baker of Vineland was driving northbound on South...
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: SPECIAL NEEDS REGISTRY IN THE EVENT OF AN EMERGENCY – PLEASE REGISTER IF YOU QUALIFY
The Ocean County Special Needs Registry is a collaborative effort between the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office and the Ocean County Police Chiefs Association, available to all citizens with special needs who reside, attend school or are employed in Ocean County. The goal of the Special Needs Registry is to ensure all Ocean County residents who may be in need of special assistance are able to get the help and support they need in a time of emergency or during interaction with Law Enforcement, Fire or EMS personnel.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: BEACHWOOD MAN CHARGED WITH STEALING $1.3 MILLION FROM CAR DEALERSHIP HE WORKED FOR
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on September 19, 2022, Martin D’Amato, 37, of Beachwood, was charged with Money Laundering in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:21-25b(1), as well as Theft in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:20-3a. In October 2021, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Economic Crime Squad was contacted...
Former employee bilked N.J. car dealership out of $1.3M, prosecutor alleges
A former employee of a Toms River car dealership was arrested Monday after he was accused of stealing $1.3 million from the business, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday. The office said it was contacted in October 2021 by the unidentified dealership alleging a former employee — 37-year-old...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Beach Radio
Former Freehold Township, NJ Police Officer pleads guilty to illegally using police computer database
There is a now former Freehold Township Police Officer who will no longer be in public service after misusing his position to illegally obtain information for someone. The computer theft charges were announced by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. Lt. John Todd, 58, was a 27-year veteran at the Freehold...
Beloved Ocean County, NJ Café Permanently Closing At The End Of September
Another Jersey Shore business bites the dust. I am sick of closing announcements. They make me depressed. But I will tell you so you have all the information. According to APP.com, Serenity Café in on Route 37 in Toms River has announced that they will be closing permanently on Friday, September 30th of this year.
This Could Be the Perfect Spot for a Roller Skating Rink in Ocean County, NJ
Since Jackson Skate Center is closing, we won't have a roller skating rink in Ocean County. There is a rumor that maybe a new one will be built in the same location, but we'll have to wait and see. I can't seem to get answers to that. If you know anything about a new one being built, please email me sue.moll@townsquaremedia.com.
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: WHERE IS THE SAFEST SPOT FOR YOUR CHILD IN THE CAR?
Do you know the safest place for your child in the car? Protect your children by placing them in the right car seat for their age and size; and be sure the seat fits and is installed correctly. For more information, visit: https://ucsg.safekids.org/. courtesy NJ Drives.
ocscanner.news
BRICK: RUNNING 4 HEROES – LAST NIGHT’S HERO K9 OFFICER AXEL WHO DIED IN THE LINE OF DUTY
Morgan Blann is a 7th grader who is on a mission to raise awareness and funds for those fallen in the line of duty. Morgan participates in a program called Running 4 Heroes. She runs one mile for every First Responder who makes the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.
Mays Landing, NJ Man’s Touching Encounter with Kidney Donor Who Saved His Life
A Mays Landing, New Jersey man was dying until a complete stranger living hundreds of miles away gave him a new lease on life. Now, the two have been united. Roy McIntosh's future looked bleak after a taxing fight with COVID-19 weakened his kidneys, eventually leading to dialysis treatments. The...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Man Charged With Narcotics And Weapons Offenses
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Narcotics Strike Force collaborated with the Lakewood Township Police Department Patrol Division, Lakewood Township Police Department Street Crimes Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department Special Response Unit, and Lakewood Township Police Department K-9 Unit, to conduct an investigation into the distribution of heroin/fentanyl and cocaine in the Ocean County area. This cooperative investigation identified a residence in Lakewood as being used by Dayewon Crockam, 21, of Lakewood, to store and distribute illegal narcotics.
Body of missing fisherman on Delaware River found in New Jersey
New York State Police found a body in the Delaware River in New Jersey Monday afternoon.
Rock 104.1
Northfield NJ
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://rock1041.com
Comments / 1