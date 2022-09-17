SYRACUSE N.Y. — A man is facing charges for criminal possession of a firearm after Syracuse Police say he picked up a handgun that was found lying in the middle of a road. Officers responded to the 1700 block of South State Street on Monday, September 5 around 11:30 a.m. after receiving reports that a handgun and drum magazine was lying in the middle of the road.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO