Sope Dirisu reacts to reveal of Keanu Reeves 'Constantine' sequel

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Sope Dirisu reacted Saturday to news that Keanu Reeves would star in the sequel to the 2005 sci-fi blockbuster, Constantine.

Reeves is returning to the titular role, a supernatural exorcist, 17 years after the film grossed more than $200 million at the worldwide box office in 2005, The Hollywood Reporter, Variety and Deadline reported Friday.

"Give 'em Hell, King," Dirisu wrote on Twitter with fan art of Reeves as John Constantine.

The studio has not officially announced the project.

Dirisu

to have been cast as the DC Comics hero John Constantine in a series that J.J. Abrams had been developing for HBO Max that is not going forward.

It is one of many projects, along with Batgirl, that was scrapped when Warner Bros and Discovery merged earlier this year.

Akiva Goldsman is writing the screenplay and will produce the sequel, while Francis Lawrence, who helmed the original Constantine, will be back to direct.

The franchise follows John Constantine, a super-powered exorcist who can see the demons and angels influencing humans.

The animated movie, Constantine: City of Demons, was released in 2018 and a short-lived live-action NBC series starring Matt Ryan aired 2014-15.