ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stokes County, NC

Man charged with DWI in fatal Stokes County crash: NCSHP

By Daryl Matthews, Brayden Stamps
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tkDuX_0hzbvhkY00

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with several felonies following a fatal crash in Stokes County on Monday night, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Nehemiah Russell James is accused of losing control of his 2015 Nissan and crossing the center lane of Mountain View Road, striking Joseph “Cole” Southern and another motorcyclist head-on.

Stokes County community remembers man killed in motorcycle crash; ‘I wish this on nobody’

Southern would ultimately pass away due to the crash. The other cyclist was taken to the hospital for treatment of severe injuries.

James is being charged with the following:

  • Felony death by vehicle
  • Felony serious injury by vehicle
  • Careless/reckless driving
  • Driving while impaired
  • Failure to maintain lane control

Southern’s death has struck a chord with many in the Stokes County community, he leaves behind a fiance who is pregnant with his child.

Southern’s best friend, Jalon Moorefield, says that Southern was to be the Godfather of his first child that was born 12 hours after his death.

“It’s not really a feeling, I felt before, the feeling of losing somebody and gaining somebody at the same time,” said Moorefield.

Southern’s funeral services will be held at Bourroughs Funeral Home in Walnut Cove Friday from 4-7 p.m. There are also plans to have a motorcycle group ride past the funeral home in his honor at 7:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 3

Debbie Rominger Blakley
4d ago

May he pay dearly for what he has done! He has affected so many and for many years to come. A child will never know thier father because of this man's ignorance and selfishness. Hope he gets the max allowed and suffers while he is in there. RIP Cole and prayers for your loved ones. I pray the one who survived will heal physically and emotionally in time. Praying for you Sir 🙏💙

Reply
6
Denise Branch
4d ago

my parents know the parents of 21 yr old he killed. SUCH A HORRIBLE THING THAT NEVER HAD TO HAPPEN

Reply
4
Related
abc45.com

Man Arrested for Excavator DWI in Randolph County

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — Early last Wednesday morning, a Randolph County Sheriff’s Deputy traveling south on US Hwy 220 near Seagrove conducted a traffic stop on a Kubota excavator traveling north. The male driver, identified as Tony Eugene Hiatt, was detained for investigation. He could not provide information relative to the ownership or lawful possession of the excavator and he appeared to be under the influence. An additional deputy responded and determined the excavator was mostly likely taken from DBM Construction. The excavator was seized and towed pending investigation. NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) also responded and transported Hiatt to perform a blood draw. Following the results, NCSHP charged Hiatt with Driving While Impaired (DWI). Hiatt was released on bond by the magistrate.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Cow causes multi-vehicle wreck in High Point, troopers say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A cow caused a crash involving multiple vehicles in High Point on Wednesday night, according to the NC Highway Patrol. FOX8 is told the crash involved three vehicles at the Old Thomasville Road exit off of US-29. One of the vehicles flipped over during the crash. One person was taken […]
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Man charged after allegedly slashing tires of 37 cars at Winston-Salem apartment building

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after nearly 40 vehicles had their tires slashed in Winston-Salem. According to Winston-Salem Police Department, officers were called to Glendare Park Apartments about vandalism on Aug. 5. When they got there, they found 37 vehicles with their tires slashed. They investigated the vandalism and then sought […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Man dies after shooting on Buchanan Road, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died after a shooting in Greensboro on Wednesday. According to Greensboro Police Department, officers were called to the 2700 block of Buchanan Road just before 1 p.m. about an aggravated assault. At the scene, they found a man, later identified as 20-year-old Anthony Farmer, who had been shot and […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Stokes County, NC
Stokes County, NC
Crime & Safety
cbs17

Man hits Asheboro police officer in US-64 crash

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An Asheboro police officer was in a crash on Friday night, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At 9:23 p.m. on Friday, state troopers responded to a reported crash on US-64/East Dixie Drive near Browers Chapel Road. Troopers say that Brian Scott Adams, 60,...
ASHEBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Ncshp#Southern#Bourroughs Funeral Home#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTM

Rockingham County Man Charged with Death by Distribution

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department has charged William George Crowe, 41, of Summerfield, NC with death by distribution of certain controlled substances in connection to the death of Phil Insinga. Crowe was arrested on Sept 19, 2022 at 4 pm and was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility.
SUMMERFIELD, NC
FOX8 News

Stabbing victim taken to hospital in Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A male victim was reportedly stabbed in Asheboro and taken to the hospital on Wednesday. FOX8 is told a person of interest is in custody. The stabbing happened at a vacant Quality Inn on the 800 block of Albemarle Road. There is no threat to the public. The extent of the […]
ASHEBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
nowhabersham.com

Two found dead in wrecked vehicle along GA 365

Two people were found dead in a car that crashed on GA 365 in Hall County. The vehicle ran off the highway and was discovered by a passing motorist around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, state troopers say. The crash happened north of White Sulphur Road in Hall County. The deceased driver...
HALL COUNTY, GA
Fox 46 Charlotte

1 dead in overturn crash on North Carolina highway

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has died as the result of a fatal crash on Business 85/US-29 on Saturday, according to the High Point Police Department. At 2:13 p.m. on Saturday, High Point officers, firefighters and Guilford County EMS came to Business 85 near Baker Road on a report of a crash with […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Information wanted for death of Guilford County woman

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County woman died in August and her death remains unresolved. Greensboro police responded to a shooting on O'Brien Street around 10 p.m. on August 15. Officers found 32-year-old Ivanna Wilkes suffering from a gunshot wound. Her death is being investigated as a homicide. In...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
65K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy