INDIANAPOLIS — Indy saw a rather violent overnight with three people shot in separate shootings, leaving one person in critical condition. The first shooting occurred just before 1:00 a.m. Sunday when IMPD officers were called to the 200 block of Hendricks Place on report of a person shot. When police arrived, they located a victim with injuries consistent of a gunshot wound(s). The victim is said to be in good condition with minor injuries.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO