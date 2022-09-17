Read full article on original website
‘Fire Island’ to Receive Gotham Awards Ensemble Tribute for Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang and Cast
Andrew Ahn's acclaimed LGBTQ+ dramedy premiered on Hulu earlier this year
‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Teaser Trailer Hints at Dark History of Famed Nightclub (Video)
The story of the most famous exotic male dance revue takes a dark twist in the just-released teaser trailer for Hulu’s upcoming limited series “Welcome to Chippendales.”. Starring Kumail Nanjiani as Somen “Steve” Banerjee, the show will tell the story of the Indian immigrant who founded the male-stripping empire, a story that includes murder, mystery, entrepreneurship and dancing.
Steven Levitan on How ‘Roseanne’ Show Implosion in 2018 Helped Inspire New Hulu Comedy ‘Reboot’
Back in 2018, executive producer Steven Levitan was working on his hit ABC comedy “Modern Family,” when the network he was making his series for hit some dry ice. ABC had attempted to bring back “Roseanne,” but a racist tweet posted by that show’s series star led the network to pull the plug on the reboot (though the show later came back, retooled as “The Conners”). And that’s what gave Levitan the initial spark of an idea for his brand new Hulu comedy “Reboot.”
‘Inside Amy Schumer’ Returns After 6-Year Hiatus for Season 5 on Paramount+ This October
Amy Schumer’s acclaimed sketch series is finally returning. “Inside Amy Schumer” Season 5 will debut Oct. 20 on Paramount+. The fifth installment of the Emmy-winning series will consist of five comedy specials, two of which will be available on premiere day. The other three will be released weekly.
‘Quantum Leap’ Q&A: Raymond Lee on the Complicated Journey Ahead for Leaper Dr. Ben Song
The NBC star opens up about his characters mission in the reboot
Jharrel Jerome Joins Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Full Circle’ in First TV Role Since ‘When They See Us’
Emmy-winning actor Jharrel Jerome has joined the cast of the HBO Max limited series “Full Circle” from Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon. Jerome joins previously announced cast members including Dennis Quaid, Zazie Beetz, Timothy Olyphant and Claire Danes. “Full Circle” follows an investigation into a botched kidnapping...
58 Movies That Nabbed an A+ CinemaScore Since 2000, From ‘Remember the Titans’ to ‘The Woman King’ (Photos)
These movies were were big, big hits with audiences surveyed on opening weekend
Mark Ballas Reacts to Topping ‘Dancing’ Week 1 With Charli D’Amelio After 5 Years Away From the Series
It's great to be in the top spot. We weren't anticipating that, he tells TheWrap
KTLA Suspends Mark Mester Over On-Air Farewell to Former Co-Anchor Lynette Romero
Insiders tell TheWrap that Mester's five-minute tribute to Romero "infuriated" the local L.A. station's general manager
Logan Lerman Joins Joey King in Hulu Limited Series ‘We Were the Lucky Ones’
Logan Lerman will star alongside Joey King in Hulu’s developing limited series “We Were the Lucky Ones,” based on Georgia Hunter’s best-selling novel, TheWrap has learned. Lerman will portray Addy, a Polish and Jewish 25-year-old who lives in Paris as an engineer, but who also builds...
‘Snowfall’ Producer Michael London Lands First-Look Deal With Lionsgate TV
Michael London, through his Groundswell productions, has signed a fist-look deal with Lionsgate Television. London, an executive producer of the FX series “Snowfall,” is set to create premium scripted series for Lionsgate through Groundswell. As part of the deal, London and Groundswell president of production Shannon Gaulding are...
M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’: Watch First Trailer
Universal Pictures has unveiled the trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s anticipated next film “Knock at the Cabin,’ which is based on Paul G. Tremblay’s bestselling 2018 novel “The Cabin at the End of the World.” The movie will release in cinemas on Feb. 3, 2023. While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost. “Knock at the Cabin” stars Dave Bautista (“Dune,”...
ABC Orders Crime Drama Pilot From ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’ Director Drew Goddard
ABC has placed a pilot order for an untitled Drew Goddard crime drama based on the popular French comedy “Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI).”. From ABC Signature and executive produced by Goddard (who will also write) and Sarah Esberg (“Okja,” “Moonlight,” “The OA”) of Goddard Textiles, the series logline is as follows: “A single mom with three kids and an exceptional mind helps solve an unsolvable crime when she rearranges some evidence during her shift as a cleaner for the police department. When they discover she has a knack for putting things in order because of her high intellectual potential she is brought on as a consultant to work with a by-the-book seasoned detective, and together they form an unusual and unstoppable team.”
Raphael Bob-Waksberg Among Writers Elected to WGA West Board of Directors
The "BoJack Horseman" creator was among eight Writers Guild members elected to two-year terms
What Time Does ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Stream on Disney+?
Season 31 of the dancing competition features celeb contestants Selma Blair, Cheryl Ladd and Wayne Brady
Chloé Zhao Signs First Look Deal With Searchlight Television
Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao has signed a multi-year first look deal with Searchlight Television, a newly launched division of Searchlight Pictures. The deal marks Zhao’s first foray into television with the same studio that produced her film “Nomadland,” which won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2021.
‘Tulsa King’ Featurette Breaks Down the Paramount+ Show’s ‘Absurd Comedy of Errors’ (Video)
Star Sylvester Stallone, creator Taylor Sheridan and showrunner Terence Winter explained combining the gangster and Western genres in the new clip
Sarah Michelle Gellar Explains What Lured Her Back to the Horror Genre for ‘Wolf Pack’
The series' star and executive producer reveals she "at first had no intention of saying yes"
Jimmy Kimmel Extends Deal for 3 More Years With ABC for ‘Live!’ Late-Night Talk Show
"I am now looking forward to three years of what they call quiet quitting,' he joked in a statement
Brad Pitt Gets the Lego Treatment as He Cameos in Cold Open of Fox’s ‘Lego Masters’ (Exclusive Video)
Brad Pitt is lending his pipes and his likeness to Fox’s “Lego Masters” for the show’s Wednesday night season premiere. The actor, who is also an executive producer on the show through his Plan B Entertainment, makes a cameo as Lego Brad Pitt in the show’s cold open – and TheWrap has your exclusive sneak peek.
