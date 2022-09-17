ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, NY



Onondaga County Sheriff's Deputy assaulted by man with hand saw in Oncenter parking lot

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man has been arrested and charged for assaulting an off-duty sheriff's deputy at the Oncenter in Syracuse late Tuesday night. On September 20 at around 11:30 p.m. two deputies who had finished their shifts at the Justice Center were in the parking lot when a homeless man approached them armed with a folding hand saw, deputies said.
SYRACUSE, NY


Man arrested after Syracuse Police find him in possession of handgun left lying on a road

SYRACUSE N.Y. — A man is facing charges for criminal possession of a firearm after Syracuse Police say he picked up a handgun that was found lying in the middle of a road. Officers responded to the 1700 block of South State Street on Monday, September 5 around 11:30 a.m. after receiving reports that a handgun and drum magazine was lying in the middle of the road.
SYRACUSE, NY


Syracuse Common Councilor Gethers arrested over domestic violence complaint

SYRACUSE N.Y. — Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers was arrested Wednesday over a domestic violence complaint, Syracuse Police say. 27-year-old Gethers is facing charges of criminal obstruction of breathing and harassment after a complaint was filed by a woman who said she was Gethers’ girlfriend. Gethers was elected...
SYRACUSE, NY


Woman brought to hospital following fire at Brighton Towers in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — Fire crews have responded to a fire inside an apartment building of Tower II at the Brighton Towers Apartments in Syracuse early Tuesday morning. First calls came in around 5:30 a.m., according to Onondaga County 911 Dispatch. Fire officials on scene said the fire was contained...
SYRACUSE, NY


City of Oswego to hold "Trunk or Treat" event at the Oswego Speedway this October

OSWEGO, N.Y. — The City of Oswego in collaboration with the Oswego Speedway, announced they will host a free, walk-thru "trunk or treat" Halloween event at the racetrack on Saturday, October 29th from noon to 3 PM. The event, first created in 2020, allows for safe trick or treating during the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said.
OSWEGO, NY


Syracuse Food Truck Fall Festival returns to NYS Fairgrounds

SYRACUSE N.Y. — The food trucks are back this weekend at the New York State Fairgrounds for the Syracuse Food Truck Fall Festival. This year’s event features more than 50 food trucks, 100 artisan vendors, live local music, low-cost food samples from each truck, a kid's zone, craft beer, wine slushies, and more.
SYRACUSE, NY


CNY Tuesday: Gigi's Playhouse

Cicero, N.Y. — Gigi's Playhouse of Cicero has been awarded $2,000 from Upstate Shredding. This organization helps bring happiness and achievement to those with Down Syndrome. You can watch the story above. CNY Tuesdays was created by Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover.
CICERO, NY


Strong thunderstorms possible Monday afternoon across CNY

An early week cold front will likely bring thunderstorms to the region. Scattered morning showers will give way to a line of thunderstorms that will push southeast through the afternoon. A few isolated strong to severe thunderstorms might develop which would be capable of producing heavy rain and strong winds.
SYRACUSE, NY


Job fairs coming to CNY in effort to ease labor shortages

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Two job fairs are coming to Central New York this week as labor shortages continue to affect New Yorkers. Cumulus Media is holding a job fair at Embassy Suites outside of Destiny USA from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday. ASM Global is also holding...
SYRACUSE, NY

