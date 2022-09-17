Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Person critically injured in shooting on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was shot Wednesday morning on the city's east side. Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 6000 block of East Washington Street, near South Arlington Avenue, just before 10 a.m. When police arrived, they found someone who...
WISH-TV
IMPD investigating fatal hit-and-run on city’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person died Tuesday night in a hit-and-run incident on the city’s south side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At around 10 p.m., officers received a report of a male body lying in the center of State Road 37 on the southbound lanes, just north of Epler Avenue.
cbs4indy.com
Indy ties recent record for fatal hit-and-run crashes after man is killed on State Road 37
INDIANAPOLIS – A man is dead following a fatal hit-and-run on Indy’s south side. Police say an off-duty IMPD civilian employee was headed home from work when they spotted the victim dead in the southbound lanes of State Road 37 at Epler. Police believe the victim, identified Wednesday...
WIBC.com
Man Killed in Hit-and-Run on Indy’s Southwest Side
INDIANAPOLIS–A man was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday night on the southwest side of Indianapolis. IMPD says the crash happened around 10:30 on State Road 37 at Epler Avenue, which is close to I-465. A civilian IMPD employee found the man’s body in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4indy.com
Shooting leaves 2 injured, 1 in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are looking into a shooting that left two people injured Tuesday evening. Just before 5 p.m., IMPD officers responded to St. Vincent Hospital on West 86th Street on report of two people walking in with gunshot wounds. One of the...
Man struck and killed by hit-and-run driver on State Road 37 in Indianapolis
Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday night on the southwest side of Indianapolis, according to police.
Fox 59
Person killed in near north side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating Monday afternoon after one person was killed in a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 2:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of N. Illinois Street on report of a person shot. Upon...
3 shot outside Cumberland gas station, 1 victim dead
CUMBERLAND, Ind. — Police are investigating after three people were shot outside a gas station in Cumberland. One victim later died at the hospital. According to the Cumberland Police Department, the shooting occurred around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday outside of the Speedway gas station located at 10th Street and German Church Road. As shots were fired, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police investigate hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian on South Harding Street
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is looking for the vehicle that hit and killed a man on the city's southwest side late Tuesday. The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Harding Street (State Road 37) at Epler Avenue, which is just south of Interstate 465. Police said an off-duty civilian...
Police looking for help finding vehicle connected to deadly hit-and-run
Police are asking for help finding a vehicle that is possibly connected to a hit-and-run crash that left an Indianapolis man dead.
wamwamfm.com
Armed Man in Sewers Causes Lockdown at IU
Bloomington Police say a man is in custody after he was hiding in the sewers near IU’s campus, Part of IU’s campus was on lockdown yesterday. Harrison Silcox reports…. Indiana University Police say Franklin Hall will remain closed until Wednesday, September 21st.
cbs4indy.com
Child located while search for stolen truck continues
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a truck was stolen with a child inside. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the theft happened at 3402 North Emerson Avenue around 10:20 a.m. A 2006 red Nissan pick-up truck was taken with a 2-year-old child in the back seat. Police say...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumnews1.com
Funeral Monday for Indiana officer shot during traffic stop
RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — The public funeral for an eastern Indiana police officer who died Sunday night after being shot in the head during a traffic stop will be held next week at a high school, her department said. The funeral for Officer Seara Burton, 28, will be held...
cbs4indy.com
Man in Bloomington sewer system arrested
A man who entered a Bloomington sewer system Tuesday while hiding from police has been captured and transferred to the jail. Railroad crossing closures cause headaches for Muncie …. Vehicles on fire at Lebanon towing business. 3 shot outside Cumberland gas station, 1 victim dead. Shelby County school district arming...
IMPD locates missing 2-year-old; suspect in custody after pursuit
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD located a 2-year-old boy that had been in a pickup truck that was stolen. The child was in the back of a pickup truck when his mother stopped at a gas station at 3402 N. Emerson Ave., near East 34th Street, at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday. IMPD...
Police: Man with 6 warrants leads police on chase in stolen truck, crashes into home
INDIANAPOLIS – A man was taken into custody early Tuesday morning after a stolen truck was driven into a home on Indy’s south east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 12:30 a.m., police noticed the truck of a man in his 20’s with six active warrants, including auto theft, cocaine, possession […]
Muncie attorney and former county commissioner killed in crash
MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie attorney and former Delaware County commissioner died in a single-vehicle crash this week. Family members said 84-year-old Donald Dunnuck was driving to IU Health Ball Memorial Monday night because his wife had fallen ill after the family returned from a trip to Georgia earlier in the evening. His medication was […]
‘No dye packs. No GPS.’: Man on supervised release sentenced to 9.5 years in Indianapolis robbery spree
INDIANAPOLIS – The suspect in a series of robberies and attempted robberies around Indianapolis was a familiar face to federal prosecutors. Marvin Smith, 37, was on supervised release after being previously arrested and prosecuted in 2016 for a pair of pharmacy robberies. He got out of prison in January 2021 and stayed out of trouble […]
cbs4indy.com
Girl hit by truck while waiting for school bus in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — A girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a truck while waiting for the school bus. The Anderson Police Department said the incident happened at the intersection of 30th Street and Fountain Street around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The 11-year-old girl was waiting near the school bus stop at the time of the incident.
cbs4indy.com
UPDATE: Search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man ends at motel
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Howard County are looking for a man they say is considered armed and dangerous. Devin Toole, 28, is wanted on escape and non-compliance with in-home detention charges. Toole is 5’10” and 220 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He has multiple visible...
Comments / 0