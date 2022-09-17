ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temporary cease-fire halts clash between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan

By Matt Bernardini
UPI News
 4 days ago
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- A cease-fire between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan held on Saturday despite sporadic shelling, a day after intense fighting between the former Soviet republics killed dozens, Western reports indicated.

Tajik border guards said the situation between the Central Asian neighbors was "relatively stable," Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported.

Tranquility was evident overnight Saturday and into the morning following an intense round of negotiations between security officials from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, according to Eurasianet, a U.S.-based independent news organization.

However, both sides accused the other of cease-fire violations. Taj border guards said Kyrgyz soldiers had violated it, while Kyrgyz border guards said a village was briefly shelled, the report said.

Both countries have clashed over a border dispute in the past week, with Kyrgyz border personnel accusing Tajik forces of using tanks, armored personnel carriers and mortars. Tajikistan has said that Kyrgyz forces bombed an outpost and seven villages.

Kyrgyzstan reported 24 deaths and 87 wounded. Its hospitals and clinics have treated 103 people, authorities said.

Tajik officials reported that 23 civilians and eight military personnel ad been killed since Sept. 14.

Russia called for a halt in the fighting on Friday, as both countries still host Russian military bases.

Fighting also broke out this week among two other former Soviet countries, Armenia and Azerbaijan. On Tuesday Azerbaijan targeted Armenian forces near the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which the two sides fought over as recently as 2020.

UPI News

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

