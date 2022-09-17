Read full article on original website
IMPD investigating fatal hit-and-run on city’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person died Tuesday night in a hit-and-run incident on the city’s south side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At around 10 p.m., officers received a report of a male body lying in the center of State Road 37 on the southbound lanes, just north of Epler Avenue.
WIBC.com
Man Killed in Hit-and-Run on Indy’s Southwest Side
Fox 59
Person killed in near north side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating Monday afternoon after one person was killed in a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 2:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of N. Illinois Street on report of a person shot. Upon...
Man struck and killed by hit-and-run driver on State Road 37 in Indianapolis
cbs4indy.com
Shooting leaves 2 injured, 1 in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are looking into a shooting that left two people injured Tuesday evening. Just before 5 p.m., IMPD officers responded to St. Vincent Hospital on West 86th Street on report of two people walking in with gunshot wounds. One of the...
Man dead after shooting in downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting in downtown Indianapolis. IMPD said the shooting happened in an alley near 12th and Illinois streets. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 32-year-old Ozell R. Williams. Police have not...
Police investigate hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian on South Harding Street
3 shot outside Cumberland gas station, 1 victim dead
CUMBERLAND, Ind. — Police are investigating after three people were shot outside a gas station in Cumberland. One victim later died at the hospital. According to the Cumberland Police Department, the shooting occurred around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday outside of the Speedway gas station located at 10th Street and German Church Road. As shots were fired, […]
WISH-TV
IMPD: Suspect crashes stolen truck into house during chase
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police chase early Tuesday morning ended when a wanted man crashed a stolen pickup truck into a house just south of downtown, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 12:30 a.m., an IMPD officer spotted 27-year-old Cody Goode speeding down Raymond Street near...
IMPD locates missing 2-year-old; suspect in custody after pursuit
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD located a 2-year-old boy that had been in a pickup truck that was stolen. The child was in the back of a pickup truck when his mother stopped at a gas station at 3402 N. Emerson Ave., near East 34th Street, at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday. IMPD...
Police looking for help finding vehicle connected to deadly hit-and-run
Woman in critical condition after being hit by a car in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — A woman remains hospitalized in critical condition after Anderson police say she was hit by a car while crossing the road. Officers with the Anderson Police Department were called just before 4 p.m. Monday to the intersection of 38th Street and Columbus Avenue in reference to a person struck. APD arrived to […]
Total of 3 people, including 12-year-old, now dead after wrong-way I-465 crash
A total of three people, including a 12-year-old girl, have now died from injuries they suffered in a wrong-way crash on I-465 following a police pursuit.
Effingham Radio
Indianapolis Man Found Dead In Vehicle Along I-70 Early This Morning
An Indianapolis, Indiana man was found dead in a vehicle along Interstate 70 early this morning. Fayette County Coroner David Harris says that he pronounced 19 year old Jayden E. Spencer dead at 2:45 this morning. Coroner Harris says that Spencer was found dead in a vehicle along I-70 westbound at mile marker 67 (one mile west of the Brownstown exit).
Suspect found guilty in shooting that injured 2 judges at Indianapolis White Castle
INDIANAPOLIS — The man accused of shooting an Indiana judge at a downtown Indianapolis White Castle has been convicted on a handful of charges. Brandon Kaiser was convicted of aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and carrying a handgun without a license. Police said the shooting...
Columbus man dies after police find him injured in wood line
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Police department is conducting a death investigation of a man who was found injured early Saturday morning. At approximately 1:40 a.m., CPD officers were dispatched to the area of Indianapolis Road and Tellman Road on report of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they located an injured man in a nearby […]
Westfield PD trying to identify smash and grab burglar
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Westfield Police Department is trying to identify a man suspected in a smash and grab at a Great Clips. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the man is accused of busting out the South Waterleaf Drive Great Clips door with a large rock. The man then went in through the broken door.
Police: Man with 6 warrants leads police on chase in stolen truck, crashes into home
INDIANAPOLIS – A man was taken into custody early Tuesday morning after a stolen truck was driven into a home on Indy’s south east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 12:30 a.m., police noticed the truck of a man in his 20’s with six active warrants, including auto theft, cocaine, possession […]
VIDEO: Police take man into custody that was barricaded in Bloomington underground sewer system near IU
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police in Bloomington took a man into custody at 5 p.m. Tuesday after he barricaded himself in a sewer, allegedly armed with a rifle, near IU's campus. Shortly before 12:30 p.m., Bloomington police told people to avoid the area between 1st and 3rd streets, as well as Morton and Lincoln streets.
wrtv.com
Toddler inside truck stolen from gas station is found, police say
INDIANAPOLIS — The 2-year-old boy who was inside a vehicle that was stolen has been found safe, according to police. Sources say the child was located in the 2600 block of North High School Road after a civilian reported seeing a truck appearing to be the one that was stolen drop him off, possibly at a random location. The child's mother has confirmed his identity, according to IMPD Sgt. Genae Cook.
WTHR
