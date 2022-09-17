Read full article on original website
WESH
Deputies: Flagler County woman snapped neck of roommate's bird 'Sunflower,' killing it
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Flagler County woman was arrested after deputies say she killed her roommate's bird. Deputies were called to Luminary Circle around 10 a.m. on Monday for a report of animal cruelty. Officials made contact with a woman who explained that her roommate, Lindsey Theissen, had...
News4Jax.com
Clay County Sheriff’s Office disrupts drug trafficking operation between Florida & California
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A suspected multi-kilogram drug trafficking organization that brought fentanyl, cocaine and meth into Northeast Florida was disrupted when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit got involved. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody attended a news conference held Wednesday afternoon by the Sheriff’s Office to...
WESH
Central Florida firefighter had leg amputated, is on ventilator after 'tragic' motorcycle crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A blood drive is being held for a Seminole County firefighter seriously injured in a crash Friday afternoon. Firefighter Connor Fernandez of the Seminole County Fire Department was in a motorcycle crash in Altamonte Springs, resulting in life-threatening injuries. According to the fire department, Fernandez...
click orlando
Former inmates, lifelong addicts stay sober for 1st time thanks to SMART program at Flagler jail
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The many faces of 59-year-old Billy Doran are posted on the Volusia County Jail’s website – the mugshots of his many arrests over the years, mostly for theft, mostly related to drugs. He’s been arrested as many as 60 times in Volusia County and sent to prison seven times.
WATCH: Huge monitor lizard climbs up Florida homeowner’s window
A central Florida homeowner spotted an unusual sight on his front porch: a huge monitor lizard peering in through a window.
flaglerlive.com
Flagler District Pays $6 Million for 685 Students to Attend Private Schools, Many Out of County, or Homeschooled
A new state law requires the Flagler County school district this year to pay just over $6 million to underwrite the private-school education of 685 students, including at parochial and out-of-county schools. The money also goes to families home-schooling their children. The district is also required to pay $750 per...
850wftl.com
Florida man kills family over electricity bill
DELAND, FL– — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 47-year-old man who reportedly killed his ex-wife and her son over their electricity usage. Officials say they received a call from a home in the Daytona Park Estates neighborhood on Sunday reporting a “self-defense” shooting.
Florida deputies said they found enough fentanyl to kill 169,000 people in Kennesaw man’s truck
FLAGLER COUNTY, Ga. — A Kennesaw man is behind bars in Florida after he was found asleep in his truck with enough fentanyl to kill nearly 170,000 people, deputies said. James Wilson Duke, 33, was arrested around 4 a.m. Sunday after he was found asleep in his truck behind a closed gas station in Palm Coast, Florida.
Great escapes in Florida: Flagler Beach, U.S. Highway 1 and scenic State Road A1A
Flagler Beach is located on the Atlantic Ocean roughly 20 miles north of world famous Daytona Beach. It's much less crowded and touristy than Daytona though, and much more of a small town local beach.
wogx.com
Florida woman attacked, bitten while jogging on Seminole County trail
A 22-year-old woman was attacked while jogging in Altamonte Springs, Florida on Monday night, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said. The suspect was captured on a homeowner's surveillance video, and authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the person.
Argument Over Leaving The Electrical Power On Turns Deadly In Florida
An argument over electricity use in a house quickly escalated into a shooting, according to authorities.
matadornetwork.com
These Daytona Beach Airbnbs Put You Close To the Sand, the Speedway, and the City
Head out to the 25 miles of beautiful white sand beaches of Daytona Beach. Hang out on the infamous boardwalk and pier, take the kids to Daytona Lagoon or head to the Daytona Speedway for action-packed racing. Whatever you may have in mind for your trip, Daytona will surely not disappoint. Ready to start planning and sinking your toes in the sand? Well, here are nine Airbnb Daytona rentals for your adventurous Daytona trip.
Third victim identified by deputies after former Flagler County HOA president charged with secretly recording inside condo
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man arrested earlier this month on video voyeurism charges has been charged with five additional felonies after the Flagler County Sheriff's Office says it learned of a third victim who was caught on another hidden video camera he planted. Robert W. Orr, 59, was re-arrested...
News4Jax.com
Addiction recovery specialist on why he thinks there’s been a recent spike in fentanyl overdoses
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two major drug recent busts in Duval and Flagler counties involve fentanyl. News4JAX spoke with Michael White who’s Executive Director at Teen Challenge, a ministry that helps people recover from addiction in Jacksonville. White is a former addict himself who is many years recovered and...
fox35orlando.com
Florida HOA president arrested again, facing more charges over alleged hidden camera inside condos
Florida HOA president accused of hiding cameras in condo. A Florida man and HOA president already facing charges for allegedly keeping a hidden camera inside the master bedroom of a Palm Coast condo he was caring for, faces additional charges after a third victim was recorded on camera in a different condo.
palmcoastobserver.com
COPS CORNER: The messy mystery guest
3:35 p.m. First block of Enterprise Drive, Palm Coast. Burglary from a vehicle. A man went to his storage unit to clean an RV he was keeping there. Although all of its doors were locked, the man noticed that someone — not him — had partially opened a window in the living area and left two cigarette butts on the living area table.
Volusia County tees up vote on new SunRail corridor
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The Volusia County Council plans to vote on the proposed Sunshine Corridor before the Sept. 22 meeting of SunRail’s governing board, the Central Florida Commuter Rail Commission.
WESH
Police: Port Orange woman accused of threatening to shoot 2 utility workers arrested
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A Port Orange woman is accused of pointing a gun at two sub-contractors for FPL and threatening to shoot. According to police, two workers in marked uniform shirts accessed an easement in the suspect's backyard for utility work and tried to alert the residents they were there, but no one responded.
flaglerlive.com
Plan for a Massive Apartment Tower at Harborside Draws Opposition, Accusations and Delay
In a meeting that featured a developer’s representatives lashing into the city administration’s planning staff, the Palm Coast planning board late Tuesday night tabled to next month a controversial plan to rezone 18 acres at the Harborside marina. The proposal would make room for a massive 80-foot, U-shaped apartment tower, town houses, and maybe a hotel, that would add 432 apartments and housing units next to Palm Coast Resort’s existing, 72-apartment tower.
