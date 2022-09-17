ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super sushi served! Try these St. Louis restaurants, report says

By Joey Schneider
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Sushi stops star around the St. Louis region, and you may not have to look too far to find a quality culinary bite near you.

Money Inc. released a lengthy list earlier this week praising some of the best sushi restaurants in St. Louis. The eateries are known for using fresh ingredients and traditional techniques to create a super sushi dish.

Drunken Fish was recognized as the top sushi restaurant in St. Louis. Located in the Central West End at 1 Maryland Plaza, Drunken Fish is known for its signature rolls, noodles and cocktails. It’s also considered one of the most upscale sushi restaurant in St. Louis City.

“The beautiful decor and attentive service at this Maryland Plaza restaurant will make you feel like you’re getting your money’s worth. The sushi chefs at Drunken Fish are Japanese masters who also have a great sense of humor. That’s because they’re not just creating delicious sushi rolls and serving them to you. They’re also putting on a show while they do it,” says Money Inc. on its review.

Also in the Top 5 of the list include,

  • Sakura Hibachi Sushi Bar (1119 W. Peace Boulevard)
  • Mizu Sushi Bar (1013 Washington Avenue)
  • Kampai Sushi Bar (4949 W. Pine Boulevard)
  • Sushi Hana (8809 Gravois Road)
ST. LOUIS — Shuckin’ Shack, a North Carolina oyster-bar-turned-sports-bar franchise, is in expansion mode, and one of its new locations is slated for the St. Louis region. Edwardsville franchisee Hunter Yung will open the region's first Shuckin' Shack in the Metro East city next summer. It's slated to be first of the 16-location chain's restaurants to be free-standing rather than within a larger retail property. Yung said his plans call for an 8,000-square-foot space, including indoor dining, an outdoor beer garden and rooftop bar.
St. Louis Proud: best cheeseburger in MO

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local diner that’s been in business for more than 60 years has a cheeseburger that’s been named the best in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris takes you there in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
North St. Louis salvage yard on fire Wednesday morning

ST. LOUIS – A salvage yard was on fire Wednesday morning in north St. Louis. The fire at the salvage yard located at 5 North Market Street started just after 4:30 a.m. The fire was put out by about 5:30 a.m. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene.
