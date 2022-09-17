ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Flagler County, FL
850wftl.com

Florida man kills family over electricity bill

DELAND, FL– — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 47-year-old man who reportedly killed his ex-wife and her son over their electricity usage. Officials say they received a call from a home in the Daytona Park Estates neighborhood on Sunday reporting a “self-defense” shooting.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
matadornetwork.com

These Daytona Beach Airbnbs Put You Close To the Sand, the Speedway, and the City

Head out to the 25 miles of beautiful white sand beaches of Daytona Beach. Hang out on the infamous boardwalk and pier, take the kids to Daytona Lagoon or head to the Daytona Speedway for action-packed racing. Whatever you may have in mind for your trip, Daytona will surely not disappoint. Ready to start planning and sinking your toes in the sand? Well, here are nine Airbnb Daytona rentals for your adventurous Daytona trip.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

COPS CORNER: The messy mystery guest

3:35 p.m. First block of Enterprise Drive, Palm Coast. Burglary from a vehicle. A man went to his storage unit to clean an RV he was keeping there. Although all of its doors were locked, the man noticed that someone — not him — had partially opened a window in the living area and left two cigarette butts on the living area table.
PALM COAST, FL
flaglerlive.com

Plan for a Massive Apartment Tower at Harborside Draws Opposition, Accusations and Delay

In a meeting that featured a developer’s representatives lashing into the city administration’s planning staff, the Palm Coast planning board late Tuesday night tabled to next month a controversial plan to rezone 18 acres at the Harborside marina. The proposal would make room for a massive 80-foot, U-shaped apartment tower, town houses, and maybe a hotel, that would add 432 apartments and housing units next to Palm Coast Resort’s existing, 72-apartment tower.
PALM COAST, FL

