3 separate overnight shootings leaves 1 in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — Indy saw a rather violent overnight with three people shot in separate shootings, leaving one person in critical condition. The first shooting occurred just before 1:00 a.m. Sunday when IMPD officers were called to the 200 block of Hendricks Place on report of a person shot. When police arrived, they located a victim with injuries consistent of a gunshot wound(s). The victim is said to be in good condition with minor injuries.
Single vehicle crash overnight leaves 1 dead
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a crash early Sunday morning. A little before 3:00 a.m. Sunday, IMPD was called to the area of West 38th Street and Michigan Road on report of a crash. When police arrived, they located a single vehicle with one occupant inside. That...
Anderson woman killed, suspect in custody
The Anderson Police Department is now investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead Monday afternoon. https://fox59.com/news/anderson-woman-killed-suspect-in-custody/
Court docs: Daycare shooting suspect was going to make it a 'murder suicide'
An Indianapolis man facing charges after a deadly shooting that left a mother dead after dropping off her kids at daycare had planned to kill her, court documents detail. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/court-docs-daycare-shooting-suspect-was-going-to-make-it-a-murder-suicide/
PHOTOS: 2 firefighters injured after car caught fire at auto body shop
INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis Fire Department firefighters were injured and an auto body shop heavily damaged after a car caught on fire Saturday evening. IFD responded to a fire around 5:05 p.m. Saturday at Golden Rule Automotive property on Mass Ave. Officials say heavy fire ripped through the shop...
Indianapolis likely to be missing from FBI 2021 crime stats report
Indianapolis likely to be missing from FBI 2021 crime stats report. Indianapolis likely to be missing from FBI 2021 crime …. Satanic Temple challenges Indiana’s near-total abortion …. Feds: Some Indiana Dairy Queen locations violated …. 2 men arrested following pursuit, crash, standoff. IMPD: 2 suspected serial robbers arrested;...
How storm damage impacts your property
INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Roof Company shares what storm damage looks like and the impact it has on your roof and property. To learn more about Indy Roof Company visit IndyRoofCompany.com.
Murder suspect released from jail before 2023 trial
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Sharpsville man was released from jail Friday prior to his jury trial in 2023, accusing him of the murder of Noe Contreras, 19, in December of 2020. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on December 9, 2020 in the 4200 block of North State Road 19. Police arrived and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.
Skies brighten today; showers around on Sunday
Light rain showers traveled over the state last night. Indianapolis was able to pick up more than 0.3” since midnight. The shower activity was light, and the rainfall is already moving out of the area. Skies remain cloudy this morning, but the cloud cover will break apart midday and clear out for the afternoon!
Autumn arrives in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS – Since a 93 degree high last Wednesday, all but one of the following days have been cooler than average. This trend will continue to blossom as an upper level trough protrudes from the north. On the surface, high pressure will begin to approach and this will also support a cool northwesterly wind at the ground.
Local skin care company making a difference
INDIANAPOLIS — Founder of The Rugged Company, Corey Cole, stopped by to share the story behind the founding of the Noblesville skin care shop and how they are making a difference in mental health. Use code ‘FOX59’ for 10% off your order!. To learn more about The...
How Chrysanthemums can spice up your fall decor
INDIANAPOLIS- Chrysanthemums nicknamed “Mums” are the flower to get this fall season. Jack Phipps, with Allisonville Home and Garden, joined FOX59 News Monday to talk about mums, how they last through the fall season, and how to pair your favorite decorations for a colorful display. For more information...
Cool afternoons & crisp mornings ahead this week
INDIANAPOLIS – Summer went out with a bang in 90 degree weather last Wednesday, but it’s been all fall since the season began the following day. While many weather trends are short-lived in this transitions season, the cooler weather is actually here to stay for a little bit…
Local organization helping to feed Hoosiers
INDIANAPOLIS — Co-founders of Feeding Team, Mark and Lisa Hall, stopped by to share how you can help support their non-profit organization that is helping to feed Hoosiers. The Feeding Team is hosting their 3rd Music Festival on Saturday, October 1st from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Federal Hill Commons.
Indiana University Grad stars in new E-series film “The Usual”
INDIANAPOLIS- New E-Series “The Usual, ” is written, produced, and directed by Indiana University grad, Shelby Hiltunen. Hiltunen also stars in the new E-Series. She spoke about the mini series Monday on FOX59 Morning News. For more information on the new series and Hiltunen visit: http://www.shelbyhiltunen.com/.
A few showers today, dry and cool this week
INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We are starting off this morning with mostly cloudy skies and warmer conditions than the last few mornings. Temperatures are in the 60s as you head out this Sunday morning, maybe a few 50s. The rest of today will feature clouds and maybe some showers too.
