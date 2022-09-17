Read full article on original website
NFL
Bills CB Dane Jackson (neck) has full movement in extremities after leaving Monday night's game in ambulance
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was immobilized and transported in an ambulance after suffering a neck injury in Monday's 41-7 win over the Tennessee Titans. Jackson, who had full movement in his extremities, was taken to ECMC Hospital in Buffalo, New York, for evaluation. He was scheduled for a CT scan and X-rays.
NFL
Seahawks HC Pete Carroll believes it's time to let Geno Smith cook: 'We don't need to hold him back'
A week after Smith's inspired play helped the Seattle Seahawks upset former franchise quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, head coach Pete Carroll's club came crashing down in the form of 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Over those two games, Smith has emerged with a league-high 81...
NFL
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 3 waiver wire
After another slurry of tough injuries and rough performances, there's probably a couple of NFL GMs wishing they had a fantasy-esque waiver wire right about now. With Chris Godwin dealing with a hamstring injury and Mike Evans suspended one game for his role in Sunday's fight, the Buccaneers could use a wide receiver or two. The Colts, Steelers and Texans might be interested in streaming a quarterback after what they've seen from their starters. And the Colts might still have their eye on available kickers after waiving Rodrigo Blankenship last week (though current replacement Chase McLaughlin didn't even get a chance in Week 2 given Indy's offensive woes).
NFL
NFL sends warning letter to Buccaneers exec Bruce Arians for actions on sideline during game vs. Saints
The NFL has sent a message to Tampa Bay Buccaneers former head coach Bruce Arians for his role in Sunday's skirmish with the New Orleans Saints that led to Mike Evans' one-game suspension. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday on NFL NOW that the league sent Arians, now serving...
NFL
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Tight ends
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL
Buccaneers signing WR Cole Beasley to practice squad, expected to elevate him to active roster
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding another well-known receiver. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday morning that the Bucs are signing wideout Cole Beasley to the practice squad with the expectation that he'll be elevated to the active roster soon, per a source informed of the situation. The 33-year-old...
NFL
2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Steelers-Browns clash on Prime Video
WHERE: FirstEnergy Stadium (Cleveland) The Cleveland Browns’ improbable loss on Sunday will be fresh on everyone’s minds when they get set to host the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday in a battle of 1-1 AFC North clubs. Both passing games have struggled with consistency through two games, and...
NFL
Move the Sticks: Big Week 2 games, eight biggest questions, standout rookies & favorite performances
Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 2 of the NFL season. The guys start by breaking down the big three games from Sunday. Next, the group answer their eight biggest questions after Week 2. After that, the trio each give a standout rookie and also their favorite performance in Week 2. Then, the guys recap the Buccaneers vs Saints rivalry game. To wrap up the show, the trio hit on a few takeaways from the college football weekend.
NFL
NFL stats and records, Week 2: Tua Tagovailoa makes his mark on Dolphins' history
NFL Research offers the best nuggets from each week of games in the NFL. Here are the most eye-popping statistical accomplishments of Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. "It was like he was playing Madden," Tyreek Hill said of McDaniel's second-half play calling. Browsing the box score, it reads like something straight out of the video game. Tua Tagovailoa had 469 pass yards and six touchdowns. Hill had 190 receiving yards, while Jaylen Waddle added 171. Each player caught two of Tagovailoa's six touchdown passes.
NFL
Joe Burrow cautions against panicking over Bengals' slow start to 2022 season: 'We are going to be fine'
So far the Bengals have not had the strong start to the 2022 season that they had hoped for and that many predicted for last year's Super Bowl runners-up. Despite the offseason adjustments Cincinnati made to try to address previous issues, namely the troublesome offensive line, the Bengals have struggled in their first two games, dropping contests to both theSteelers and the Cowboys. Quarterback Joe Burrow has gotten off to a bad start, too, committing five turnovers in the opener and taking a league-high 13 sacks over the first two games.
NFL
Offensive Player Rankings, Week 3: Fixing Bengals' passing game
It's been a grim -- REAL grim -- start to the 2022 season for the Cincinnati Bengals' offense. Last season, the offensive line was perceived as one of the only weak spots in an attack that helped carry Cincinnati to the Super Bowl. Fixes made to that unit this offseason raised expectations. But Joe Burrow and Co. have fallen far short, with the offense failing to find any sort of rhythm and settling into the bottom half of the NFL in terms of yardage, while the team has gone 0-2 this season.
NFL
'GMFB' previews Week 2 'MNF' doubleheader
The "GMFB" previews the "Monday Night Football" doubleheader. The Minnesota Vikings vs. the Philadelphia Eagles and the Buffalo Bills vs. the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 matchup.
NFL
The First Read, Week 3: 49ers well-positioned in topsy-turvy NFC with Jimmy Garoppolo back at QB
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- A great sign for one of the league's top contenders. -- Three biggest risers after Week 2. -- Which player is entering the way-too-early...
NFL
Eagles CB Darius Slay reminds world he's 'still at an elite level' with two-pick performance vs. Vikings
Big Play Slay earned his moniker Monday night. Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay got his hands on pass after pass in the 24-7 demolition of the Minnesota Vikings. Slay earned five passes defensed and two interceptions, both in the red zone. He became the only player with five-plus passes defensed and two INTs in a game in the last three seasons.
NFL
Bills WR Gabe Davis (ankle) inactive for MNF versus Titans
The Buffalo Bills will be without one of their top playmakers on Monday. Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis is officially inactive for Buffalo's Week 2 matchup against the Tennessee Titans Monday night. Davis sprained his ankle in practice Saturday on a non-contact play, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. Though...
NFL
Patriots HC Bill Belichick on Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: 'Wait until we see what his contract is'
Fresh off a heartbreaking and stunning loss to the Dolphins, the Ravens have a new concern. Lamar Jackson (elbow) was limited in practice on Wednesday, according to the team's official practice report. Jackson told reporters Wednesday he's "feeling good" and that he'll participate in Thursday's practice and Sunday's game. Jackson...
NFL
Cowboys WR Michael Gallup to receive 'full slate of reps' as he attempts to return for 'MNF'
The Cowboys managed to get into the win column in Week 2 with their backup quarterback and a receiving corps lacking big-name punch. Dallas might get a key contributor back for the first time in 2022 this week. Receiver Michael Gallup will take a "full slate of reps" in practice this week, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday, with the hope Gallup can take the field Monday night versus the New York Giants.
NFL
NFL QB Index, Week 3: Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa soar into top 10
NOTE: Up/down arrows illustrate movement from the Week 2 QB Index. Rankings reflect each quarterback's standing heading into Week 3. 2022 stats: 2 games | 75.4 pct | 614 pass yds | 8.9 ypa | 7 pass TD | 2 INT | 66 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 0 fumbles.
NFL
Mike Evans suspension upheld; Buccaneers WR will miss Week 3 vs. Packers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans' one-game suspension has been upheld and he will miss Sunday's game against the Packers, the league announced Wednesday. Evans' appeal was heard on Tuesday by former NFL wide receiver James Thrash, who was jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFLPA. The nine-year...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Eagles fly into top three; Bengals fall out of top 10
Week 2 brought us epic drama. The Dolphins, Jets and Cardinals all authored heroic comebacks. The Falcons nearly dug out of a 28-3 (there's that score again) hole against the defending champs. Aaron Rodgers got back on track ... while Trey Lance is once again left to wait for next year. Then there are the Bills, who used another prime-time platform to show the football world no one is currently their equal.
