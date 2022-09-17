Read full article on original website
Related
The Top Hair-Raising Haunts, Hayrides, and Houses in Upstate NY!
The Top Hair-Raising Haunts, Hayrides, and Houses in Upstate NY!. It's that time of year in Upstate NY when leaves start changing color, football fills our weekend, your girlfriend can't get enough of pumpkin-spice all the things, nights are cooler, apples get picked, and friends and families come together for some frightening fun.
Smash Mouth concert in Schenectady postponed
The Smash Mouth concert set for September 24 at Frog Alley Brewing in Schenectady has been postponed. Tommy V Live will be performing at that time instead.
Druthers in Clifton Park opens for take-out
Druthers Brewing Company in Clifton Park has officially opened, but only for take-out. The brewery is still waiting on its liquor license to fully open the new location.
Changes to a Popular Spot in Saratoga! What’s ‘Deli After Dark’?
Drink specials, a late-night food menu, and free video games! Things are heating up "After Dark" inside Saratoga's Broadway Deli in Saratoga Springs, NY!. Daniel Chessare, the outspoken owner of Saratoga's Broadway Deli, has never shied away from speaking his truths, much to the delight of customers and people who follow his deli on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cohoes to host multiple Halloween events
The city of Cohoes will be hosting multiple Halloween events, including the second annual "Trunk or Treat" event on October 28. The City of Cohoes Halloween Parade will also be held that same day, kicking off at 6 p.m., in front of the Knights of Columbus on Remsen Street. Attendees are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes.
iheart.com
City of Schenectady to Rename Street After Neil Golub Wednesday
On Wednesday, the City of Schenectady is going to be renaming one of its streets in honor of Price Chopper/Market 32 founder Neil Golub. The street that's currently known as Maxon Road will also now be called Neil Golub Way. Officials say that Golub has been committed to improving both the Electric City and the Capital Region for the last 70 years. During that time, he's served on the boards of Union College, Schenectady 2000, Ellis Medicine, and several other organizations around the area.
American Idol Superstar Performing in Kingston this Week
I will admit that I was one of those people that was addicted to American Idol when it first came out. We’d never seen anything quite like it, with the funny auditions, the brutal honesty of the judges, and the true talent of many of the contestants. I watched it and loved it for a few years before moving on to whatever the next big show was.
98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is this hairstylist ripping people off?
"I think I’m getting ripped off by my hair stylist and I don't know what to do about it." Read up on today's 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma, and let us know if you agree!
New York Times Says Upstate Restaurant Among Nation’s 50 Best
A local restaurant from a small Capital Region town has received a big city honor. You can probably name at least 5 amazing restaurants in the area that you not only love, but that are also worthy of national acclaim for their culinary expertise. But just by the sheer fact that for such an honor local eateries are competing with establishments with big city exposure and notoriety, such honors are few and far between.
Empty Retail Space Becoming 2nd HomeGoods Store in Albany County
After major retailer Bed Bath & Beyond closed locations across the country, many of those shuttered stores remain empty. There is an empty one in Albany County that is being transformed into a new HomeGoods store. Where is the New HomeGoods Store Being Built?. This will be the second HomeGoods...
Rotterdam boy battling cancer gifted playset
State Farm has teamed up with the Roc Solid Foundation to provide playsets for kids fighting cancer, including one local boy—Bennett, a 6-year-old from Rotterdam.
A Barrel Factory Full of Whiskey & Spirits to be Built in Glenville
In an effort to use a vital part of Glenville, there will be a barrel factory and warehouse built to house whiskey and spirits. It will take the place of the former maple syrup production plant and factory and be transformed into a place for whiskey and spirits. What Will...
Hudson cafe listed among the best restaurants in US
Cafe Mutton, located on Columbia Street in Hudson, has been listed among the best restaurants in the United States, according to two different publications. The cafe landed on the New York Times 50 Best Restaurants in America list, as well as on Bon Appétit's 10 Best New Restaurants in America list.
Saratoga County Christmas tree farm celebrating 80 years
Bob's Trees, a tree farm located between the Galway, Charlton, and Hagaman communities, is celebrating its 80th year in business. To mark the occasion, Bob's Trees is holding a Fall Festival.
Upstate NYs Ultimate Halloween Decoration Is For Sale On Facebook
There are some things in life that are much harder to sell second-hand. Mattresses. Cosmetics. Swimsuits. And for good reason. But automobiles usually don’t have that problem. Unless it’s a rusted-out frame with no engine, odds are somebody will buy your used car. There’s apparently one vehicle that...
Haunted attractions in the Capital Region
Spooky season is officially upon us! If you're looking for a scare in celebration of Halloween, you have a lot of options. From haunted hayrides, houses, and corn mazes, to a zombie zipline, here's where you can get a fright in the Capital Regio
‘Refugee Resettlement in Saratoga Region’ panel to meet today
The “Refugee Resettlement in the Saratoga Region: What’s Happening and How to Help” will be a panel discussion on Wednesday, at 7 p.m. on the third floor of Saratoga Springs City Hall. Panelists will include representatives of Immigrant Advocates Response Collaborative (Immigrant ARC), US Committee for Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI), the Ukrainian American Cultural Center (Watervliet), the Giving Circle (Saratoga Springs), and the Adirondack Welcome Circle (Glens Falls). This panel discussion will kick off Saratoga Springs Peace Week.
Crossgates Mall, Albany Turns 38! Which of These Stores Do You Remember?
Crossgates Mall in Albany opened on Sunday March 4, 1984. 38 years have passed since their Grand Opening and in that time some stores have opened and closed while others are still going strong. Do you remember which stores were part of opening day?. 38 years is a long time....
anash.org
Renovations at “I-87 Northway/Thruway Shul” in Albany
For decades now, Jews traveling the northern corridor between New York City and Montreal have appreciated the well-located “Shteeble” in Albany for davening, directions and kashrus. “Traveling I-87? Make sure to stop at the Shteeble in Albany!” For decades now, Jews traveling the northern corridor between New York...
WNYT
Adirondack Balloon Festival ready for liftoff in Warren County
Get ready to point your eyes to the skies in Warren County. It’s the lift-off of the colorful annual Adirondack Balloon Festival. It all begins with music and food vendors at Crandall Park in Glens Falls, at 4 p.m. Thursday. Events are also being held on Queensbury Avenue in...
103.9 The Breeze
Schenectady, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1039thebreezealbany.com
Comments / 1