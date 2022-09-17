ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Top Hair-Raising Haunts, Hayrides, and Houses in Upstate NY!

The Top Hair-Raising Haunts, Hayrides, and Houses in Upstate NY!. It's that time of year in Upstate NY when leaves start changing color, football fills our weekend, your girlfriend can't get enough of pumpkin-spice all the things, nights are cooler, apples get picked, and friends and families come together for some frightening fun.
ALBANY, NY
Changes to a Popular Spot in Saratoga! What’s ‘Deli After Dark’?

Drink specials, a late-night food menu, and free video games! Things are heating up "After Dark" inside Saratoga's Broadway Deli in Saratoga Springs, NY!. Daniel Chessare, the outspoken owner of Saratoga's Broadway Deli, has never shied away from speaking his truths, much to the delight of customers and people who follow his deli on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Cohoes to host multiple Halloween events

The city of Cohoes will be hosting multiple Halloween events, including the second annual "Trunk or Treat" event on October 28. The City of Cohoes Halloween Parade will also be held that same day, kicking off at 6 p.m., in front of the Knights of Columbus on Remsen Street. Attendees are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes.
COHOES, NY
City of Schenectady to Rename Street After Neil Golub Wednesday

On Wednesday, the City of Schenectady is going to be renaming one of its streets in honor of Price Chopper/Market 32 founder Neil Golub. The street that's currently known as Maxon Road will also now be called Neil Golub Way. Officials say that Golub has been committed to improving both the Electric City and the Capital Region for the last 70 years. During that time, he's served on the boards of Union College, Schenectady 2000, Ellis Medicine, and several other organizations around the area.
American Idol Superstar Performing in Kingston this Week

I will admit that I was one of those people that was addicted to American Idol when it first came out. We’d never seen anything quite like it, with the funny auditions, the brutal honesty of the judges, and the true talent of many of the contestants. I watched it and loved it for a few years before moving on to whatever the next big show was.
KINGSTON, NY
New York Times Says Upstate Restaurant Among Nation’s 50 Best

A local restaurant from a small Capital Region town has received a big city honor. You can probably name at least 5 amazing restaurants in the area that you not only love, but that are also worthy of national acclaim for their culinary expertise. But just by the sheer fact that for such an honor local eateries are competing with establishments with big city exposure and notoriety, such honors are few and far between.
HUDSON, NY
Hudson cafe listed among the best restaurants in US

Cafe Mutton, located on Columbia Street in Hudson, has been listed among the best restaurants in the United States, according to two different publications. The cafe landed on the New York Times 50 Best Restaurants in America list, as well as on Bon Appétit's 10 Best New Restaurants in America list.
HUDSON, NY
Haunted attractions in the Capital Region

Spooky season is officially upon us! If you're looking for a scare in celebration of Halloween, you have a lot of options. From haunted hayrides, houses, and corn mazes, to a zombie zipline, here's where you can get a fright in the Capital Regio
ALBANY, NY
‘Refugee Resettlement in Saratoga Region’ panel to meet today

The “Refugee Resettlement in the Saratoga Region: What’s Happening and How to Help” will be a panel discussion on Wednesday, at 7 p.m. on the third floor of Saratoga Springs City Hall.  Panelists will include representatives of Immigrant Advocates Response Collaborative (Immigrant ARC), US Committee for Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI), the Ukrainian American Cultural Center (Watervliet), the Giving Circle (Saratoga Springs), and the Adirondack Welcome Circle (Glens Falls). This panel discussion will kick off Saratoga Springs Peace Week.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Renovations at “I-87 Northway/Thruway Shul” in Albany

For decades now, Jews traveling the northern corridor between New York City and Montreal have appreciated the well-located “Shteeble” in Albany for davening, directions and kashrus. “Traveling I-87? Make sure to stop at the Shteeble in Albany!” For decades now, Jews traveling the northern corridor between New York...
The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

