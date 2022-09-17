ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Person critically injured in shooting on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was shot Wednesday morning on the city's east side. Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 6000 block of East Washington Street, near South Arlington Avenue, just before 10 a.m. When police arrived, they found someone who...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD investigating fatal hit-and-run on city’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person died Tuesday night in a hit-and-run incident on the city’s south side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At around 10 p.m., officers received a report of a male body lying in the center of State Road 37 on the southbound lanes, just north of Epler Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Man Killed in Hit-and-Run on Indy’s Southwest Side

INDIANAPOLIS–A man was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday night on the southwest side of Indianapolis. IMPD says the crash happened around 10:30 on State Road 37 at Epler Avenue, which is close to I-465. A civilian IMPD employee found the man’s body in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
cbs4indy.com

Shooting leaves 2 injured, 1 in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are looking into a shooting that left two people injured Tuesday evening. Just before 5 p.m., IMPD officers responded to St. Vincent Hospital on West 86th Street on report of two people walking in with gunshot wounds. One of the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Person killed in near north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating Monday afternoon after one person was killed in a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 2:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of N. Illinois Street on report of a person shot. Upon...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

3 shot outside Cumberland gas station, 1 victim dead

CUMBERLAND, Ind. — Police are investigating after three people were shot outside a gas station in Cumberland. One victim later died at the hospital. According to the Cumberland Police Department, the shooting occurred around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday outside of the Speedway gas station located at 10th Street and German Church Road. As shots were fired, […]
CUMBERLAND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impd#East Side#Washington Street#Violent Crime
wamwamfm.com

Armed Man in Sewers Causes Lockdown at IU

Bloomington Police say a man is in custody after he was hiding in the sewers near IU’s campus, Part of IU’s campus was on lockdown yesterday. Harrison Silcox reports…. Indiana University Police say Franklin Hall will remain closed until Wednesday, September 21st.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Child located while search for stolen truck continues

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a truck was stolen with a child inside. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the theft happened at 3402 North Emerson Avenue around 10:20 a.m. A 2006 red Nissan pick-up truck was taken with a 2-year-old child in the back seat. Police say...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
spectrumnews1.com

Funeral Monday for Indiana officer shot during traffic stop

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — The public funeral for an eastern Indiana police officer who died Sunday night after being shot in the head during a traffic stop will be held next week at a high school, her department said. The funeral for Officer Seara Burton, 28, will be held...
RICHMOND, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man in Bloomington sewer system arrested

A man who entered a Bloomington sewer system Tuesday while hiding from police has been captured and transferred to the jail. Railroad crossing closures cause headaches for Muncie …. Vehicles on fire at Lebanon towing business. 3 shot outside Cumberland gas station, 1 victim dead. Shelby County school district arming...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Muncie attorney and former county commissioner killed in crash

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie attorney and former Delaware County commissioner died in a single-vehicle crash this week. Family members said 84-year-old Donald Dunnuck was driving to IU Health Ball Memorial Monday night because his wife had fallen ill after the family returned from a trip to Georgia earlier in the evening. His medication was […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Girl hit by truck while waiting for school bus in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — A girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a truck while waiting for the school bus. The Anderson Police Department said the incident happened at the intersection of 30th Street and Fountain Street around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The 11-year-old girl was waiting near the school bus stop at the time of the incident.
ANDERSON, IN
cbs4indy.com

UPDATE: Search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man ends at motel

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Howard County are looking for a man they say is considered armed and dangerous. Devin Toole, 28, is wanted on escape and non-compliance with in-home detention charges. Toole is 5’10” and 220 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He has multiple visible...
HOWARD COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy