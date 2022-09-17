ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 1

Related
TheWrap

‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Teaser Trailer Hints at Dark History of Famed Nightclub (Video)

The story of the most famous exotic male dance revue takes a dark twist in the just-released teaser trailer for Hulu’s upcoming limited series “Welcome to Chippendales.”. Starring Kumail Nanjiani as Somen “Steve” Banerjee, the show will tell the story of the Indian immigrant who founded the male-stripping empire, a story that includes murder, mystery, entrepreneurship and dancing.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Steven Levitan on How ‘Roseanne’ Show Implosion in 2018 Helped Inspire New Hulu Comedy ‘Reboot’

Back in 2018, executive producer Steven Levitan was working on his hit ABC comedy “Modern Family,” when the network he was making his series for hit some dry ice. ABC had attempted to bring back “Roseanne,” but a racist tweet posted by that show’s series star led the network to pull the plug on the reboot (though the show later came back, retooled as “The Conners”). And that’s what gave Levitan the initial spark of an idea for his brand new Hulu comedy “Reboot.”
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Jennifer Todd
Person
Bill Kramer
Person
Steven Soderbergh
Person
Will Packer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Monday Night Football#Film Star#Producers#95th#The Kennedy Center Honors#Democratic
Variety

M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’: Watch First Trailer

Universal Pictures has unveiled the trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s anticipated next film “Knock at the Cabin,’ which is based on Paul G. Tremblay’s bestselling 2018 novel “The Cabin at the End of the World.” The movie will release in cinemas on Feb. 3, 2023. While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost. “Knock at the Cabin” stars Dave Bautista (“Dune,”...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheWrap

ABC Orders Crime Drama Pilot From ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’ Director Drew Goddard

ABC has placed a pilot order for an untitled Drew Goddard crime drama based on the popular French comedy “Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI).”. From ABC Signature and executive produced by Goddard (who will also write) and Sarah Esberg (“Okja,” “Moonlight,” “The OA”) of Goddard Textiles, the series logline is as follows: “A single mom with three kids and an exceptional mind helps solve an unsolvable crime when she rearranges some evidence during her shift as a cleaner for the police department. When they discover she has a knack for putting things in order because of her high intellectual potential she is brought on as a consultant to work with a by-the-book seasoned detective, and together they form an unusual and unstoppable team.”
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Chloé Zhao Signs First Look Deal With Searchlight Television

Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao has signed a multi-year first look deal with Searchlight Television, a newly launched division of Searchlight Pictures. The deal marks Zhao’s first foray into television with the same studio that produced her film “Nomadland,” which won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2021.
MOVIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
51K+
Followers
30K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy