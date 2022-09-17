ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

'You're struggling': Newsom challenges DeSantis to a debate following migrant controversy

By Julia Shapero, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

( The Hill ) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) challenged Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to a debate on Friday, following Democrats’ outrage over DeSantis’ decision to charter two planes of migrants that landed in Martha’s Vineyard, Mass.

“Hey [Gov. Ron DeSantis], clearly you’re struggling, distracted, and busy playing politics with people’s lives,” Newsom said in a tweet. “Since you have only one overriding need — attention — let’s take this up & debate. I’ll bring my hair gel. You bring your hairspray. Name the time before Election Day.”

Newsom and DeSantis are both running for reelection this year, and DeSantis is considered a top potential presidential candidate for the GOP in 2024. Speculation has also swirled about Newsom running for the Democratic nomination amid doubts that President Biden will run for a second term.

Both governors have also stepped up efforts to enact policies in line with their respective party’s priorities and platforms. Newsom has taken a hard-line stance on protecting abortion rights, and on Thursday launched a billboard campaign in seven Republican-led states with some of the strictest abortion laws.

The billboards tout California’s abortion access. He also previously ran ads in Florida, criticizing DeSantis and encouraging Florida residents to move to California.

DeSantis says two flights he chartered ‘just the beginning’ of efforts to relocate migrants

DeSantis, a staunch supporter of former President Trump and his immigration policies, chartered two planes of migrants from San Antonio, Texas, which landed in Martha’s Vineyard, a common vacation destination for the wealthy in New England.

DeSantis and other GOP governors of southern border states, including Govs. Greg Abbott (Texas) and Doug Ducey (Ariz.), have transported migrants who have crossed the southern border into the U.S. across state lines into Democratic-led states and cities.

Democrats, including Newsom, are fuming over the move. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D), a leading progressive, slammed DeSantis on Thursday, accusing the governor of chartering the flights as part of a political stunt.

Martha’s Vineyard flights cost Florida around $500K, expert estimates

Newsom’s tweet Friday came in response to a separate post from veteran journalist Dan Rather last month, where he suggested that the new head of CNN set up a debate between the two governors.

“Two governors of big states, potential presidential candidates,” Rather said. “Prime time. Ratings I bet would be huge. Who would have the courage to show up?”

DeSantis news - live: DeSantis migrant flight funding revealed as Florida governor’s polls surge

A group of 48 mostly Venezeulan migrants who the state of Florida transported in a surprise flight to Martha’s Vineyard last week have sued governor Ron DeSantis for the “fraudulent and discriminatory scheme.”The class- action lawsuit comes as at least two law enforcement agencies are also investigating the actions of Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott for potential illegality.A new report has revelaed the funding for Mr DeSantis’s migrant flights. The contractor hired by the governor is a longtime GOP donor. Meanwhile, a plane reportedly full of asylum-seekers heading from Texas to Delaware so far hasn’t materialised, even as officials...
Juvenile petition filed against 17-year-old for 1st-degree murder after 2 NC teens found dead, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office filed a juvenile petition on Tuesday afternoon against a 17-year-old for two counts of first-degree murder in connection to the death of two teens over the weekend. Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood announced that the investigation into the deaths of Devin Clark, 18, a former […]
Man charged after allegedly slashing tires of 37 cars at Winston-Salem apartment building

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after nearly 40 vehicles had their tires slashed in Winston-Salem. According to Winston-Salem Police Department, officers were called to Glendare Park Apartments about vandalism on Aug. 5. When they got there, they found 37 vehicles with their tires slashed. They investigated the vandalism and then sought […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Winston-Salem woman wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina title

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Brittany Neely competed in local pageants in Greenville, North Carolina growing up, but thought those years were far behind her. That was until she recently came across a competition unlike anything she had ever seen: a pageant for full-figured women. The now Winston-Salem resident and Winston-Salem State University alum decided to […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
NC man wins $100,000 after buying $25 scratch-off

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Luke Ash, of Duck, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Ash bought his Extreme Cash ticket from My Stop on Hooker Road in Greenville. He collected his prize Friday at the lottery headquarters. After required state and federal tax […]
GREENVILLE, NC
