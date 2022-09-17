Woman locks herself in car after burglars threaten to kill her for witnessing crime, police say

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men accused of burglarizing a local clothing store were arrested Sunday after threatening to kill a witness, police say.

At about 11:52 p.m. on Sept. 11, McAllen police were dispatched to a clothing store, Yahaira’s Ropa, in reference to a burglary of a building that has just occurred. The suspects were described as wearing all black and running southbound on Bicentennial toward Chicago Avenue.

When police arrived, they were met by a woman who said she saw the men who broke into the business while she was inside her vehicle.

Before the 911 call was made, police say another officer had called over the radio to say he had detained two men who were under the influence, wearing all black and had several jewelry items in their possession.

The men were identified as Joangel Cruz Velasquez and Rodolfo Lopez. Velasquez and Lopez were detained at the intersection of 17th Street and Chicago Avenue.

The woman at the location said she saw two slim-built men wearing all black shaking and pulling at the secured burglar bars to the front entry of La Casa De Las Flores business. She said she also saw the men reach through the burglar bars and grab flowers from the outside entryway.

The woman said she was on the phone with her friend as she was witnessing the men throwing the flowers and was having trouble starting her car.

After the incident, she told police the two men noticed her and ran toward her vehicle. While they were running to her she said she saw a third man run west from the location and thinks he may have been a lookout.

Police say Velasquez approached the woman at her driver’s side window while holding onto the flowers from the flower shop.

Velasquez began banging on her vehicle and shouting, “Open the door (expletive) or I will kill you,” the report states.

Lopez stood in front of her vehicle to prevent her from driving away. The witness said she could not turn on her car and the two men eventually ran off to punch and kick down the glass door of Yahaira’s Ropa and made entry.

Upon entry to the business, Velasquez and Lopez broke a glass display to take jewelry and also broke the owner’s large TV monitor screen used for the indoor surveillance cameras.

The two also left the water running in the bathroom sink which caused it to overflow and flood the store. The flood left water damage to the carpet, the report stated.

Police contacted the owner of Yahaira’s Ropa who arrived at the location and confirmed that several items were damaged and multiple pieces of jewelry were stolen.

The owner estimated that the damages to the business would be around $1,500 and estimated the price of the stolen/recovered items to be around $600. The items stolen were recovered by police during the arrest of Velasquez and Lopez.

Velaquez was charged with burglary of a building, two counts of criminal trespass, two counts of theft of property, two counts of criminal mischief, and a terroristic threat causing fear of serious bodily injury. His bond is set at $16,000.

Lopez was charged with burglary of a building, two counts of criminal trespass, two counts of theft of property and two counts of criminal mischief. His bond is set at $14,000.

