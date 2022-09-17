Read full article on original website
Two missing PAWS Atlanta dogs now safely found, $1,000 reward for third one still missing
ATLANTA — The second of three stolen PAWS Atlanta dogs who were taken after a break-in at the shelter on Friday night has been found, according to PAWS Atlanta Rescue Shelter. Violet, a five-month-old pit bull mix, was spotted Sunday morning tied to a telephone pole wearing her leash...
Iconic 'Stranger Things' house listed for sale in Georgia
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A house featured in Netflix's hit show "Stranger Things" has been listed for sale in Fayetteville, Georgia. However, buyers beware, you may find yourself encountering demogorgons and making some unexpected trips to the Upside Down. The home of Will, Jonathan and Joyce Byers is currently listed...
Seniors throw party for 9-year-old with autism
ROSWELL, Ga. — Residents and staff members at a Roswell senior living center threw a birthday party for a 9-year-old with autism. The family of Austin Sosebee said for years, no one has shown up to his birthday celebrations and that he has experienced bullying at school. This year they took to the public, asking people to send birthday cards so that Austin knew someone was thinking of him on his special day.
One of three stolen dogs from PAWS Atlanta found safe
ATLANTA — One of the three dogs stolen after a break-in at PAWS Atlanta rescue shelter was found on Friday night after someone posted on a social media app. And a donor is offering $1,000 per dog or information leading to their rescue, according to PAWS Atlanta Rescue Shelter.
Unfinished Atlanta house renovation ‘an eyesore’ for months; neighbors unable to get help from city
ATLANTA — Residents of a historic Atlanta neighborhood are caught in the middle of a stalemate between City Hall and a real estate investor. Neighbors are stuck living next to an eyesore of a vacant, old house that they say is also potentially dangerous. And so far they haven’t...
Fire rips through bakery built more than 100 years ago in Coweta County
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A large fire engulfed a bakery and market between Newnan and Peachtree City Wednesday evening completely destroying its historic structure. Firefighters responded on-scene to Heirloom Market Co. and Bakeshop in Sharpsburg after the popular bakery went up in flames. Those that work inside the building called 911 to report a fire just after 6 p.m., but fortunately everyone was able to get out safely with no injuries, according to Coweta County Fire Rescue.
1 person shot in southwest Atlanta, police searching for suspect
ATLANTA — A large portion of Martin Luther King Jr Drive was shut down Tuesday morning for a shooting investigation, according to Atlanta Police. Police said a person was shot multiple times around 10 a.m. by another man as a result of a "previous dispute that did not originally involve the victim."
Man found in 'pool of blood' after Roswell park attack off ventilator, speaking: Family
ROSWELL, Ga. — A new father who was attacked last week at a park in Roswell and left in a pool of his own blood is recovering, his dad told 11Alive's Hope Ford. According to Dean Donald, his 40-year-old son Matthew Donald - himself the new father of a 7-month-old child - is now off a ventilator and speaking.
Police ID woman killed in Gwinnett County hit and run
NORCROSS, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are investigating a hit and run Wednesday morning in Norcross that killed a 66-year-old woman. It happened near Indian Trail Road and Steve Reynolds Boulevard at around 6:45 a.m. Police identified the woman as Sadie Ware, of Norcross. They say she was hit...
Atlanta mothers who lost children now writing book to help others deal with grief
ATLANTA — Grief is a daily battle for a group of metro Atlanta women who now have a plan to help others deal with the pain of loss. They call themselves the Warrior Moms. They've all lost a child to tragedy and have processed their grief in different ways. Now, pain is their bond.
Pop-up pharmacy opens at parking lot of arson-hit Walmart
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — The Peachtree City Walmart that was burned out in an arson case last month now has an operating pharmacy again. Walmart said Monday they had set up a working mobile pharmacy unit, known as "Big Blue," in the store's parking lot. The company said in...
Atlanta airport scores strong ranking in customer satisfaction survey
ATLANTA — Atlanta's airport, in addition to being the busiest in the world again, is also getting high marks from all those travelers. The consumer information and analysis company J.D. Power has released rankings of major airports around the country based on customer satisfaction. And Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport comes out ahead of most others in its class.
2 hurt after shooting along Atlanta Downtown Connector near 10th street, police say
ATLANTA — A double shooting took place along the I-75/ I-85 southbound Downtown Connector near 10th street Wednesday night, according to the Atlanta Police Department. The location is not far from Georgia Tech's McCamish Pavilion. APD said two people were hurt in the shooting but are alert, conscious and breathing.
Family identifies child found dead in DeKalb wooded area
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after the body of a child was found near a Lithonia Park Monday afternoon. Family members identified the child as 13-year-old Jamiren Crosby. A witness described the moment she found the body. The woman told 11Alive's Cody Alcorn at the scene she...
SUV riddled with bullets crashes into DeKalb County home, driver wounded, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County are investigating after a SUV slammed into a house on Ashley Lane, with a person shot inside. Police believe a suspect fired several rounds at a passing vehicle, striking the driver and causing them to hit another car, before both ran into the home, according to police.
Gwinnett Police searching for woman who's been missing 3 days
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County said Wednesday they were searching for a woman with dementia who's been missing three days. The Gwinnett County Police Department posted on Twitter that Jean Jackson-Williams left home on foot on Sunday and has not been seen or had contact with her family since.
One killed in triple shooting at Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — At least one person is dead after a triple shooting at an apartment complex in the Berkeley Park neighborhood on Northside Drive, according to police. They said the shooting happened at the top parking deck of the Berkeley Heights Apartments. Police received the call about shots fired around 1 a.m.
Man says he was shot 7 times waiting for Uber outside apartment complex, police say
ATLANTA — 11Alive is working to learn more about the condition of a man who told police he was shot while waiting on an Uber in southeast Atlanta. According to police, this happened outside the Avalon Ridge Apartments on Mount Zion Road. Officers said the man was hit seven...
Daughter raises awareness for Hispanics diagnosed with Alzheimer's, shares her mother's experience
ATLANTA — It's a warm day in Atlanta. The sun is out, the birds are chirping. Denise Arribas decides to drive to a park near her home. She brings a photo album and starts scanning through photos from her childhood. "Look at that smile! She's still so stunning," Arribas...
Atlanta Police believe missing 24-year-old woman was murdered; one suspect in custody, one at large
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Police said Tuesday they believed 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir "was murdered and that her body was disposed of." They said they have one suspect, Diante Reynolds, in custody at the Fulton County Jail. APD is asking for the public's help in finding a second suspect, identified as...
