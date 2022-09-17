Man charged with DWI in fatal Stokes County crash: NCSHP

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with several felonies following a fatal crash in Stokes County on Monday night, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Nehemiah Russell James is accused of losing control of his 2015 Nissan and crossing the center lane of Mountain View Road, striking Joseph “Cole” Southern and another motorcyclist head-on.

Southern would ultimately pass away due to the crash. The other cyclist was taken to the hospital for treatment of severe injuries.

James is being charged with the following:

Felony death by vehicle

Felony serious injury by vehicle

Careless/reckless driving

Driving while impaired

Failure to maintain lane control

Southern’s death has struck a chord with many in the Stokes County community, he leaves behind a fiance who is pregnant with his child.

Southern’s best friend, Jalon Moorefield, says that Southern was to be the Godfather of his first child that was born 12 hours after his death.

“It’s not really a feeling, I felt before, the feeling of losing somebody and gaining somebody at the same time,” said Moorefield.

Southern’s funeral services will be held at Bourroughs Funeral Home in Walnut Cove Friday from 4-7 p.m. There are also plans to have a motorcycle group ride past the funeral home in his honor at 7:15 p.m.

