TechCrunch
Malwarebytes lands a $100M cash injection weeks after laying off 125 employees
Vector Capital might not be a household name, but the company has previously invested in companies like Corel, LANDesk, RealNetworks, WatchGuard and WinZip. The firm says it usually invests in companies with at least $100 million in revenue. Vector’s minority investment in Malwarebytes, the exact specifics of which were not...
TechCrunch
5 questions for venture capital in Q3 2022
Why? Because Q1 2022 was replete with deals that got started back in 2021, when venture economics were spitting out very different valuations and deal sizes than we see today. The second quarter was similar, in that it was not a fully decelerated period. (Y Combinator’s Michael Seibel noted in a recent interview that it wasn’t obvious how slow things were going to get until April or May.)
TechCrunch
Line goes down
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Don’t forget that the code “EQUITY” can save you money on Disrupt tickets and TechCrunch+ access. And it makes us here on the show look good!
TechCrunch
SentinelOne launches $100M fund to invest in enterprise cybersecurity startups
The launch of S Ventures comes at an interesting time for the cybersecurity market. While startups in this sector have long weathered the current economic storm better than most, layoffs are now becoming commonplace at cyber startups and new data shows that latest numbers are down across financing and M&A.
TechCrunch
Brightflow AI aims to spotlight small business cash flow
Brightflow AI is injecting technology into this problem with its forecast and analysis tools so that small businesses can assess their cash flow and make data-driven decisions in real time. Brightflow also has a capital lending program to help during times of volatility or periods of high interest rate for traditional capital.
TechCrunch
Flowhub launches Maui, the next generation of its cannabis POS platform
Founded in 2015, Flowhub was one of the first of a growing cohort of companies building POS systems for dispensaries. The company today unveiled the latest iteration of its platform. Called Maui, the company claims the software can help “cannabis retailers increase profits, operate more efficiently, and create superior customer experiences.” What’s more, this platform, unlike most competing products, is open and configurable, gives dispensaries the ability to more easily integrate it into their tech stacks and doesn’t require the operation to buy proprietary hardware.
TechCrunch
4 employment law mistakes startups can stop making today
As we’ve seen over the past several years, attracting and retaining talented workers remains one of the biggest challenges startups face. Without enough employees, finding product-market fit and scaling a business can be extremely difficult, if not impossible. While startups like to “move fast and break things,” when it...
TechCrunch
Tres raises $7.6M to help web3 teams manage their financials and crypto data
Tres, a financial “data lake” for web3 companies, has raised $7.6 million in a seed round led by boldstart ventures, its founder and CEO Tal Zackon, exclusively shared with TechCrunch. Investors include F2, The Chainsmokers’ venture fund Mantis, New Form Capital, Kenetic Capital, Blockdaemon Ventures and Alchemy. As...
TechCrunch
CoinFund’s Seth Ginns on why the crypto downturn has spared early-stage startups
Startups haven’t been completely immune to the downturn — late-stage companies have taken the biggest valuation haircuts during the down market, Ginns said. Ginns has a broad insight across different parts of the crypto market as an investor at CoinFund, which deploys capital across private investments such as startups as well as liquid investments such as crypto tokens.
TechCrunch
Crypto tax reporting app Binocs helps users navigate regulations
Founded in May 2022 by Tonmoy Shingal and Pankaj Garg and based in Bangalore, Binocs currently has over 1,000 users, including retail and institutional investors who need to perform forensic accounting and risk management. Binocs is currently tax compliant in the U.S., U.K., Australia, South Africa and India, with plans to add more markets next month. Part of the funding will be used for product development and Binocs’ go-to-market teams for retail and institutional investors.
TechCrunch
Announcing the Startup Battlefield 200 at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022
Of the 200 companies, 20 will be selected to pitch their company on the huge Disrupt stage in front of thousands of attendees for a chance to win $100,000 and the Disrupt Cup. Tickets are still available to the show. Register here for the October event!. The highlighted showcase categories.
TechCrunch
The 5 most interesting startups in this IndieBio cohort
IndieBio tells us that this batch is going big on diversity, both in terms of gender and geography. The cohort attracted companies from four countries — Brazil, Israel, Turkey and the U.S. are all represented — and 62% of the CEOs in this batch are women. Perhaps predictably, there’s less diversity in the education levels of the IndieBio founders, with 17 Ph.D.s, and all founders hold advanced academic degrees.
TechCrunch
TrovaTrip, a group travel management platform and marketplace, raises $15M
The platform includes bookable experiences like hiking in Patagonia, sourcing textiles in Morocco, practicing yoga in Bali and more. Hosts, which is the name for creators on the platform, set their price for a specific experience that they will be leading. TrovaTrip then provides a landing page for hosts to publish and promote their trip and then start accepting bookings. Hosts can also set up an email marketing campaign, in addition to promoting their bookable experience across their social media channels.
TechCrunch
Disrupt 2022’s climate tech and health tech sessions
For founders, engineers, VCs and leaders working to save the world, Disrupt 2022 will be a three-day festival of hope. There are tracks for both climate tech and health tech, with presentations, roundtables, startup exhibitions and networking opportunities in each part of the convention. Disrupt 2022 will have a huge list of distinguished speakers and sessions — check them out here:
TechCrunch
Ledgy, a Carta for European startups to manage equity and cap tables, raises $22M from NEA, Sequoia and more
Ledgy’s platform today covers tools for finance, HR, legal and VC teams as well as employees themselves, and is used both to provide a snapshot of the state of a company’s equity at a given moment, and to help employees and companies manage what they may choose to do with that over time. The company today has some 2,500 companies as customers, up from 1,500 a year ago, and revenues have tripled, CEO and co-founder Yoko Spirig said in an interview.
TechCrunch
Voxel51 lands funds for its platform to manage unstructured data
Voxel51, a startup developing a platform to analyze unstructured data, such as images and videos, has raised $12.5 million in a Series A round led by Drive Capital, with participation from Top Harvest, Shasta Ventures, eLab Ventures and ID Ventures. Founder and CEO Jason Corso tells TechCrunch that the new capital will be put toward further developing the company’s platform and doubling the size of Voxel51’s team from 13 to 26 employees by year-end.
TechCrunch
Announcing the agenda for TechCrunch Sessions: Crypto 2022
We’re thrilled to tap into this controversy and excitement once again as we announce the star-studded agenda for TechCrunch Sessions: Crypto 2022. The event — taking place November 17 in Miami — will offer an opportunity for founders and investors to hear war stories from some of the crypto world’s most powerful decision-makers, while also picking up learnings from industry veterans who have weathered a crypto winter or two. Take advantage of our special launch pricing — save $250 on General Admission passes while supplies last. Buy your pass today, and then join the web3, DeFi and NFT communities to keep up with the ever-evolving and always exciting cryptoverse.
TechCrunch
Meta alumni’s startup TrueFoundry raises $2.3 million to accelerate ML deployments
The San Francisco, California-headquartered startup automates repetitive tasks in the machine learning pipeline to allow data scientists and engineers to focus on higher-value, more creative tasks. Built on Kubernetes, the custom platform works as a cloud-agnostic solution that can be deployed on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure.
TechCrunch
IT services group Wipro fires 300 employees moonlighting for competitors
Rishad Premji, the chairman of Wipro, which employs more than 250,000 employees in over five dozen nations, said at a conference Wednesday that the company finds moonlighting for competitors an “act of integrity violation.”. “As part of transparency, individuals can have candid and open conversations around playing in a...
TechCrunch
DTCP taps SoftBank as an anchor LP for its next $500-600M fund
For background, DTCP is a fund that started as the venture arm of Germany’s telco Deutsche Telekom but is now run as an independent firm — DT remains an investor, but in a little piece of pivotal rebranding, DTCP now stands for “Digital Transformation Capital Partners”.
