KHS volleyball third in silver bracket at West Spiketacular
A golden performance from an all-star player pushed Kodiak volleyball to third place in the silver bracket in Saturday’s West Spiketacular. The Bears’ senior hitter Kristen Cartens landed on the all-tournament team with her video-game statistics. She led Kodiak with 51 kills in 17 sets, while also piling up 44 digs, 10 service aces, six solo blocks and five block assists.
WWII Military Site + More I Kodiak, Alaska
Welcome to part 2 of our trip to Kodiak, AK. Today we're visiting Fort Abercrombie which was active during WWII. We'll also do a little hiking and beach bumming.
Kodiak dance team picked to perform at bowl game
There is a little extra incentive to be on this year’s Kodiak High School dance team — a trip to Florida awaits the students. The Bears have accepted an invitation to perform at the Reliaquest Bowl on Jan. 2, 2023, in Tampa. The Reliaquest Bowl — formerly known as the Outback Bowl from 1996 to 2022 — pits college football teams from the SEC and Big 10 conferences in Raymond James Stadium, home to the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Skerryvore making first visit to Kodiak
Scottish “power folkies” Skerryvore kicks off the Kodiak Arts Council’s 2022-2023 Performing Arts Series. The eight-piece traditional folk, rock and pop fusion band will appear at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium at Kodiak High School. Skerryvore is on a North American tour of...
Whale surfacing near Kodiak Island, Alaska.
We were cruising from Homer to Kodiak in our Raider boat when we saw this whale surface, so we stopped for awhile to watch. It was about 40 feet long, not sure on the type of whale. It looks like either a fin whale or a humpback. Video was taken just outside of Whale Pass, Alaska, in Duck Bay.
Planning is the first step to a bountiful garden
The cottonwoods are turning gold, reminding us that fall is here. Is gardening over for the year? Not by a long shot! Fall is the best time to start a garden or to make changes to an existing one. But if there’s one thing I’ve learned in the 35 years...
