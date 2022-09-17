Read full article on original website
Onondaga County Sheriff's Deputy assaulted by man with hand saw in Oncenter parking lot
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man has been arrested and charged for assaulting an off-duty sheriff's deputy at the Oncenter in Syracuse late Tuesday night. On September 20 at around 11:30 p.m. two deputies who had finished their shifts at the Justice Center were in the parking lot when a homeless man approached them armed with a folding hand saw, deputies said.
NYS Police searching for suspect who stole purse from car, spent $3K at Walmart
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — New York State Police are attempting to identify a suspect caught on surveillance video after troopers say he stole a purse with several credit cards and a checkbook inside, and spent $3,500 at a Walmart in Onondaga County. Troopers say the suspect broke the driver-side...
Man arrested after Syracuse Police find him in possession of handgun left lying on a road
SYRACUSE N.Y. — A man is facing charges for criminal possession of a firearm after Syracuse Police say he picked up a handgun that was found lying in the middle of a road. Officers responded to the 1700 block of South State Street on Monday, September 5 around 11:30 a.m. after receiving reports that a handgun and drum magazine was lying in the middle of the road.
Rome Police investigating, searching for suspects in two stolen vehicle complaints
ROME, N.Y. — Rome Police are investigating two stolen vehicle complaints from early September; one from Rome Health, and one from a towing company. Officers responded to Rome Health on 1500 North James Street on September 9 around 4 p.m. When they arrived, officers spoke to an employee who...
Syracuse Common Councilor Gethers arrested over domestic violence complaint
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers was arrested Wednesday over a domestic violence complaint, Syracuse Police say. 27-year-old Gethers is facing charges of criminal obstruction of breathing and harassment after a complaint was filed by a woman who said she was Gethers’ girlfriend. Gethers was elected...
Convicted rapist Christopher Block back in prison following parole violation
ELMIRA, N.Y. — Convicted rapist Christopher Block is back in the custody of the New York State Department of Corrections and imprisoned at the Elmira Correctional Facility, according to DOCCS. While out on parole in 2019, Block led authorities in Skaneateles on a manhunt after he cut his ankle...
Woman brought to hospital following fire at Brighton Towers in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Fire crews have responded to a fire inside an apartment building of Tower II at the Brighton Towers Apartments in Syracuse early Tuesday morning. First calls came in around 5:30 a.m., according to Onondaga County 911 Dispatch. Fire officials on scene said the fire was contained...
Gun buyback event in Onondaga County resulted in collection of 172 firearms
SYRACUSE N.Y. — 172 firearms and over 50 pounds of ammunition were turned in to law enforcement during a gun buyback event on September 17 hosted by New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ office and the Camillus Police Department. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) accepted...
Concerns raised about possibility of lead exposure during I-81 construction project
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Phase one of the Interstate 81 project is set to begin later in 2022, and several groups want to make sure lead exposure is part of the planning process as contracting teams come on board. The New York Civil Liberties Union says, while they all agree...
City of Oswego to hold "Trunk or Treat" event at the Oswego Speedway this October
OSWEGO, N.Y. — The City of Oswego in collaboration with the Oswego Speedway, announced they will host a free, walk-thru "trunk or treat" Halloween event at the racetrack on Saturday, October 29th from noon to 3 PM. The event, first created in 2020, allows for safe trick or treating during the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said.
Oneida Indian Nation to launch cannabis operation with retail locations expected late 2023
VERONA, N.Y. — The Oneida Indian Nation announced Monday that it will launch a cannabis operation with the construction of a full-scale, 50,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation and production facility expected to begin in October. The facility will be located on Hill Road in Verona. The operation will include retail locations,...
Will take months and millions to recycle abandoned stash of hand sanitizer
ORISKANY, NY (WRGB) — It's the start of the last chapter in the saga of the very expensive NYS clean hand sanitizer that has been hidden away on the outskirts of a state facility in Central New York for months. Ever since we revealed the state of NY had...
Syracuse Food Truck Fall Festival returns to NYS Fairgrounds
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The food trucks are back this weekend at the New York State Fairgrounds for the Syracuse Food Truck Fall Festival. This year’s event features more than 50 food trucks, 100 artisan vendors, live local music, low-cost food samples from each truck, a kid's zone, craft beer, wine slushies, and more.
CNY Tuesday: Gigi's Playhouse
Cicero, N.Y. — Gigi's Playhouse of Cicero has been awarded $2,000 from Upstate Shredding. This organization helps bring happiness and achievement to those with Down Syndrome. You can watch the story above. CNY Tuesdays was created by Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover.
Upstate animal hospitals constantly triaging, facing staffing "crisis"
Trying to find space for patients hundreds of miles away has become an almost daily task for local veterinary offices, a problem expected to get worse after Onondaga County's sole 24 hour animal hospital announced it will have to scale back its hours. The Veterinary Medical Center of CNY said...
Syracuse, NY radio host reveals wife's health crisis and makes 'big' ask for help
SYRACUSE N.Y. — For more than 30 years together on 93Q radio, it has been all fun and games with Ted Long and Amy Robbins of “Ted and Amy In The Morning.” But these days have not been so much fun for Ted and his wife Bobbie.
Strong thunderstorms possible Monday afternoon across CNY
An early week cold front will likely bring thunderstorms to the region. Scattered morning showers will give way to a line of thunderstorms that will push southeast through the afternoon. A few isolated strong to severe thunderstorms might develop which would be capable of producing heavy rain and strong winds.
Syracuse pediatric doctor says mental health crisis should be wake-up call to lawmakers
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — We know kids are struggling. We know hospitals have been overwhelmed with patients flooding the emergency room desperate for mental health help. We know there are not enough providers to care for them. It is all prompting a call to action from a pediatric doctor who...
Job fairs coming to CNY in effort to ease labor shortages
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Two job fairs are coming to Central New York this week as labor shortages continue to affect New Yorkers. Cumulus Media is holding a job fair at Embassy Suites outside of Destiny USA from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday. ASM Global is also holding...
