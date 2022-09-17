Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Pennyrile Senior Games Return To Hopkinsville Sportsplex September 26
The Planters Bank Jennie Stuart Health Sportsplex will open the doors for a healthy three-day competition during the 35th annual Pennyrile Senior Games next week. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation's Toby Hudson says the Senior games are always a fun event to host. Hudson says competition will continue through Wednesday. The...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville’s Hancock Wins Coveted 2023 ‘Distinguished Young Woman’ Crown
With a record $15,000-plus in scholarships delivered and 15 young ladies representing all five local high schools, the Distinguished Young Women of Christian County capped the organization’s best-ever weekend late Sunday by crowning Hopkinsville High School’s Hadley Hancock its Class of 2023 “Distinguished Young Woman.”. A comprehensive...
whvoradio.com
Natural Gas Pipeline Coming For Todd, Christian, Trigg, Lyon, Caldwell Counties
Running from Guthrie along the Kentucky-Tennessee state line and all the way to Lamasco, a 53-mile natural gas pipeline is on the way for the Pennyrile — one that could forever change the region’s industrial profile. During a Wednesday morning visit to the Logan-Todd Regional Water Commission and...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Marching Band ‘Ready to Fly’ With 2022 Program (w/PHOTOS)
The Trigg County High School Marching Band began its season with a second-place finish among the Class 2A bands at the Ohio County Marching Band Invitational last weekend. Andrew Mroch has been the band director at Trigg County High for 24 years and says this year’s program is entitled ‘The Caged Bird Sings.’
wkdzradio.com
Ronald Fitzgerald, 85 of Hopkinsville
Memorial services for 85-year-old Ronald Fitzgerald, of Hopkinsville, will be Thursday, September 22 at 11 am at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Christian Cremation and Funeral Care of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
rewind943.com
Hopkinsville is headed for moonshine & bourbon greatness!
Not only is Hopkinsville know for the Kelly–Hopkinsville encounter, for livestock, tobacco, for the production of globally recognizable products such as Krusteaz products, Ghirardelli brownie mix, Cracker Barrel biscuit mix, Red Lobster Cheddar Bay biscuit mix, SunFlour corn meal and flour, but it’s making it’s way to moonshine and bourbon greatness!
wkdzradio.com
Planning Contiinues For Hopkinsville Christian County Academy Re-bid
Christian County School administrators are continuing to meet weekly to prepare to re-bid the Hopkinsville Christian County Academy building project. After bids that were nearly double initial estimates were rejected by the Christian County Board of Education in July, the board voted to hire Alliance Construction to manage the project. Superintendent Chris Bentzel says they will continue have weekly meetings for the next few months to help bring the project in line with estimates and funding.
wkdzradio.com
Missing Woman Located In Tennessee
A woman who was reported missing in Hopkinsville Monday has been located. Christian County emergency management says 45-year-old Amy Marie Green has been located and is safe in Tennessee. No other information has been released.
wkdzradio.com
Mary Vinson, 82, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 82-year-old Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Jesse Vinson of Hopkinsville will be Saturday, September 24, at 1:00 at Riverside Cemetery. Hughart, Beard, and Giles Funeral Home in Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged In Tennessee Vehicle Theft
A Hopkinsville man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday morning for a theft of a vehicle in Tennessee that happened in 2020. Hopkinsville Police say they arrested 44-year-old Anthony Bumpers on Lafayette Road on a warrant out of Smyrna Tennessee for theft of a motor vehicle. On December 12th, 2020...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Crash Sends Man To Hospital
A man was taken to the hospital after a wreck on South Main Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a man was southbound when a medical problem caused him to lose control of his van and hit a trailer on the side of the road. The man was...
wkdzradio.com
Ninth Annual Todd County Bale Trail Begins September 24
The Todd County Chamber of Commerce has announced the start of the Ninth Annual 2022 Bale Trail — set to begin September 24. More than 60 residents, businesses and organizations across the county have committed to and completed sculptures made of rolls, bales and loose hay. These efforts attract tourists from several states, and the program garnered statewide attention in 2021 when it was awarded the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce “Events Excellence” Award.
wkdzradio.com
David Kyler, 89, of Cadiz
Funeral Services for 89 year old David Ray Kyler of Cadiz, KY will be Wednesday, September 21, at 2:00 PM at Cadiz Baptist Church. Visitation will be at Cadiz Baptist Church on Wednesday, September 21,from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz is in charge of the...
14news.com
Hopkins Co. teacher named Ky. Elementary Teacher of the Year
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kelly Gates, a fifth grade teacher at Pride Elementary in Hopkins County Schools, was named Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the Year Tuesday. Gates was in Frankfort for the announcement, which was on Gov. Beshear’s Facebook page. She was recognized for her years of teaching, and one...
wkdzradio.com
Clarksville Man Charged After Hopkinsville Traffic Stop
A Clarksville man was charged with trafficking drugs and possession of a firearm after a traffic stop on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say 19-year-old Deartis Sykes was stopped for speeding and during the stop admitted to having a firearm in his waistband. After a check...
wkdzradio.com
Hoptown Harvest Fest Planned This Weekend
Downtown Hopkinsville will be busy with activities Friday night and Saturday for the annual Hoptown Harvest Festival. Hopkinsville Main Street Director Holly Boggess says there is a lot of excitement for this weekend’s events. Boggess says Friday night will feature a nice meal. She adds full harvest fest activities...
wkdzradio.com
Don Stanley, 83, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 83-year-old Don Stanley, of Hopkinsville, will be at 6 o’clock Thursday evening at Lamb Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4 o’clock until the funeral hour Thursday.
wkdzradio.com
Wendy Roland, 55, of Herndon
Memorial services for 55-year-old Wendy Diane Ellis Roland of Herndon will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday, September 24,at the New Barren Springs Baptist Church. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her husband: Charlie Roland. Children: Phillip (Rebecca) Roland. Michelle (Wesley) Campbell. Tim (Courtney)...
whvoradio.com
Cadiz Woman Injured In US 68 Crash
A wreck on US 68 near Hammond Lake Road in Cadiz sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Cadiz Police Maj. Tyler Thomas says a truck driven by Tiffany Brown of Cadiz pulling a hay baler was westbound on US 68 when she was hit from behind by a van driven by Carrie MaHaney of Cadiz.
WBKO
BGPD warns of man peeping into homes and apartments
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is warning the public of a man that has been caught on camera peeping into windows and attempting to get into homes and apartments. Police say the homes and apartments are typically owned by college students. WKU also sent an...
