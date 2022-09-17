ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WISH-TV

IMPD investigating fatal hit-and-run on city’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person died Tuesday night in a hit-and-run incident on the city’s south side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At around 10 p.m., officers received a report of a male body lying in the center of State Road 37 on the southbound lanes, just north of Epler Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Man Killed in Hit-and-Run on Indy’s Southwest Side

INDIANAPOLIS–A man was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday night on the southwest side of Indianapolis. IMPD says the crash happened around 10:30 on State Road 37 at Epler Avenue, which is close to I-465. A civilian IMPD employee found the man’s body in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Person killed in near north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating Monday afternoon after one person was killed in a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 2:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of N. Illinois Street on report of a person shot. Upon...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Shooting leaves 2 injured, 1 in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are looking into a shooting that left two people injured Tuesday evening. Just before 5 p.m., IMPD officers responded to St. Vincent Hospital on West 86th Street on report of two people walking in with gunshot wounds. One of the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man dead after shooting in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting in downtown Indianapolis. IMPD said the shooting happened in an alley near 12th and Illinois streets. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 32-year-old Ozell R. Williams. Police have not...
FOX59

3 shot outside Cumberland gas station, 1 victim dead

CUMBERLAND, Ind. — Police are investigating after three people were shot outside a gas station in Cumberland. One victim later died at the hospital. According to the Cumberland Police Department, the shooting occurred around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday outside of the Speedway gas station located at 10th Street and German Church Road. As shots were fired, […]
CUMBERLAND, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Suspect crashes stolen truck into house during chase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police chase early Tuesday morning ended when a wanted man crashed a stolen pickup truck into a house just south of downtown, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 12:30 a.m., an IMPD officer spotted 27-year-old Cody Goode speeding down Raymond Street near...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Woman in critical condition after being hit by a car in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — A woman remains hospitalized in critical condition after Anderson police say she was hit by a car while crossing the road. Officers with the Anderson Police Department were called just before 4 p.m. Monday to the intersection of 38th Street and Columbus Avenue in reference to a person struck. APD arrived to […]
ANDERSON, IN
Effingham Radio

Indianapolis Man Found Dead In Vehicle Along I-70 Early This Morning

An Indianapolis, Indiana man was found dead in a vehicle along Interstate 70 early this morning. Fayette County Coroner David Harris says that he pronounced 19 year old Jayden E. Spencer dead at 2:45 this morning. Coroner Harris says that Spencer was found dead in a vehicle along I-70 westbound at mile marker 67 (one mile west of the Brownstown exit).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Columbus man dies after police find him injured in wood line

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Police department is conducting a death investigation of a man who was found injured early Saturday morning. At approximately 1:40 a.m., CPD officers were dispatched to the area of Indianapolis Road and Tellman Road on report of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they located an injured man in a nearby […]
COLUMBUS, IN
WTHR

Westfield PD trying to identify smash and grab burglar

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Westfield Police Department is trying to identify a man suspected in a smash and grab at a Great Clips. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the man is accused of busting out the South Waterleaf Drive Great Clips door with a large rock. The man then went in through the broken door.
WESTFIELD, IN
wrtv.com

Toddler inside truck stolen from gas station is found, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2-year-old boy who was inside a vehicle that was stolen has been found safe, according to police. Sources say the child was located in the 2600 block of North High School Road after a civilian reported seeing a truck appearing to be the one that was stolen drop him off, possibly at a random location. The child's mother has confirmed his identity, according to IMPD Sgt. Genae Cook.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
