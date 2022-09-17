ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Jersey Shore Shooting Injures 3: Prosecutor

Three people were shot in Asbury Park, authorities said. At approximately 7:21 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, Asbury Park police responded to shots fired in the 1500 block of Asbury Avenue, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey. Police found three male victims, who all sustained gunshot injuries, had...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
ocscanner.news

ASBURY PARK: THREE SHOT AND INJURED

An investigation is underway to discover the cause behind a shooting that took place last night in Asbury Park which left three victims injured, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Wednesday. At approximately 7:21 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, members of the Asbury Park Police Department responded to a...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: SPECIAL NEEDS REGISTRY IN THE EVENT OF AN EMERGENCY – PLEASE REGISTER IF YOU QUALIFY

The Ocean County Special Needs Registry is a collaborative effort between the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, the Ocean County Sheriff's Office and the Ocean County Police Chiefs Association, available to all citizens with special needs who reside, attend school or are employed in Ocean County. The goal of the Special Needs Registry is to ensure all Ocean County residents who may be in need of special assistance are able to get the help and support they need in a time of emergency or during interaction with Law Enforcement, Fire or EMS personnel.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Lakewood Man Charged With Narcotics And Weapons Offenses

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor's Narcotics Strike Force collaborated with the Lakewood Township Police Department Patrol Division, Lakewood Township Police Department Street Crimes Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department Special Response Unit, and Lakewood Township Police Department K-9 Unit, to conduct an investigation into the distribution of heroin/fentanyl and cocaine in the Ocean County area. This cooperative investigation identified a residence in Lakewood as being used by Dayewon Crockam, 21, of Lakewood, to store and distribute illegal narcotics.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
