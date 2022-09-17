Read full article on original website
Related
Was Kyler Murray struck by a fan?
There’s a police investigation into whether the Cardinals QB was hit while celebrating Arizona’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Jags taking 'so what' approach to road skid, West Coast woes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No NFL team has fewer victories on the West Coast than the Jacksonville Jaguars. The franchise is 3-15 all-time in the Pacific Time Zone and winless when facing the Chargers on the road: 0-4 in San Diego and 0-1 in Los Angeles. It’s one of two losing streaks Jacksonville (1-1) hopes to end when it plays at the Los Angeles Chargers (1-1) on Sunday. The Jaguars also have dropped 18 consecutive road games, tied for the eighth-longest skid in league history. “That (junk) is done with and we’re moving forward,” veteran defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris said. “Everything we’re doing is completely different.”
Popculture
New England Patriots Trade Veteran Player to Las Vegas Raiders Two Weeks Into Season
The New England Patriots made a trade with the Las Vegas two weeks into the season. On Wednesday, the Raiders announced they have acquired veteran offensive lineman Justin Herron and a 2024 seventh-round draft pick in a trade with the Patriots. As part of the trade terms, the Raiders will send a 2024 sixth-round pick to the Patriots.
UNLV Football: Dominate 2nd half lifts the Rebels to victory over a perennial bowl team
University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. In only the 3rd game of the season, UNLV has made a loud statement. North Texas isn't exactly a powerhouse, but they are a perennial bowl team. Coach Seth Littrell has led North Texas to 5 bowl games in his first 6 years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Heat signs Smith and hopes it has found another defender in Days. And the Crowder quandary
The Heat completed its training camp roster on Tuesday evening, signing former Missouri guard Dru Smith. He’s the 20th player under contact, the maximum permitted during training camp.
High School Volleyball: Chargers swept by Pirates
LITTLEFIELD — Despite strong starts in all three sets, Ayden-Grifton suffered a 25-21, 25-19, 25-23 sweep at the hands of visiting Perquimans during a non-conference volleyball match Wednesday. The Chargers led all three sets in the early going, holding the lead into the middle portions of set two and most of the third set before suffering the three-set loss. For the Pirates, who moved to 10-1 with the victory, it...
Comments / 0