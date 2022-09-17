ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

3 separate overnight shootings leaves 1 in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy saw a rather violent overnight with three people shot in separate shootings, leaving one person in critical condition. The first shooting occurred just before 1:00 a.m. Sunday when IMPD officers were called to the 200 block of Hendricks Place on report of a person shot. When police arrived, they located a victim with injuries consistent of a gunshot wound(s). The victim is said to be in good condition with minor injuries.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Single vehicle crash overnight leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a crash early Sunday morning. A little before 3:00 a.m. Sunday, IMPD was called to the area of West 38th Street and Michigan Road on report of a crash. When police arrived, they located a single vehicle with one occupant inside. That...
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Fox 59

Indianapolis likely to be missing from FBI 2021 crime stats report

Indianapolis likely to be missing from FBI 2021 crime stats report. Indianapolis likely to be missing from FBI 2021 crime …. Satanic Temple challenges Indiana’s near-total abortion …. Feds: Some Indiana Dairy Queen locations violated …. 2 men arrested following pursuit, crash, standoff. IMPD: 2 suspected serial robbers arrested;...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

How storm damage impacts your property

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Roof Company shares what storm damage looks like and the impact it has on your roof and property. To learn more about Indy Roof Company visit IndyRoofCompany.com.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Murder suspect released from jail before 2023 trial

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Sharpsville man was released from jail Friday prior to his jury trial in 2023, accusing him of the murder of Noe Contreras, 19, in December of 2020. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on December 9, 2020 in the 4200 block of North State Road 19. Police arrived and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.
SHARPSVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Skies brighten today; showers around on Sunday

Light rain showers traveled over the state last night. Indianapolis was able to pick up more than 0.3” since midnight. The shower activity was light, and the rainfall is already moving out of the area. Skies remain cloudy this morning, but the cloud cover will break apart midday and clear out for the afternoon!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Autumn arrives in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – Since a 93 degree high last Wednesday, all but one of the following days have been cooler than average. This trend will continue to blossom as an upper level trough protrudes from the north. On the surface, high pressure will begin to approach and this will also support a cool northwesterly wind at the ground.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Local skin care company making a difference

INDIANAPOLIS — Founder of The Rugged Company, Corey Cole, stopped by to share the story behind the founding of the Noblesville skin care shop and how they are making a difference in mental health. Use code ‘FOX59’ for 10% off your order!. To learn more about The...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Fox 59

How Chrysanthemums can spice up your fall decor

INDIANAPOLIS- Chrysanthemums nicknamed “Mums” are the flower to get this fall season. Jack Phipps, with Allisonville Home and Garden, joined FOX59 News Monday to talk about mums, how they last through the fall season, and how to pair your favorite decorations for a colorful display. For more information...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Cool afternoons & crisp mornings ahead this week

INDIANAPOLIS – Summer went out with a bang in 90 degree weather last Wednesday, but it’s been all fall since the season began the following day. While many weather trends are short-lived in this transitions season, the cooler weather is actually here to stay for a little bit…
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Local organization helping to feed Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS — Co-founders of Feeding Team, Mark and Lisa Hall, stopped by to share how you can help support their non-profit organization that is helping to feed Hoosiers. The Feeding Team is hosting their 3rd Music Festival on Saturday, October 1st from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Federal Hill Commons.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indiana University Grad stars in new E-series film “The Usual”

INDIANAPOLIS- New E-Series “The Usual, ” is written, produced, and directed by Indiana University grad, Shelby Hiltunen. Hiltunen also stars in the new E-Series. She spoke about the mini series Monday on FOX59 Morning News. For more information on the new series and Hiltunen visit: http://www.shelbyhiltunen.com/.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

A few showers today, dry and cool this week

INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We are starting off this morning with mostly cloudy skies and warmer conditions than the last few mornings. Temperatures are in the 60s as you head out this Sunday morning, maybe a few 50s. The rest of today will feature clouds and maybe some showers too.
Indianapolis, IN

