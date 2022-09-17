ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

11Alive

Iconic 'Stranger Things' house listed for sale in Georgia

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A house featured in Netflix's hit show "Stranger Things" has been listed for sale in Fayetteville, Georgia. However, buyers beware, you may find yourself encountering demogorgons and making some unexpected trips to the Upside Down. The home of Will, Jonathan and Joyce Byers is currently listed...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
11Alive

Seniors throw party for 9-year-old with autism

ROSWELL, Ga. — Residents and staff members at a Roswell senior living center threw a birthday party for a 9-year-old with autism. The family of Austin Sosebee said for years, no one has shown up to his birthday celebrations and that he has experienced bullying at school. This year they took to the public, asking people to send birthday cards so that Austin knew someone was thinking of him on his special day.
ROSWELL, GA
11Alive

One of three stolen dogs from PAWS Atlanta found safe

ATLANTA — One of the three dogs stolen after a break-in at PAWS Atlanta rescue shelter was found on Friday night after someone posted on a social media app. And a donor is offering $1,000 per dog or information leading to their rescue, according to PAWS Atlanta Rescue Shelter.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Fire rips through bakery built more than 100 years ago in Coweta County

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A large fire engulfed a bakery and market between Newnan and Peachtree City Wednesday evening completely destroying its historic structure. Firefighters responded on-scene to Heirloom Market Co. and Bakeshop in Sharpsburg after the popular bakery went up in flames. Those that work inside the building called 911 to report a fire just after 6 p.m., but fortunately everyone was able to get out safely with no injuries, according to Coweta County Fire Rescue.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Police ID woman killed in Gwinnett County hit and run

NORCROSS, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are investigating a hit and run Wednesday morning in Norcross that killed a 66-year-old woman. It happened near Indian Trail Road and Steve Reynolds Boulevard at around 6:45 a.m. Police identified the woman as Sadie Ware, of Norcross. They say she was hit...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Atlanta airport scores strong ranking in customer satisfaction survey

ATLANTA — Atlanta's airport, in addition to being the busiest in the world again, is also getting high marks from all those travelers. The consumer information and analysis company J.D. Power has released rankings of major airports around the country based on customer satisfaction. And Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport comes out ahead of most others in its class.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

One killed in triple shooting at Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — At least one person is dead after a triple shooting at an apartment complex in the Berkeley Park neighborhood on Northside Drive, according to police. They said the shooting happened at the top parking deck of the Berkeley Heights Apartments. Police received the call about shots fired around 1 a.m.
ATLANTA, GA
