ABC has placed a pilot order for an untitled Drew Goddard crime drama based on the popular French comedy “Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI).”. From ABC Signature and executive produced by Goddard (who will also write) and Sarah Esberg (“Okja,” “Moonlight,” “The OA”) of Goddard Textiles, the series logline is as follows: “A single mom with three kids and an exceptional mind helps solve an unsolvable crime when she rearranges some evidence during her shift as a cleaner for the police department. When they discover she has a knack for putting things in order because of her high intellectual potential she is brought on as a consultant to work with a by-the-book seasoned detective, and together they form an unusual and unstoppable team.”

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO